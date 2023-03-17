« previous next »
Seinfeld

Hazell

Re: Seinfeld
March 17, 2023, 08:19:17 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on March 17, 2023, 08:04:26 am
Some nerve relaxation techniques for our next every match  :D

You don't have to worry about me. I won a contest.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Tobelius

Re: Seinfeld
March 17, 2023, 08:41:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March 17, 2023, 08:19:17 pm
You don't have to worry about me. I won a contest.

King of the Castle,Master of my Domain. ;)
afc tukrish

Re: Seinfeld
March 17, 2023, 09:14:35 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on March 17, 2023, 08:41:15 pm
King of the Castle,Master of my Domain. ;)

"I'm out!"
Brian Blessed

Re: Seinfeld
March 18, 2023, 03:57:56 am
It shrinks?

Like a frightened turtle!
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Zlen

Re: Seinfeld
March 18, 2023, 08:54:23 am
Are you reading my VCR manual?

Well.. we cant all be reading the classics Mr Highbrow.

😆
disgraced cake

Re: Seinfeld
April 18, 2023, 12:21:34 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 18, 2023, 03:57:56 am
It shrinks?

Like a frightened turtle!

Just done this episode as I end my season 5 rewatch, a classic  ;D

'The Opposite' to end the season as well, so good

"My name is George. I'm unemployed and live with my parents"
disgraced cake

Re: Seinfeld
September 7, 2023, 06:51:54 pm
He's back, as I knew he would be some day ... man that's some tart cider!
UntouchableLuis

Re: Seinfeld
September 8, 2023, 09:10:41 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  7, 2023, 06:51:54 pm
He's back, as I knew he would be some day ... man that's some tart cider!

I choose not to race!
Tobelius

Re: Seinfeld
September 8, 2023, 09:16:45 pm
Have a nice hot weekend everyone. ;)



Garlicbread

Re: Seinfeld
September 9, 2023, 01:04:39 am
If you're a fan of Seinfeld and want to enhance your experience I can recommend the Seincast - a podcast made by 2 die-hard Seinfeld fans that go over each episode in extreme detail:

https://seincast.libsyn.com/webpage/2014/07
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Seinfeld
November 18, 2023, 11:03:41 pm
The thing is ... I've been living a lie

Just one? I'm living like twenty
Brian Blessed

Re: Seinfeld
November 20, 2023, 04:49:36 am
My wifes a whore!

Now thats a complaint.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Seinfeld
November 20, 2023, 05:13:26 am
You had to have the big salad!
disgraced cake

Re: Seinfeld
November 22, 2023, 11:12:58 pm
I'm saying, that the spit could not have come from behind ... that there had to have been a second spitter! Behind the bushes on the gravelly road.
afc tukrish

Re: Seinfeld
November 23, 2023, 12:46:54 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 22, 2023, 11:12:58 pm
I'm saying, that the spit could not have come from behind ... that there had to have been a second spitter! Behind the bushes on the gravelly road.

That was one magic loogie...
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Seinfeld
November 28, 2023, 01:59:05 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on April 18, 2023, 12:21:34 am
Just done this episode as I end my season 5 rewatch, a classic  ;D

'The Opposite' to end the season as well, so good

"My name is George. I'm unemployed and live with my parents"

"Shut your traps and stop kicking the seats! We're trying to watch the movie! And if I have to tell you again, we're gonna
  take it outside and I'm gonna show you what it's like! You understand me? Now, shut your mouths or I'll shut'em for ya, and if you think I'm kidding, just try me. Try me. Because I would love it!"

LOL.....Apparently, there was some guy associated with the production who used to use the phrase:

"I'm gonna show you what it's like..."

...whenever he got angry or riled up with somebody, and they just couldn't resist giving George this little piece of "tribute" dialogue within that scene, and for me......it's such a GEORGE line.....which you could easily believe he inherited from his father (Frank) and it only gets this public airing because he's now (temporarily) grown a set of balls due to his "opposite" fixation...LOL
ToneLa

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 01:04:24 pm
Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reach for the last one they had - but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized -  there had to be another way!
Boston always unofficial

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 06:09:21 pm
disgraced cake

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 07:34:55 pm
There'll be a proper airing of grievances on here Saturday night if we don't beat Arsenal  ;D

Hoping for a Festivus miracle (Comfortable 2-0 victory)
ToneLa

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 07:44:26 pm
Need to go out tomorrow and buy a pole

I know it's festivus eve tomorrow. I just hope there's not a rush on em
afc tukrish

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 07:48:57 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on December 21, 2023, 07:44:26 pm
Need to go out tomorrow and buy a pole

I know it's festivus eve tomorrow. I just hope there's not a rush on em

If so, you can turn that into a feat of strength...
ToneLa

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 08:17:58 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 21, 2023, 07:48:57 pm
If so, you can turn that into a feat of strength...

IF THERE IS ONLY ONE POLE LEFT AND ANOTHER LAD WANTS IT, I WILL HAVE TO RAIN BLOWS DOWN UPON HIM

Edit: or her if it's a woman, I'm woke
Tobelius

Re: Seinfeld
December 21, 2023, 09:56:13 pm
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 21, 2023, 07:34:55 pm
There'll be a proper airing of grievances on here Saturday night if we don't beat Arsenal  ;D

Hoping for a Festivus miracle (Comfortable 2-0 victory)

Have my Festivus pole up already in anticipation of our coming victory.
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Seinfeld
December 24, 2023, 12:03:53 am
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December 21, 2023, 07:34:55 pm
There'll be a proper airing of grievances on here Saturday night if we don't beat Arsenal  ;D

Hoping for a Festivus miracle (Comfortable 2-0 victory)

Chris Kavanagh, David Coote ... I'VE GOT A LOT OF PROBLEMS WITH YOU PEOPLE, AND NOW YOU'RE GONNA HEAR ABOUT IT
butchersdog

Re: Seinfeld
January 13, 2024, 12:22:54 pm
RIP Peter Crombie, aka Joe Davola. Was going to post this earlier, but I had a hair on my tongue.
Brian Blessed

Re: Seinfeld
May 2, 2024, 11:05:07 pm
Unfrosted, a film written, directed and starring Jerry is out on Netflix tomorrow. Its about the invention of the pop tart. I havent seen a trailer, but did see a promo that was good, so we will see.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Seinfeld
Yesterday at 08:26:14 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  2, 2024, 11:05:07 pm
Unfrosted, a film written, directed and starring Jerry is out on Netflix tomorrow. Its about the invention of the pop tart. I havent seen a trailer, but did see a promo that was good, so we will see.

What's the deal with pop tarts? It's not a main course. It's not a dessert. It's not really anything.
smutchin

Re: Seinfeld
Yesterday at 12:56:30 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:26:14 am
What's the deal with pop tarts? It's not a main course. It's not a dessert. It's not really anything.

Why do they call it Ovaltine? The mug is round, the jar is round... they should call it Roundtine.
Brian Blessed

Re: Seinfeld
Yesterday at 01:46:30 pm
Why do they call it homework? Youre not working on your home.

Booooooooooooo
BarryCrocker

Re: Seinfeld
Today at 03:29:46 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:26:14 am
What's the deal with pop tarts? It's not a main course. It's not a dessert. It's not really anything.

What's the deal with pop tarts? The don't even pop. They should be called Toaster Tarts.
