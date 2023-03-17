Just done this episode as I end my season 5 rewatch, a classic



'The Opposite' to end the season as well, so good



"My name is George. I'm unemployed and live with my parents"



"Shut your traps and stop kicking the seats! We're trying to watch the movie! And if I have to tell you again, we're gonnatake it outside and I'm gonna show you what it's like! You understand me? Now, shut your mouths or I'll shut'em for ya, and if you think I'm kidding, just try me. Try me. Because I would love it!"LOL.....Apparently, there was some guy associated with the production who used to use the phrase:"I'm gonna show you what it's like..."...whenever he got angry or riled up with somebody, and they just couldn't resist giving George this little piece of "tribute" dialogue within that scene, and for me......it's such a GEORGE line.....which you could easily believe he inherited from his father (Frank) and it only gets this public airing because he's now (temporarily) grown a set of balls due to his "opposite" fixation...LOL