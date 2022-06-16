Jerry: So what are you doing later? You want to go to the movies?



George: Nah - what for?



Jerry: To see a movie.



George: I've been to the movies.



Jerry: Not this movie.



George: They're all the same. You go, you sit, you eat popcorn, you watch. I'm sick of it.



Jerry: Did you shower today?



George: Yeah.



Jerry: That's usually the kind of mood I'm in when I haven't showered.



George: When is it going to be my turn, Jerry? When do I get my 15 minutes? I want my 15 minutes!



Jerry: Oh, quit complaining. At least you have your health.



George: Ah! Health's not good enough. I want more than health. Health's not doing it for me anymore. I'm sick of health.