If youre so inclined, head over to Brooklyn and get a drink at The Monro Pub. Owned by a Scouser, thats where the Brooklynites watch Liverpool games.
Well its a champions league week when were there, so could well tie in with a venture over to Brooklyn for the day before dinner there that evening. Although the Wednesday is our anniversary, so Im guessing that taking my pregnant wife who hates football to a pub to watch the match wont go down amazingly! Give it a go though.
Seen carmines mentioned a few times on here over the pages Ive read so think thatll probably be our Italian American fix for the trip. Anyone been to any good BBQ places? Were in Dubai, so pulled pork and baby back ribs and the like are at a bit scarce here, so wouldnt mind finding something like that.
Also, has anyone been to the time out market? Theres one thats just opened up here and although not quite the small indies that started off in the Lisbon one, its a collection of the best medium sized, 2/3 restaurant local chains in the city, really very good, and figure one in DUMBO would be similar. We have a Clinton street here which I really like, so figure if thats there then theyre along the same sorts of lines.