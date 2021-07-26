« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: New York... have you been?  (Read 175932 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1960 on: July 26, 2021, 01:55:06 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July 26, 2021, 01:36:23 pm
Another good shout I think is Juliana's on Old Fulton Street, pretty much next to the Brooklyn Bridge. I know DeFacto is a local guy so he might suggest different, but I thought this place was ace, probably some of the nicest pizza I've tasted in ages. It is a bit expensive compared to other gaffs, but as your on holidays why not.

Oo good shout, forgot about that place.

If you are in Williamsburg for some reason :D, try this place

https://www.bestpizzawilliamsburg.com/


Probably my favorite in BK.

Edited - put the wrong link initially.
« Last Edit: July 26, 2021, 02:05:53 pm by deFacto please, you bastards »
Logged

Offline vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1961 on: July 26, 2021, 02:12:56 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on July 26, 2021, 06:48:37 am
So Im, hopefully, going to New York with my wife towards the end of October. Flights and hotel sorted (all refundable/changeable) and staying in Hells Kitchen 2 blocks over from Times Square, so should be a decent enough location to explore as its our first time here doing the tourist stuff. Got 5 nights and 6 full days, albeit with an 8hour time difference eugh, so going to do all the standard tourist stuff and a few other things that Ive picked up reading through here- thanks all.

Besides this, the big thing for us, mainly me, is food. Just starting to put a plan together of where we should be eating breakfast, lunch and dinner- and snacks haha. Couple of really good looking suggestions here on my list now, but if anyones got any more, please let me know. Dont mind if its your favourite food cart, bagel shop, taqueria or Michelin starred place- if its good, I want to eat it! TIA

Chelsea Market is (well was in Dec 2019) ace, loads of different food stands, really nice atmosphere and right at the end of the Highline walk so a great lunch stop before wondering off to explore Greenwich Village.

We went to Cecconis in Dumbo last time which was a bit pricey but an amazing view back across the river at night with Brooklyn Bridge etc, although to be fair you could just go to Juliana's and just sit on the benches to get same view

You'll have a brilliant time over there, my favourite place in the world...at least as a tourist, Metro might lose its novelty a bit if you have to use it every day in the summer months :-)

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1962 on: July 26, 2021, 03:35:15 pm »
Non food related places to check out

- Little Island [newly made park]
- The Edge [ amazing view of the city, in Hudson yards]
Logged

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1963 on: July 26, 2021, 04:45:36 pm »
Haha, brilliant, cheers everyone- going to have to book in for another 5 nights at this rate
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1964 on: July 26, 2021, 05:55:07 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on July 26, 2021, 04:45:36 pm
Haha, brilliant, cheers everyone- going to have to book in for another 5 nights at this rate

Have fun mate, October is a great time to come weather wise as well. [watch me jinx that now  ;D]
Logged

Offline palimpsest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1965 on: July 26, 2021, 07:20:45 pm »
Quote from: markthescouser on July 26, 2021, 04:45:36 pm
Haha, brilliant, cheers everyone- going to have to book in for another 5 nights at this rate

If youre so inclined, head over to Brooklyn and get a drink at The Monro Pub. Owned by a Scouser, thats where the Brooklynites watch Liverpool games. I dont know if Governors Island is open in October, if it is, its well worth a trip. Personally, I find Brooklyn much more interesting than Manhattan, but youd probably need another two months to cover everything! Youll have fun either way. Its the greatest city in the world :)
Logged
We had dreams and songs to sing...

