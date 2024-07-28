« previous next »
Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1942333 times)

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30920 on: July 28, 2024, 04:44:31 am »
paddy now on. the crowd goes wild ;D
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30921 on: July 28, 2024, 04:51:21 am »
Well in lad. Thought he'd struggle there but that was amazing.

Come on Paddy
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30922 on: July 28, 2024, 05:16:32 am »
These lads need to at least give us a few minutes of action :lmao
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30923 on: July 28, 2024, 06:02:27 am »
Leon with the most I cant be arsed performance Ive seen in a long time. He wants to be anywhere but in there defending his title.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30924 on: July 28, 2024, 06:23:07 am »
Quote from: mc_red22 on July 28, 2024, 06:02:27 am
Leon with the most I cant be arsed performance Ive seen in a long time. He wants to be anywhere but in there defending his title.

think belal pressure broke him. that final burst was what he is capable of though just because he saved it all right for the end. think he was looking for another "rocky" moment.

the division is stacked though. hope to see belal vs shavkat. leon vs garry next


Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30925 on: July 28, 2024, 10:59:00 am »
Goes from dominating 10 rounds against Usman and Convington to looking gassed after one round with Belal. Make it make sense.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30926 on: July 28, 2024, 11:34:08 am »
He said he felt off. An fuck me he looked it. Glad Paddy an Tom won though, both looked the part
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30927 on: July 28, 2024, 06:48:11 pm »
Paddy was very very impressive last night I thought. Excellent submission. He's closed a lot of mouths there.

Now, hopefully, a big card at Anfield. Would be absolutely class.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30928 on: July 29, 2024, 07:28:23 am »
Quote from: BER on July 28, 2024, 10:59:00 am
Goes from dominating 10 rounds against Usman and Convington to looking gassed after one round with Belal. Make it make sense.

usman actually dominated in Leon Vs Usman 2. the headkick was some rocky shit though. his reign isnt actually that dominant compared to usman and do think he got lucky a bit. Diaz almost finished him off.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30929 on: July 29, 2024, 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on July 28, 2024, 11:34:08 am
He said he felt off. An fuck me he looked it. Glad Paddy an Tom won though, both looked the part

Maybe didn't adjust his body to the time properly? He looked very off, I thought he was asleep at one point.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30930 on: July 31, 2024, 05:44:35 pm »
Im glad Belal dominated Leon, he needed humbling.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30931 on: August 3, 2024, 04:21:54 pm »
8pm start for tonights card
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30932 on: August 3, 2024, 07:02:49 pm »
Main event should be an absolute banger

Hope Tony can pull something out of the bag too, but i doubt it
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30933 on: August 3, 2024, 10:31:06 pm »
Any streams for this guys? or am i too late?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30934 on: Today at 11:22:03 pm »
Jesus that was some first round beatdown by Moicano on Saint-Denis...
