« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1648022 times)

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30240 on: Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm »
Everyone hates Paddy but loves Alisson Becker even though he supports Bolsonaro?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30241 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm

I sincerely hope not.
In my experience, not, I lived (for a while) in Chepstow Street just off County Road when I got my first job out of Uni, and that was 20 years ago and I can't remember much, if any racism.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30242 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 11:15:10 pm
Everyone hates Paddy but loves Alisson Becker even though he supports Bolsonaro?
You're really reaching here fella.
Logged

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • id rather be fishing
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30243 on: Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:31:44 pm
Tbf it was more than 2 tweets and then he came out and defended the tweets saying that they werent racist views, rather than holding his hands up and apologising.

Its a shame because those tweets aside, him and molly do a lot of good for parts of the city with the homeless, food banks etc.
looks like he did hold his hands up, and his apology was accepted

"Lad, I didn't even know that! I just thought that Guram dude looked like a poor man's Khabib. So called him a fake Russian. I literally had no idea they took offense to it, then they all went mad," he added.

    "I would like the Georgian people to understand that I had no idea about the history between Georgia and Russia. I'm a fighter, not a historian or politician. I didn't know what had gone. The people seem to think I said it with malice when I had no idea of the past," said Pimblett.

"It's very easy to tweet something stupid and then delete it the moment your *ss gets burned. However, it takes real courage to publicly apologize to the people you have offended just because you wanted to get under somebody's skin, Paddy Pimblett," wrote Jojua.

Logged
JFT 96

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30244 on: Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm
looks like he did hold his hands up, and his apology was accepted

"Lad, I didn't even know that! I just thought that Guram dude looked like a poor man's Khabib. So called him a fake Russian. I literally had no idea they took offense to it, then they all went mad," he added.

    "I would like the Georgian people to understand that I had no idea about the history between Georgia and Russia. I'm a fighter, not a historian or politician. I didn't know what had gone. The people seem to think I said it with malice when I had no idea of the past," said Pimblett.

"It's very easy to tweet something stupid and then delete it the moment your *ss gets burned. However, it takes real courage to publicly apologize to the people you have offended just because you wanted to get under somebody's skin, Paddy Pimblett," wrote Jojua.
I hadn't seen anything about this, but if he has put his hands up and admitted he was wrong then fair fucks.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,732
  • JFT97
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30245 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 11:26:19 pm
looks like he did hold his hands up, and his apology was accepted

"Lad, I didn't even know that! I just thought that Guram dude looked like a poor man's Khabib. So called him a fake Russian. I literally had no idea they took offense to it, then they all went mad," he added.

    "I would like the Georgian people to understand that I had no idea about the history between Georgia and Russia. I'm a fighter, not a historian or politician. I didn't know what had gone. The people seem to think I said it with malice when I had no idea of the past," said Pimblett.

"It's very easy to tweet something stupid and then delete it the moment your *ss gets burned. However, it takes real courage to publicly apologize to the people you have offended just because you wanted to get under somebody's skin, Paddy Pimblett," wrote Jojua.

Dont think he apologised for the other shit that he retweeted about different topics that people posted and other things he said about immigrants, in fact he came out and tweeted afterwards that his views werent racist when he was called out about what he said.

He said some good things after the fight tonight about mental health and its probably best that we focus on those points rather than dragging stuff up from the past because too many people suffer in silence and are afraid/ashamed to get help, especially men.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30246 on: Yesterday at 11:40:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm
What a shame. Most likely an ACL.

Doctor said to Bisping it's most likely his mcl because of how much pain he was in.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,099
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30247 on: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm »
He addressed these a few months back  Confirmed he's still a Nigel Frottage-lite piece of shit.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30248 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm
He addressed these a few months back  Confirmed he's still a Nigel Frottage-lite piece of shit.

2 of those 3 tweets are from 2019 to be fair.

I dont think hes racist, I just think hes incredibly naive with his usage of social media and gets drawn into these arguments all the time.

The stuff from 2019 is clearly not great, not convinced it makes him akin to Frottage though, hopefully Im not giving him the benefit of the doubt too much there.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,971
  • JFT 97
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30249 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
2 of those 3 tweets are from 2019 to be fair.

I dont think hes racist, I just think hes incredibly naive with his usage of social media and gets drawn into these arguments all the time.

