I think Khamzat mauls him, second round finish. Im rooting for Li Jingliang as well, he came across really well in the embedded.
Yeah, Li seems a very humble fella, Diaz has only been TKO'd once in his career, he didn't even get stopped when he got a pasting off Masvidal, tough as old boots.
True, he is but I just see this one going similar to the Rory fight, I think he gets ragdolled everywhere and the ref stops it.
It would be a nice Cinderella way for Nate to exit the UFC, with a win over one of the most hyped fighters in all of MMA.
Looks like Khamzat will miss weight so the fight will be off ffs.
8 and a half lbs ffs, can they still have the fight at catch weight?
From what people on twitter are saying is it might be Nate vs Tony now.
That would be an absolute banger of a fight, but not fair on the Leech to be fair.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Khamzat has lost so much respect in the build up to this fight. Does he not care or is he actually a bit thick
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
