hows your knob?
Leon with the most I cant be arsed performance Ive seen in a long time. He wants to be anywhere but in there defending his title.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Goes from dominating 10 rounds against Usman and Convington to looking gassed after one round with Belal. Make it make sense.
He said he felt off. An fuck me he looked it. Glad Paddy an Tom won though, both looked the part
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.055 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]