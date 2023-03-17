Some nerve relaxation techniques for our next every match
You don't have to worry about me. I won a contest.
King of the Castle,Master of my Domain.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
It shrinks?Like a frightened turtle!
He's back, as I knew he would be some day ... man that's some tart cider!
I'm saying, that the spit could not have come from behind ... that there had to have been a second spitter! Behind the bushes on the gravelly road.
Just done this episode as I end my season 5 rewatch, a classic 'The Opposite' to end the season as well, so good"My name is George. I'm unemployed and live with my parents"
Need to go out tomorrow and buy a poleI know it's festivus eve tomorrow. I just hope there's not a rush on em
If so, you can turn that into a feat of strength...
There'll be a proper airing of grievances on here Saturday night if we don't beat Arsenal Hoping for a Festivus miracle (Comfortable 2-0 victory)
Unfrosted, a film written, directed and starring Jerry is out on Netflix tomorrow. Its about the invention of the pop tart. I havent seen a trailer, but did see a promo that was good, so we will see.
What's the deal with pop tarts? It's not a main course. It's not a dessert. It's not really anything.
