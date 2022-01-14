« previous next »
New York... have you been?

Offline Big Swifty

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 03:18:19 pm
We eloped and got married in NY - I proposed on top of the Rockefeller building and we went and bought a ring and wedding gear the next day. Married a couple of days later in the Shakespeare Garden in Central Park, just us, the officiant and a photographer.

On the day, we were wondering about in our wedding clothes. We ate in Ellen's Stardust Diner. As we left, we got a round of applause from everyone in the restaurant, haha.
Offline nuts100

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 06:29:55 pm
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 03:18:19 pm
We eloped and got married in NY - I proposed on top of the Rockefeller building and we went and bought a ring and wedding gear the next day. Married a couple of days later in the Shakespeare Garden in Central Park, just us, the officiant and a photographer.

On the day, we were wondering about in our wedding clothes. We ate in Ellen's Stardust Diner. As we left, we got a round of applause from everyone in the restaurant, haha.

did you propose while skiing over New York though  ;D
Offline Big Swifty

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
Quote from: nuts100 on January 14, 2022, 06:29:55 pm
did you propose while skiing over New York though  ;D

Maybe I'm just tired after a long day, but whether that's a reference or a general joke I don't get it, sorry!
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: New York... have you been?
January 14, 2022, 07:00:15 pm
Quote from: Big Swifty on January 14, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
Maybe I'm just tired after a long day, but whether that's a reference or a general joke I don't get it, sorry!

Read the small things that really Hannoy thread , that will clear it up for you
Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
Re: New York... have you been?
January 17, 2022, 11:38:25 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-iGfCYRKdVQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-iGfCYRKdVQ</a>
Better to stay silent and have people think you an idiot, rather than to speak up and remove all doubt.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 12:18:42 am
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 10:26:21 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2022, 12:18:42 am
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.

Manhatten has loads of bars that you can watch the game in.

Carraghers is a decent shout - good staff and a great atmopshere

https://www.carraghersnyc.com/
Fuck the French

Online RedSince86

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 04:31:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April 11, 2022, 12:18:42 am
Are there any RAWKites in NY and if so, do you usually head anywhere to watch the matches? Going to be there for the Spurs, Villa and Southampton games and wouldn't mind hanging with some like minded people in a bar somewhere.
11st bar in East Village, I suggest if you go there, go very early, even Daniel Craig got turned away a few years ago.

https://11thstbar.com/

11th St. Bar is the long-standing Official home of the New York Liverpool Supporters Club. Although LFCNY has expanded their reach with new bars, membership is still handled exclusively at the 11th St. Bar (on match days only).

The bar typically opens one hour before each game. Please check our events page for exact times. We do not accept reservations. It is first come first serve until we hit our capacity of 125.

Anyone can come to the bar, but if you are under 21, you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For big games, we would always recommend getting to the bar as early as possible to gain entry. We cant tell you exactly how early to get here as it varies every game.

11th St. Bar itself is becoming quite famous in Liverpool and is on the list of tourist attractions for visiting fans. On game days the fans tend to be exclusively Liverpool fans, though opposing fans are also very welcome. Game days are well worth the visit, especially the big games with all the singing, chanting, and excitement associated with the great tradition of Liverpool Football Club.

Youll Never Walk Alone at 11th St. Bar!
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: New York... have you been?
April 11, 2022, 11:31:00 pm
Cheers, wanted to alternate during the trip! Got most of the stuff lined up, only regret is I can't make AEW live. Didn't realise it was nearly two hours from Long Island to Brooklyn and didn't fancy navigating that after 11 on my own in a strange city.
Offline telekon

Re: New York... have you been?
April 12, 2022, 12:24:48 am
The only game I saw in New York was at a "sports bar" in the upper east side in 2016. A truly bizarre experience comparing to the hundreds of games I've watched in bars in Europe. It's early in the afternoon for a start. We had visited the Met and needed something close by. This bar was not a franchise but it sure looked like one; no soul whatsoever. I suppose some of that is up to general American aesthetics. There were two middle aged men sitting at the bar talking about golf. I was the only one watching the game. Origi scored away at Dortmund in the Europa. They reacted somewhat when I shouted but swiftly went back to talking about buying things, plastics, and golf.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline jambutty

Re: New York... have you been?
April 13, 2022, 03:22:08 pm
If you want to have a decent pint and watch a match in comfort, find any Irish pub in Mahattan.
Better to stay silent and have people think you an idiot, rather than to speak up and remove all doubt.

Online MrGrumpy

Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 09:20:15 pm
Got back from a few days there. The first 2 days was a family celebration, the last two taking the girls around Manhattan. The Empire State Building tour is much improved, my head for heights is not sadly.

Due to the pound being worth nothing (thanks Johnson you utter ****) its expensive now.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Justice for the 96!

Online RedSince86

Re: New York... have you been?
Today at 09:47:55 pm
Will be in Southern California for summer but will be in NYC in July staying for 5 nights, going to the Anjunadeep Weekender open air event in Brooklyn, we'll be staying in Manhattan, I deffo want to check out the Vanderbilt Tower glass deck city view.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
