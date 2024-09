Leon with the most ďI canít be arsedĒ performance Iíve seen in a long time. He wants to be anywhere but in there defending his title.



think belal pressure broke him. that final burst was what he is capable of though just because he saved it all right for the end. think he was looking for another "rocky" moment.the division is stacked though. hope to see belal vs shavkat. leon vs garry next