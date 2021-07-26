If youre so inclined, head over to Brooklyn and get a drink at The Monro Pub. Owned by a Scouser, thats where the Brooklynites watch Liverpool games.



Well its a champions league week when were there, so could well tie in with a venture over to Brooklyn for the day before dinner there that evening. Although the Wednesday is our anniversary, so Im guessing that taking my pregnant wife who hates football to a pub to watch the match wont go down amazingly! Give it a go though.Seen carmines mentioned a few times on here over the pages Ive read so think thatll probably be our Italian American fix for the trip. Anyone been to any good BBQ places? Were in Dubai, so pulled pork and baby back ribs and the like are at a bit scarce here, so wouldnt mind finding something like that.Also, has anyone been to the time out market? Theres one thats just opened up here and although not quite the small indies that started off in the Lisbon one, its a collection of the best medium sized, 2/3 restaurant local chains in the city, really very good, and figure one in DUMBO would be similar. We have a Clinton street here which I really like, so figure if thats there then theyre along the same sorts of lines.