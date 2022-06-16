« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Seinfeld  (Read 96864 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,635
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #920 on: June 16, 2022, 05:36:54 pm »
Congratulations, Elaine, on a job.. Done

Quote from: ToneLa on June 16, 2022, 05:34:39 pm
PETERMAN: I'm afraid the problem with Zach is more serious. He's back on the horse, Elaine. Smack. White palace. The Chinaman's nightcap.

ELAINE: An addict? Well, it just keeps getting better!

PETERMAN: And, in a tiny way, I almost feel responsible. I'm the one who sent him to Thailand - in search of low-cost whistles. Filled his head with pseudoerotic tales of my own Opium excursions.... Plus, I gave him some phone numbers of places he could score near the hotel.
« Last Edit: June 16, 2022, 05:39:52 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,635
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #921 on: June 16, 2022, 05:38:40 pm »
Jerry: So what are you doing later? You want to go to the movies?

George: Nah - what for?

Jerry: To see a movie.

George: I've been to the movies.

Jerry: Not this movie.

George: They're all the same. You go, you sit, you eat popcorn, you watch. I'm sick of it.

Jerry: Did you shower today?

George: Yeah.

Jerry: That's usually the kind of mood I'm in when I haven't showered.

George: When is it going to be my turn, Jerry? When do I get my 15 minutes? I want my 15 minutes!

Jerry: Oh, quit complaining. At least you have your health.

George: Ah! Health's not good enough. I want more than health. Health's not doing it for me anymore. I'm sick of health.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #922 on: June 16, 2022, 09:04:38 pm »
Last night I had a dream that a hamburger was eating ME.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #923 on: June 17, 2022, 07:09:02 am »
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,623
  • Indefatigability
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #924 on: June 19, 2022, 09:40:21 pm »
Almost completed a full rewatch. The highs are stunningly good, the characters are so well written and - when at its best - the episodes are incredibly neat. Theres a definite drop off which begins around S8 but there are still lots of good things to enjoy. 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,635
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #925 on: June 26, 2022, 08:03:04 am »
I quite like the cartoon mayhem of series 9, but it always jarrs on a full rewatch.

It's almost like a different show. But some of the funniest concepts are from the last season

The Serenity Now. The Merv Griffin show. THE FROGGER

ELAINE: Mr. Peterman, um--

PETERMAN: We missed you at the get well party. Poor old Walt has a polyp in the duodenum.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #926 on: June 26, 2022, 01:49:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 26, 2022, 08:03:04 am
I quite like the cartoon mayhem of series 9, but it always jarrs on a full rewatch.

It's almost like a different show. But some of the funniest concepts are from the last season

The Serenity Now. The Merv Griffin show. THE FROGGER

ELAINE: Mr. Peterman, um--

PETERMAN: We missed you at the get well party. Poor old Walt has a polyp in the duodenum.
That is a noticeable change in the tone of the show once Larry David left after Season 7 and Seinfeld ran the show on his own for the last two seasons. I'm not as fond of the last two seasons they aren't bad its just the tone shift is as you said jarring.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,028
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #927 on: June 26, 2022, 07:18:44 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 26, 2022, 08:03:04 am
I quite like the cartoon mayhem of series 9, but it always jarrs on a full rewatch.

It's almost like a different show. But some of the funniest concepts are from the last season

The Serenity Now. The Merv Griffin show. THE FROGGER

ELAINE: Mr. Peterman, um--

PETERMAN: We missed you at the get well party. Poor old Walt has a polyp in the duodenum.

Quote from: Jack_Bauer on June 26, 2022, 01:49:30 pm
That is a noticeable change in the tone of the show once Larry David left after Season 7 and Seinfeld ran the show on his own for the last two seasons. I'm not as fond of the last two seasons they aren't bad its just the tone shift is as you said jarring.

There was definitely a shift in series 9 but The Merv Griffin Show is one of my favourite episodes, despite it being absolutely bizarre.

Also love George being in love with Jerry from The Cartoon:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B2QV_RtR9Mg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B2QV_RtR9Mg</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,635
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #928 on: June 29, 2022, 06:05:50 pm »
KRAMER: Okay. a little later, we're gonna be talking with animal expert Jim Fowler.

FOWLER: Where are the cameras?

KRAMER: But first, we're talking with Jerry. Okay, Jerry, uh, you drugged a woman in order to play with her toy collection. How do you feel about that?

JERRY: It was great! I've done it a few more time since then.

KRAMER: And she doesn't know anything about this?

JERRY: No, not a thing.

NEWMAN: (laughs)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #929 on: September 24, 2022, 01:29:25 pm »
You think Louie Pasteur and his wife had anything in common? He was in the fields all day with the cows, you know and the milk, examining the milk, delving into milk, consumed with milk. Pasteurization, Homogenization. She was in the kitchen killing cockroaches with a boot on each hand

"Why were there so many cockroaches?"

"Because there was a lot of cake lying around the house just sitting there to go with all the excess milk from all the experiments"
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #930 on: September 24, 2022, 04:19:08 pm »
Jerry: I had a very interesting lunch with George: Costanza today.

Kramer: Really?

Jerry: We were talking about our lives and we both kind of realized we're kids. We're not men.

Kramer: So, then you asked yourselves, "Isn't there something more to life?"

Jerry: Yes. We did.