The stuff from 2019 is clearly not great, not convinced it makes him akin to Frottage though, hopefully Im not giving him the benefit of the doubt too much there.

It is a million miles away from Frottage. Frottage is a well-educated man who deliberately creates the false narrative that people like Pimblett believe and repeat.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,099
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30250 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:50:39 pm
2 of those 3 tweets are from 2019 to be fair.

I dont think hes racist, I just think hes incredibly naive with his usage of social media and gets drawn into these arguments all the time.

The stuff from 2019 is clearly not great, not convinced it makes him akin to Frottage though, hopefully Im not giving him the benefit of the doubt too much there.

2019 is only 3 years ago, hardly a generation. Not sure what there is to be fair about.
He'd have been 24. Again, not like he was an uneducated child.

The defence of him is bizarre and I really doubt people would be rushing to do so if he wasn't a Scouse Liverpool fan.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30251 on: Today at 12:14:25 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm
2019 is only 3 years ago, hardly a generation. Not sure what there is to be fair about.
He'd have been 24. Again, not like he was an uneducated child.

The defence of him is bizarre and I really doubt people would be rushing to do so if he wasn't a Scouse Liverpool fan.
Yeah, he wasn't a child, however, people can change their views as they mature.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 12:15:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm
2019 is only 3 years ago, hardly a generation. Not sure what there is to be fair about.
He'd have been 24. Again, not like he was an uneducated child.

The defence of him is bizarre and I really doubt people would be rushing to do so if he wasn't a Scouse Liverpool fan.

My point is that digging up old tweets to make a point isnt a great habit.

The fact hes a scouse Liverpool fan Im sure makes people more forgiving, that said, he does a lot for the city, a lot for food banks, hes clearly got his head in the right place on subjects like mental illness and poverty so people are perhaps a bit more inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The tweets themselves are clearly inexcusable, Im not doubting that, I just dont think a couple of tweets are enough to judge the man on when clearly he has a lot of redeeming qualities.

In an industry where you have c*nts like McGregor flaunting their wealth in peoples faces theres a lot to like about someone like Pimblett and its enough to give me reason to give him the benefit of the doubt. If Im wrong on that and he turns out to be a racist (which Im sure will come up again if thats the case) then Ill be proven wrong.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 12:18:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:31 am
My point is that digging up old tweets to make a point isnt a great habit.

The fact hes a scouse Liverpool fan Im sure makes people more forgiving, that said, he does a lot for the city, a lot for food banks, hes clearly got his head in the right place on subjects like mental illness and poverty so people are perhaps a bit more inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The tweets themselves are clearly inexcusable, Im not doubting that, I just dont think a couple of tweets are enough to judge the man on when clearly he has a lot of redeeming qualities.

In an industry where you have c*nts like McGregor flaunting their wealth in peoples faces theres a lot to like about someone like Pimblett and its enough to give me reason to give him the benefit of the doubt. If Im wrong on that and he turns out to be a racist (which Im sure will come up again if thats the case) then Ill be proven wrong.
McGregor does a hell of a lot of work for charity in Ireland, so it's a poor comparison to make, he made a massive donation to Irelands health services during Covid, and he is very upfront about things like mental health etc, yeah he'd wealthy and does flaunt it, but he hasn't forgotten his roots.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 12:20:14 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:18:16 am
McGregor does a hell of a lot of work for charity in Ireland, so it's a poor comparison to make, he made a massive donation to Irelands health services during Covid, and he is very upfront about things like mental health etc, yeah he'd wealthy and does flaunt it, but he hasn't forgotten his roots.

He also likes to sucker punch old men.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30255 on: Today at 12:21:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:20:14 am
He also likes to sucker punch old men.
I didn't say he's without fault, anything but.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,099
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30256 on: Today at 12:23:50 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:31 am
My point is that digging up old tweets to make a point isnt a great habit.

The fact hes a scouse Liverpool fan Im sure makes people more forgiving, that said, he does a lot for the city, a lot for food banks, hes clearly got his head in the right place on subjects like mental illness and poverty so people are perhaps a bit more inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The tweets themselves are clearly inexcusable, Im not doubting that, I just dont think a couple of tweets are enough to judge the man on when clearly he has a lot of redeeming qualities.

