welterweight is stacked and usman finally lost(again)surely it hurts as he was dominating the fight but thats the beauty of MMA. dont think masvidal deserves a shot. There are burns, shavkat,khamzat and colby(what about his court case?) all aiming for the head of leon.
What a win, what a kick, fucking unrealGet them back over here, massive stadium fight. You'd sell thousands of tickets and you can pack the card with British fighters
Dana said in the presser they could run it back at Wembley.
