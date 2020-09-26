« previous next »
Seinfeld

George:
I have mourned for 3 long months. Summer months too. Anyone can grieve in January!

About half way through season 6 on my re-watch, really love the episode 'The Switch' - It has a really great scene of Jerry plotting with George as to how he can start seeing his girlfriend's roommate. Love the little montage of them discussing the plot over the music and drinking coffee. One of the best episodes they ever did.


George: Do you realise in the entire history of western civilization, no one has successfully accomplished the roommate switch. In the middle ages you could even get locked up for even suggesting it.

Jerry: They didn't have roommates in the middle ages.

George: How do you know?

Jerry: For one thing, they didn't have apartments.

George: Well, I'm sure at some point between the years 800 and 1200, somewhere, there were two women living together.
