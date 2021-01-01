« previous next »
Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1663638 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30360 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
Chael Sonnen has backed Diaz to win on his YouTube channel.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30361 on: Today at 01:45:29 pm »
I think Khamzat mauls him, second round finish. Im rooting for Li Jingliang as well, he came across really well in the embedded.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30362 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 01:45:29 pm
I think Khamzat mauls him, second round finish. Im rooting for Li Jingliang as well, he came across really well in the embedded.
Yeah, Li seems a very humble fella, Diaz has only been TKO'd once in his career, he didn't even get stopped when he got a pasting off Masvidal, tough as old boots.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30363 on: Today at 03:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:47:19 pm
Yeah, Li seems a very humble fella, Diaz has only been TKO'd once in his career, he didn't even get stopped when he got a pasting off Masvidal, tough as old boots.

True, he is but I just see this one going similar to the Rory fight, I think he gets ragdolled everywhere and the ref stops it.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30364 on: Today at 03:27:14 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 03:01:50 pm
True, he is but I just see this one going similar to the Rory fight, I think he gets ragdolled everywhere and the ref stops it.
It would be a nice Cinderella way for Nate to exit the UFC, with a win over one of the most hyped fighters in all of MMA.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30365 on: Today at 05:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:27:14 pm
It would be a nice Cinderella way for Nate to exit the UFC, with a win over one of the most hyped fighters in all of MMA.

I have a lot of love for the OGs so would like that but just can't see it. I think this might be one of those sleeper cards where there isn't much hype but its full of bangers.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30366 on: Today at 05:45:09 pm »
Looks like Khamzat will miss weight so the fight will be off ffs.
Offline RedSamba

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30367 on: Today at 05:51:36 pm »
Fuck sake.  Ten pounds off.  :wanker


178.5 .. twat
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30368 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 05:45:09 pm
Looks like Khamzat will miss weight so the fight will be off ffs.
8 and a half lbs ffs, can they still have the fight at catch weight?
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30369 on: Today at 06:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:20:09 pm
8 and a half lbs ffs, can they still have the fight at catch weight?

From what people on twitter are saying is it might be Nate vs Tony now.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30370 on: Today at 06:22:18 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 06:21:13 pm
From what people on twitter are saying is it might be Nate vs Tony now.
That would be an absolute banger of a fight, but not fair on the Leech.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30371 on: Today at 06:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:22:18 pm
That would be an absolute banger of a fight, but not fair on the Leech to be fair.

Yeh would be sly on the Leech, not getting to wear his new suit to the press conference then not even fighting
Online Elzar

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30372 on: Today at 06:40:54 pm »
Khamzat has lost so much respect in the build up to this fight. Does he not care or is he actually a bit thick
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30373 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
There has been like 5 different people miss weight now, the card is cursed
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30374 on: Today at 07:38:47 pm »
What is happening, is the fight going ahead then?

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:40:54 pm
Khamzat has lost so much respect in the build up to this fight. Does he not care or is he actually a bit thick
Hype has gone to his head. He was a dickhead before he rose up aswell but he's just starting fights with everyone now and generally being very unprofessional.
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30375 on: Today at 08:03:42 pm »
Khamzat Nate will be off but well probably get Nate vs Tony
Online leinad

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30376 on: Today at 08:22:53 pm »
Tony vs. Nate
Leech vs. D-Rod
Khamzat vs. Holland

Apparently these are the fights
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30377 on: Today at 09:06:47 pm »
You don't just miss weight by that much. He and his team will be fully aware he was way over. He probably didn't fancy the Diaz fight, Dana won't be arsed either. It's Diaz last fight