Kramer: Yeah, well, let me clue you in on something. There isn't.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #931 on: September 26, 2022, 06:35:52 pm »
Hurricane for Florida in coming.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,926
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #932 on: September 26, 2022, 06:52:18 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,489
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #933 on: September 27, 2022, 04:06:35 am »
George Costanza : Hey, what happened with Sandy? I forgot all about it. Did you call her?
Jerry Seinfeld : Yeah, I did. In fact I went over there.
George Costanza : So, what happened? Did she throw you out, huh?
Jerry Seinfeld : No, actually she took it pretty well.
George Costanza : So, what happened?
Jerry Seinfeld : She's into it.
George Costanza : Into what?
Jerry Seinfeld : The ménage. Not only that, she just called me. She told me she spoke with the roommate and the roommate's into the ménage too.
George Costanza : That's unbelievable!
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #934 on: September 27, 2022, 04:33:46 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 27, 2022, 04:06:35 am
George Costanza : Hey, what happened with Sandy? I forgot all about it. Did you call her?
Jerry Seinfeld : Yeah, I did. In fact I went over there.
George Costanza : So, what happened? Did she throw you out, huh?
Jerry Seinfeld : No, actually she took it pretty well.
George Costanza : So, what happened?
Jerry Seinfeld : She's into it.
George Costanza : Into what?
Jerry Seinfeld : The ménage. Not only that, she just called me. She told me she spoke with the roommate and the roommate's into the ménage too.
George Costanza : That's unbelievable!

Jerry Seinfeld : I can't. I'm not an orgy guy.
George Costanza : Are you crazy? This is like discovering plutonium by accident!
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #935 on: September 27, 2022, 10:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 27, 2022, 04:06:35 am
George Costanza : Hey, what happened with Sandy? I forgot all about it. Did you call her?
Jerry Seinfeld : Yeah, I did. In fact I went over there.
George Costanza : So, what happened? Did she throw you out, huh?
Jerry Seinfeld : No, actually she took it pretty well.
George Costanza : So, what happened?
Jerry Seinfeld : She's into it.
George Costanza : Into what?
Jerry Seinfeld : The ménage. Not only that, she just called me. She told me she spoke with the roommate and the roommate's into the ménage too.
George Costanza : That's unbelievable!

"Do you realise in the entire history of western civilisation no one has successfully accomplished the roommate switch? In the middle ages you could get locked up for even suggesting it!"

"They didn't have roommates in the middle ages."

"How do you know?"

"Well for one thing they didn't have apartments."

"I'm sure at some point between the years 800 and 1200 somewhere there were two women living together!"
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,207
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #936 on: October 1, 2022, 08:25:27 am »
That`s fantastic.

Best show in history.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,635
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #937 on: October 1, 2022, 10:55:54 am »
Say you got a big job interview, and youre a little nervous. Well, throw back a couple shots of Hennigans   ;D and youll be as loose as a goose and ready to roll in no time. And because its odourless, why, it will be our little secret.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #938 on: December 23, 2022, 06:59:55 pm »
Happy Festivus!


A donation has been made in your name to The Human Fund

The Human Fund. Money for people.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #939 on: March 6, 2023, 09:54:43 pm »


Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,028
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #940 on: March 6, 2023, 09:56:57 pm »
:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,678
  • Dutch Class
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #941 on: March 7, 2023, 01:07:28 am »
:lmao

Forgot about the classic line from that episode.

I'm family. I'm having sex with the cousin.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #942 on: March 7, 2023, 11:34:34 am »
LET'S JUST STAY CALM HERE, DON'T GET ALL CRAZY ON ME!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline TankEngine10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #943 on: March 7, 2023, 10:56:21 pm »
On a rewatch at the moment, and Morty Seinfeld cracks me up everytime.

Morty: Hey, these are very comfortable pants. You know what I paid for these, Jerry?
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #944 on: March 8, 2023, 07:49:01 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on March  6, 2023, 09:54:43 pm




Beautiful name for a boy or a girl.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #945 on: March 8, 2023, 10:03:22 am »
Can't wait for us to get the 100% cotton uniforms next season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,596
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #946 on: March 8, 2023, 11:59:45 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 27, 2022, 04:33:46 am
Jerry Seinfeld : I can't. I'm not an orgy guy.
George Costanza : Are you crazy? This is like discovering plutonium by accident!

George's delivery here is, as per usual, 100% perfect.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,596
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #947 on: March 8, 2023, 12:00:38 pm »
GEORGE: Why can't I have a heart attack? I'm allowed.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #948 on: March 8, 2023, 01:21:13 pm »
"In this medicated haze, in this sort of woozy state, do you recall the words radical reconstructive surgery being uttered?"
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #949 on: March 8, 2023, 01:35:17 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March  8, 2023, 07:49:01 am
Beautiful name for a boy or a girl.

Mug Costanza's better
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #950 on: March 13, 2023, 11:17:41 pm »
"You'll most likely know it as Myanmar, but it'll always be Burma to me!"
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,132
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #951 on: March 14, 2023, 08:59:21 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on March 13, 2023, 11:17:41 pm
"You'll most likely know it as Myanmar, but it'll always be Burma to me!"

You over there, sell me one of your melons!
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 204
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #952 on: Yesterday at 07:36:23 am »
Always loved the episode the English patient it's so true how everyone will think a TV show or Movie that has just come out is the best thing ever, meanwhile your opinion is that it sucks and then your friends are puzzled that you hate it lol
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,249
  • Seis Veces
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #953 on: Yesterday at 07:23:23 pm »
Then everybody is screaming, because the driver, he's passed out because of all the commotion, the bus is OUTTA CONTROL!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,489
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #954 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
These Pretzelsare making methirsty!
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,118
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Seinfeld
« Reply #955 on: Today at 03:43:47 am »
Happy, Pappy?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 