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1966 on: July 26, 2021, 07:23:40 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on July 26, 2021, 07:20:45 pm
If youre so inclined, head over to Brooklyn and get a drink at The Monro Pub. Owned by a Scouser, thats where the Brooklynites watch Liverpool games. I dont know if Governors Island is open in October, if it is, its well worth a trip. Personally, I find Brooklyn much more interesting than Manhattan, but youd probably need another two months to cover everything! Youll have fun either way. Its the greatest city in the world :)

It's open till October 31st  :)
Logged

Offline F-T-9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1967 on: July 27, 2021, 09:48:50 am »
Haven't read all the other comments so not sure if it's been recommended yet but Ellen's Stardust Diner is great for a night out, the waiters and waitresses are all aspiring Broadway actors so they sing while you eat. Really good fun.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,379
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1968 on: July 27, 2021, 03:26:26 pm »
Quote from: F-T-9 on July 27, 2021, 09:48:50 am
Haven't read all the other comments so not sure if it's been recommended yet but Ellen's Stardust Diner is great for a night out, the waiters and waitresses are all aspiring Broadway actors so they sing while you eat. Really good fun.

Went there with my ex about ten years ago, was great and pretty cheap too. And going in January with my future ex so might take her there too.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1969 on: July 27, 2021, 03:44:30 pm »
I didn't like Ellen's Diner at all. Fair enough, they put on a great show is great but the food isn't.

I agree with Carmine's, great restaurant. Three great steak houses are Frankie & Johnnies (think there are a couple of them, Keens Steakhouse and Gallaghers Steakhouse.

Special mention to Rolfs German Restaurant, October might be too early to appreciate it though.

Stay away from chains like Applebees and Olive Garden as much as possible.

Some cracking food courts as well. Grand Central and Battery Park were my favourites.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1970 on: July 27, 2021, 04:02:31 pm »
Yeah
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1971 on: July 27, 2021, 04:04:47 pm »
Chain restaurants are a waste of time and money. There's a great restaurant in Bryant Park as well.

Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1972 on: July 27, 2021, 11:06:12 pm »
We ate at Sardis also. Different from Carmines. If its one or the other choose Carmines, it really is a great place. The whole ambiance and goodfellas doormen

Cant go wrong
Logged

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 994
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1973 on: July 28, 2021, 04:27:23 am »
Quote from: palimpsest on July 26, 2021, 07:20:45 pm
If youre so inclined, head over to Brooklyn and get a drink at The Monro Pub. Owned by a Scouser, thats where the Brooklynites watch Liverpool games.
Well its a champions league week when were there, so could well tie in with a venture over to Brooklyn for the day before dinner there that evening. Although the Wednesday is our anniversary, so Im guessing that taking my pregnant wife who hates football to a pub to watch the match wont go down amazingly! Give it a go though.

Seen carmines mentioned a few times on here over the pages Ive read so think thatll probably be our Italian American fix for the trip. Anyone been to any good BBQ places? Were in Dubai, so pulled pork and baby back ribs and the like are at a bit scarce here, so wouldnt mind finding something like that.

Also, has anyone been to the time out market? Theres one thats just opened up here and although not quite the small indies that started off in the Lisbon one, its a collection of the best medium sized, 2/3 restaurant local chains in the city, really very good, and figure one in DUMBO would be similar. We have a Clinton street here which I really like, so figure if thats there then theyre along the same sorts of lines.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy. Doesn't settle for less than 27".
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,735
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1974 on: July 28, 2021, 07:54:12 am »
You might find you can get the match in your hotel room if she doesn't seem keen on being sat in a pub all afternoon.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1975 on: July 28, 2021, 11:25:45 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on July 28, 2021, 04:27:23 am
Well its a champions league week when were there, so could well tie in with a venture over to Brooklyn for the day before dinner there that evening. Although the Wednesday is our anniversary, so Im guessing that taking my pregnant wife who hates football to a pub to watch the match wont go down amazingly! Give it a go though.

Seen carmines mentioned a few times on here over the pages Ive read so think thatll probably be our Italian American fix for the trip. Anyone been to any good BBQ places? Were in Dubai, so pulled pork and baby back ribs and the like are at a bit scarce here, so wouldnt mind finding something like that.

Also, has anyone been to the time out market? Theres one thats just opened up here and although not quite the small indies that started off in the Lisbon one, its a collection of the best medium sized, 2/3 restaurant local chains in the city, really very good, and figure one in DUMBO would be similar. We have a Clinton street here which I really like, so figure if thats there then theyre along the same sorts of lines.

