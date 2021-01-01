« previous next »
Felt like she got throw to the Wolves a bit there, Blanchfield has one of the best ground games in WMMA.
Any links?
Guy seemed like he wanted nothing on the feet! Made up for Hooker tho.
Brutal end for Edgar but that was a hell of a performance by Gutierrez.
I've never liked Edgar for some reason, I think because I was such a big BJ fanboy back in the day but sad to see it end like that.

Hoping for Chandler to KO Dustin here.
Chandler isn't in a dull fight!! Love this guy. It's funny how DC always repeats what Rogan says lol.
This is has been as good as advertised so far!
Even in Bellator MC wasn't in a bad fight. Love this! I have MC 2 up.
Chandler is a mad man
What a fight!! DP has heart!
Weili is an animal. Such a fun fighter!
Alex pls
Wtf theyve just announced an interim title fight at featherweight the same night Volk fights Islam for the lightweight strap?  ???
Wtf theyve just announced an interim title fight at featherweight the same night Volk fights Islam for the lightweight strap?  ???

Huh really? I didn't see that. Who was it between? It's a joke because Volk deserves the chance to test himself.
Huh really? I didn't see that. Who was it between? It's a joke because Volk deserves the chance to test himself.

Rodriguez vs Emmett

I understand having a number one contender fight but to name an interim champion on the night Volk goes for double champ status feels ridiculous and a little disrespectful. Yes hes a massive underdog and I doubt anyone will be picking him to beat Islam but still feels like if he does pull the upset off theyve taken a bit of shine off his moment.
I've waited 2 years for this fight, this is gonna be special!
Rodriguez vs Emmett

I understand having a number one contender fight but to name an interim champion on the night Volk goes for double champ status feels ridiculous and a little disrespectful. Yes hes a massive underdog and I doubt anyone will be picking him to beat Islam but still feels like if he does pull the upset off theyve taken a bit of shine off his moment.

You're 100% right it is disrespectful. Volk has cleared the division, he deserves the chance to test himself. If it was someone like Conor this wouldn't be happening but it probably profits the UFC in some way so they will have it.
Izzy I beg don't take him down.
Alex saved by the bell there
2-0 Alex for me. Never seen Izzy wanna wrestle so much.
2-1 Izzy and Alex looks tired
2-1 Alex for me. I don't know how Izzy wins the first round off of 5 seconds at the end.
3-1 Izzy, Pereira needs a knockout here
2-2 for me but Izzy prob ahead
Wow!! Comeback win in the 5th
yeeeeeeeeeesssss

Izzy was done!!
So clever from Alex to not just jump on it and pick his shots. No class from Izzy at the end of course.
3-0 no doubt who is the better fighter!
What did Izzy do at the end?

Pereira is a scary dude, third win against Adesanya now. But I think Whittaker is a much harder matchup for him.
What did Izzy do at the end?

Pereira is a scary dude, third win against Adesanya now. But I think Whittaker is a much harder matchup for him.

I think Rob beats him, he isnt stupid enough to stand with him.
So clever from Alex to not just jump on it and pick his shots. No class from Izzy at the end of course.
3-0 no doubt who is the better fighter!
He has every right to think that he could have still fought, so I don't really blame him. But personally felt that was a great stoppage.
That was a great card.

Erin is going to be a future champ for sure. What a dominant performance.
Poirier Chandler's round 1 was definitely among the rounds of the year IMO.
Weili proving again that she's streets ahead.
Had Izzy winning before the fight, I underestimated Alex. Monstrous.
I think Rob beats him, he isnt stupid enough to stand with him.
Feel like a lot of the fighters beat him. Don't get the feeling he is any good at grappling or wrestling.
Feel like a lot of the fighters beat him. Don't get the feeling he is any good at grappling or wrestling.
Khamzat would rag doll him, feel middleweight is his natural fighting weight too.
Very enjoyable card, some great knockouts. Well done Pereira, was a close fight but brilliant way to end it. Would love to see him against Khamzat
Yeah his grappling is sub par, he even got his shit rocked end of round 1. Adesanya fought with fear. I think Khamzat and Whittaker both deal with him.

Chandler is box office, never been in a bad fight. Just wish he fought smarter.
Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has died :o
Anthony "Rumble" Johnson has died :o

Johnsons cause of death was organ failure due to non-Hodgkins lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis.
Izzy played with fire and got caught.

He fought on the back foot far too much & with his back against the cage too.

All it was going to take was one clean shot from Perreira in those circumstances.

If Izzy had good ground game - this would have been an easy win for him, just as it was for Blachowicz against Izzy.
