Allen put in a good show in the end. Holloway just doesnít have it in him for me, heís fun in that he throws lots and will go with anyone, but doesnít seem to have the ability to knock someone out with his style. Clearly nowhere near enough skill to stop a quality grappler.



His last fight to end in knockout was 6 years ago. Heís basically just a clog at the top of the division currently.