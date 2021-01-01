« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1657742 times)

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30320 on: Today at 05:38:36 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 10:46:28 am
welterweight is stacked and usman finally lost(again)

surely it hurts as he was dominating the fight but thats the beauty of MMA.

dont think masvidal deserves a shot. There are burns, shavkat,khamzat and colby(what about his court case?) all aiming for the head of leon.
He doesn't, but I think Edwards wants to get his revenge for what happened last time.

Edwards v Chimaev next? How does that one go? I think Khamzat deals with him.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30321 on: Today at 05:54:39 pm »
What a win, what a kick, fucking unreal

Get them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters
Logged

Offline Usman1987

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30322 on: Today at 05:58:38 pm »
Made up for Leon Edwards. A real rag to riches story and a humble guy to boot.
Logged

Online leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30323 on: Today at 05:59:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 05:54:39 pm
What a win, what a kick, fucking unreal

Get them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters

Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,515
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30324 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: leinad on Today at 05:59:54 pm
Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.

That'd be unreal. Easily sell it out as well
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30325 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30326 on: Today at 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 07:02:38 pm
https://twitter.com/gary95496917/status/1561255527010603008

Fuckin hell the state of the comments underneath. People calling it fix when he just got hit with one of the most devastating head kicks youll ever see  :butt
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30327 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm »
Tremendous stuff by Leon...real movie-script stuff...made up for him

Enjoyable card overall...good to see Tyson Pedro back and looking immense....and Costa v Rockhold was completely off its cake...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Up
« previous next »
 