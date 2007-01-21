« previous next »
Jigsaw
« on: January 21, 2007, 01:18:34 PM »
Dont you just love it when you laugh so hard your stomach feels like its going to explode, I was laughing for about an hour at this, probably wont even find it funny, I kept watching it over and over again :D

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1EUnSdXN6E

Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #1 on: November 4, 2020, 10:37:06 AM »
I'm really surprised there is no proper thread on jigsaws.  So I'm using this one.

I am currently doing a tricky 1000 piece Jiggy of Anfield stadium and really enjoying it and find it therapeutic during work breaks.  It was still sealed until last Thursday and was bought for me as a birthday present bloody years ago.  Well before the new main-stand was erected.

I'll post a pic up when its finished but I'm curious to know when the picture was taken.  The fan area thing on the Anny Rd isn't there yet but just a huge piece of ground that appears almost ready to be built on.  So I'm assuming it wasn't long before that fan area was erected.

I'm about 2/3 through now and really struggling with the stand roofs at the moment as they all look almost the bloody same.

Anyone else do Jigsaws?  I like them difficult so every piece you find feels like an achievement. 
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #2 on: November 4, 2020, 10:50:25 AM »
Actually just found a picture on the Echo website of Anfield from 2008.  This is almost the same picture but just from a slightly different angle.  I can even see some of the cars on the picture that are in my Jiggy :)

The piece of ground I was referring to is in the upper right of the picture.  Is that where the fan area is now? 


 
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #3 on: November 4, 2020, 04:42:29 PM »
I did a 1500 piece one during the first lockdown and you're right, it's therapeutic and totally clears your mind of everything. But it wasn't big enough and I've given up trying to find nice 3000 piece puzzles that are not too expensive.
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #4 on: November 4, 2020, 08:03:23 PM »
Quote from: Mark Walters on November  4, 2020, 04:42:29 PM
I did a 1500 piece one during the first lockdown and you're right, it's therapeutic and totally clears your mind of everything. But it wasn't big enough and I've given up trying to find nice 3000 piece puzzles that are not too expensive.

I'm going for this 2000 piece panoramic next

£25 quid from John Lewis but my lad works in the warehouse so gets 25% discount :)

Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:50:39 PM »
Missus is moaning for her table back but I haven't got the heart to break it up :(



Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:53:21 PM »
Need to get yourself one of those jigsaw rolls/cases - she can have her table back then  ;D
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:56:01 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  4, 2020, 10:37:06 AM
I'm really surprised there is no proper thread on jigsaws.  So I'm using this one.

I am currently doing a tricky 1000 piece Jiggy of Anfield stadium and really enjoying it and find it therapeutic during work breaks.  It was still sealed until last Thursday and was bought for me as a birthday present bloody years ago.  Well before the new main-stand was erected.

I'll post a pic up when its finished but I'm curious to know when the picture was taken.  The fan area thing on the Anny Rd isn't there yet but just a huge piece of ground that appears almost ready to be built on.  So I'm assuming it wasn't long before that fan area was erected.

I'm about 2/3 through now and really struggling with the stand roofs at the moment as they all look almost the bloody same.

Anyone else do Jigsaws?  I like them difficult so every piece you find feels like an achievement.

I've got a series of jigsaws based  on the OS maps of National Parks Lakes etc and a another based on a detailed street map of Central London.

And from that I've learned that Russia Passage leads into Trump street.

https://www.google.com/maps/@51.5143729,-0.093431,19z
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:07:32 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:53:21 PM
Need to get yourself one of those jigsaw rolls/cases - she can have her table back then  ;D

Good point.  Think I will grab a case off eBay for it. Cheers.
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:22:14 PM »
Thought this thread was about this then. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gNKHP5UPqaw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gNKHP5UPqaw</a>
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:37:27 PM »
I have spent a fortune on jigsaws since March.



Just finished that one. Having a wee break from them now. That one just about broke me.
Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:45:59 PM »
I got my mam this one for her upcoming birthday.

Re: Jigsaw
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:54:29 PM »
I just took delivery of a 1000 piece Where's Wally jigsaw, I will post pictures of it here when it is finished . In about 6 months probably.
