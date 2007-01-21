I'm really surprised there is no proper thread on jigsaws. So I'm using this one.



I am currently doing a tricky 1000 piece Jiggy of Anfield stadium and really enjoying it and find it therapeutic during work breaks. It was still sealed until last Thursday and was bought for me as a birthday present bloody years ago. Well before the new main-stand was erected.



I'll post a pic up when its finished but I'm curious to know when the picture was taken. The fan area thing on the Anny Rd isn't there yet but just a huge piece of ground that appears almost ready to be built on. So I'm assuming it wasn't long before that fan area was erected.



I'm about 2/3 through now and really struggling with the stand roofs at the moment as they all look almost the bloody same.



Anyone else do Jigsaws? I like them difficult so every piece you find feels like an achievement.