George Costanza : Hey, what happened with Sandy? I forgot all about it. Did you call her?
Jerry Seinfeld : Yeah, I did. In fact I went over there.
George Costanza : So, what happened? Did she throw you out, huh?
Jerry Seinfeld : No, actually she took it pretty well.
George Costanza : So, what happened?
Jerry Seinfeld : She's into it.
George Costanza : Into what?
Jerry Seinfeld : The ménage. Not only that, she just called me. She told me she spoke with the roommate and the roommate's into the ménage too.
George Costanza : That's unbelievable!