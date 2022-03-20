GET. TO. FUCK.
I'd be banned if i replied in the fashion I'd like to but ill simply say, you are an apologist.
I notice youve omitted the part of my post where I state if Im wrong Ill hold my hands up and that if he actually holds those views he can get to fuck.
To be absolutely clear, Im not apologising for anything, particularly as the behaviour in question was conducted by someone Ive never even met.
I believe in education not vilification, theres a reason brexit got voted through and its because it takes a few people to start a lie convincingly enough and millions believe it. If hes had that education and chosen to ignore it then hes a lost cause, Ive no idea whether thats the case or not because, again, Ive never met him. Given his views on other issues and the company he seems to keep Im personally of the belief its likely him being a twat on Twitter rather than illustrative of him being a racist or a Xenophobe, again, I could be wrong but well once again go back to the point of me not knowing him so not being best placed to judge.
If were constantly at each others throats were feeding into exactly what the fuckers want, which is division and conquer.
Youre obviously welcome to disagree and if you want to label the lad a racist then thats your right to do so, as it is mine to give him the benefit of the doubt (particularly as hes quite recently faced similar criticism and flat out denied it).
Ive no issue with you or anyone else disagreeing with me but I do take offence to being labelled an apologist as it quite clearly isnt the case. If he genuinely holds those views then Id be the last person to apologise for it.