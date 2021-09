If youíre so inclined, head over to Brooklyn and get a drink at The Monro Pub. Owned by a Scouser, thatís where the Brooklynites watch Liverpool games.



Well itís a champions league week when weíre there, so could well tie in with a venture over to Brooklyn for the day before dinner there that evening. Although the Wednesday is our anniversary, so Iím guessing that taking my pregnant wife who hates football to a pub to watch the match wonít go down amazingly! Give it a go though.Seen carmines mentioned a few times on here over the pages Iíve read so think thatíll probably be our Italian American fix for the trip. Anyone been to any good BBQ places? Weíre in Dubai, so pulled pork and baby back ribs and the like are at a bit scarce here, so wouldnít mind finding something like that.Also, has anyone been to the time out market? Thereís one thatís just opened up here and although not quite the small indies that started off in the Lisbon one, itís a collection of the best medium sized, 2/3 restaurant local chains in the city, really very good, and figure one in DUMBO would be similar. We have a Clinton street here which I really like, so figure if thatís there then theyíre along the same sorts of lines.