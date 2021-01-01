« previous next »
UFC/MMA thread

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Aspinall with a fantastic win.. A short and sweet fight but he wins by KO after a minute or so to take the belt.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Re: UFC/MMA thread
That was slick from Aspinall!
