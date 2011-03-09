« previous next »
Sick to death of constantly hearing about Chimaev, he does more talking than fighting. At this point, he's just hype. Burns showed him up, so he needs to actually fight at MW to prove himself before fighting Adesanya.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on April  9, 2023, 05:23:22 am
Yeah hes done, time to retire.

On a side note and not really for this thread but Trumps popularity is scary, I fear hell be back in next term.

MMA is a very right wing sport and they were in Florida, i wouldn't read too much into it.

Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  9, 2023, 02:12:26 pm
Sick to death of constantly hearing about Chimaev, he does more talking than fighting. At this point, he's just hype. Burns showed him up, so he needs to actually fight at MW to prove himself before fighting Adesanya.

Agreed, but still, he's inevitable! 
Quote from: BER on April  9, 2023, 08:33:46 pm
MMA is a very right wing sport and they were in Florida, i wouldn't read too much into it.

Agreed, but still, he's inevitable!
Just watched the event, and between trump and jake paul being there, and the fact that ufc merged with wwe https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/03/wwe-ufc-merger-endeavor.html
I'm finding it hard to accept this as a legitimate sport anymore.
Quote from: dimwit on April  9, 2023, 11:11:22 pm
Just watched the event, and between trump and jake paul being there, and the fact that ufc merged with wwe https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/03/wwe-ufc-merger-endeavor.html
I'm finding it hard to accept this as a legitimate sport anymore.


Found the whole night stomach turning once I realised the unhinged racist spacehopper was sat next to the baldy horrible wife beating c*nt White....fast forwarded through the entire event, sadly pausing to hear the washed up bum Masvidal arse licking the 'greatest ever president' ....shame Burns didn't put the dickhead to sleep prior to that fuckin nonsense
Max Holloway Vs Arnold Allen should be a good fight
34th Anniversary.
Allen put in a good show in the end. Holloway just doesnt have it in him for me, hes fun in that he throws lots and will go with anyone, but doesnt seem to have the ability to knock someone out with his style. Clearly nowhere near enough skill to stop a quality grappler.

His last fight to end in knockout was 6 years ago. Hes basically just a clog at the top of the division currently.
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 04:48:57 pm
Allen put in a good show in the end. Holloway just doesnt have it in him for me, hes fun in that he throws lots and will go with anyone, but doesnt seem to have the ability to knock someone out with his style. Clearly nowhere near enough skill to stop a quality grappler.

His last fight to end in knockout was 6 years ago. Hes basically just a clog at the top of the division currently.
Doesn't matter how you win, Max grinds them out, only lost to Volkanovski and Poirer in almost 10 years, and he was arguably robbed in one of the fights vs Volk, he's a top class fighter, deserves to be up there.