The Time Out Market is good enough to visit [by Dumbo], when you get there as well, use the stairs and go all the way to the top of the building, you'll have some great views of the bridge and NYC skyline.
Logged

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1976 on: August 25, 2021, 09:39:29 pm »
After watching million dollar listing ny; next time I'll consider only going to those showings.. free food/booze and lovely women; but I might not be on fredrik eklund's speed call ?
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1977 on: August 25, 2021, 11:19:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on July 27, 2021, 04:04:47 pm
Chain restaurants are a waste of time and money. There's a great restaurant in Bryant Park as well.
OMG anyone who goes to Olive Garden when in NYC needs a slap.

It's weird when you walk past one and there are loads of people inside, same when you walk past a Dominos pizza in Manhattan, i remember one in Greenwich Village near Washington Park and it being busy with people, student age probably from the NYU campus  :butt, a few blocks from there is Bleeker Street and Joe's Pizza which are one of the best in Manhattan, utterly weird AF though.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1978 on: August 25, 2021, 11:39:08 pm »
How open is New York right now? Is everything pretty much up and running again, but with masks?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1979 on: August 25, 2021, 11:45:27 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 25, 2021, 11:39:08 pm
How open is New York right now? Is everything pretty much up and running again, but with masks?
This video is from exactly a month ago.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2xQ6bHktmnU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2xQ6bHktmnU</a>
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1980 on: August 26, 2021, 01:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on August 25, 2021, 11:39:08 pm
How open is New York right now? Is everything pretty much up and running again, but with masks?

Its open as possible. BUT starting September 13th, you will have to provide proof of vaccination to go into any restaurants or any indoor entertainment venue [museums included]

You don't have to have a mask for most places, but some business will require you to wear one.


Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1981 on: August 26, 2021, 01:50:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on August 25, 2021, 11:19:55 pm
OMG anyone who goes to Olive Garden when in NYC needs a slap.

It's weird when you walk past one and there are loads of people inside, same when you walk past a Dominos pizza in Manhattan, i remember one in Greenwich Village near Washington Park and it being busy with people, student age probably from the NYU campus  :butt, a few blocks from there is Bleeker Street and Joe's Pizza which are one of the best in Manhattan, utterly weird AF though.

Don't get me started, 20,000 plus restaurants, from all possible world cuisines, and people still go to those microwaved hot dumpster fire places.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,969
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1982 on: August 27, 2021, 12:21:48 pm »
Yes.

Great thread, thanks for having me!
Logged

Offline Longwood NY

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • Innit
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1983 on: August 27, 2021, 06:34:50 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 26, 2021, 01:49:49 pm
Its open as possible. BUT starting September 13th, you will have to provide proof of vaccination to go into any restaurants or any indoor entertainment venue [museums included]

You don't have to have a mask for most places, but some business will require you to wear one.

At least in Manhattan proof of vaccination is already standard for any cultural / social establishment, same with masks
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1984 on: August 27, 2021, 06:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Longwood NY on August 27, 2021, 06:34:50 pm
At least in Manhattan proof of vaccination is already standard for any cultural / social establishment, same with masks

Some are still not asking for it until the official date, in my experience at least.
Logged

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,934
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1985 on: August 29, 2021, 01:49:10 pm »
How is the UK - US travel looking atm? Still little/no chance of travelling direct there any time soon?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -Atko-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,240
  • Justice for Neda
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1986 on: September 15, 2021, 12:13:43 pm »
Add this to your must do list:

https://summitov.com/
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1987 on: September 24, 2021, 11:06:59 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 15, 2021, 12:13:43 pm
Add this to your must do list:

https://summitov.com/

Was just going to post this. Looks boss
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,830
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1988 on: September 28, 2021, 11:42:13 am »
For those who have kids, there's a giant brand new Harry Potter themed store in Flatiron.
Logged

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New York... have you been?
« Reply #1989 on: Yesterday at 11:55:50 pm »
https://americanutopiabroadway.com


David Byrne show on Broadway, looks great and I cant wait to get there to see it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 