welterweight is stacked and usman finally lost(again)



surely it hurts as he was dominating the fight but thats the beauty of MMA.



dont think masvidal deserves a shot. There are burns, shavkat,khamzat and colby(what about his court case?) all aiming for the head of leon.



He doesn't, but I think Edwards wants to get his revenge for what happened last time.Edwards v Chimaev next? How does that one go? I think Khamzat deals with him.