In an industry where you have c*nts like McGregor flaunting their wealth in peoples faces theres a lot to like about someone like Pimblett and its enough to give me reason to give him the benefit of the doubt. If Im wrong on that and he turns out to be a racist (which Im sure will come up again if thats the case) then Ill be proven wrong.

As I said, he recently addressed them and confirmed he still holds those views.

If it was a Chelsea fan saying the exact same things to John Barnes for example, not one single iota of leeway would be given, regardless of what they do for their city or anything else.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30257 on: Today at 12:28:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:50 am
As I said, he recently addressed them and confirmed he still holds those views.

If it was a Chelsea fan saying the exact same things to John Barnes for example, not one single iota of leeway would be given, regardless of what they do for their city or anything else.

I dont necessarily disagree with you on that, but Ive gone on record a few times saying that I absolutely hate when people use racism as a weapon to attack other fanbases (or whatever it might be).

Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30258 on: Today at 01:03:23 am »
Let's get this straight, if a poster on this site made those comments they'd rightly be banned. Anyone playing them down is a c*nt. He's a racist fucking xenophobe and those acting as an apologist for him are just as bad.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30259 on: Today at 01:07:05 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:03:23 am
Let's get this straight, if a poster on this site made those comments they'd rightly be banned. Anyone playing them down is a c*nt. He's a racist fucking xenophobe and those acting as an apologist for him are just as bad.
He gets a lot of leeway from Scousers as he's one of them, same can be said of McGregor who we'd try and back too.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,971
  • JFT 97
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30260 on: Today at 01:07:08 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:50 am
As I said, he recently addressed them and confirmed he still holds those views.

If it was a Chelsea fan saying the exact same things to John Barnes for example, not one single iota of leeway would be given, regardless of what they do for their city or anything else.

The problem is comparing Pimblett to people like Frottage. Frottage is a professional politician who actively sets out to divide people and propagate hatred. It worked, millions of people voted for Brexit largely based on the right wing vilification of immigrants. We then had that backed up by ex mining communities voting for a Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson led Tory party because he promised to get Brexit done.

Personally I think we shouldn't lump in the propaganda merchants like Frottage with the people they have duped.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30261 on: Today at 01:09:17 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:07:08 am
The problem is comparing Pimblett to people like Frottage. Frottage is a professional politician who actively sets out to divide people and propagate hatred. It worked, millions of people voted for Brexit largely based on the right wing vilification of immigrants. We then had that backed up by ex mining communities voting for a Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson led Tory party because he promised to get Brexit done.

Personally I think we shouldn't lump in the propaganda merchants like Frottage with the people they have duped.
He's definitely not in there with that fucker, no way.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30262 on: Today at 01:10:28 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:07:05 am
He gets a lot of leeway from Scousers as he's one of them, same can be said of McGregor who we'd try and back too.

You won't find me defending that McGregor rat. Most people i know detest him given his antics and rumoured accusations against him.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30263 on: Today at 01:17:24 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:03:23 am
Let's get this straight, if a poster on this site made those comments they'd rightly be banned. Anyone playing them down is a c*nt. He's a racist fucking xenophobe and those acting as an apologist for him are just as bad.

Im not sure anyone is playing them down.

Ive just made the point that some Twitter remarks, no matter how poor, made years ago dont necessarily make him a racist.

If he currently genuinely holds anti-immigrant views then he can rightly get to fuck, I doubt its the case though, I think he just comes across as a bit of a bell on Twitter and hed be better off without an account on there.

If Im wrong then Ill hold my hands up, I just dont think those comments are likely to be an accurate representation of him as a person.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,971
  • JFT 97
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30264 on: Today at 01:17:27 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:09:17 am
He's definitely not in there with that fucker, no way.

The issue is that people like Frottage and the right wing media have indoctrinated millions of people into believing their lies. Pimblett's views are sadly held by a sizeable chunk of the population. We need to educate the likes of Pimblett whilst targetting the likes of Frottage.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,560
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30265 on: Today at 01:24:04 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:17:24 am
Im not sure anyone is playing them down.

Ive just made the point that some Twitter remarks, no matter how poor, made years ago dont necessarily make him a racist.



GET. TO. FUCK.

I'd be banned if i replied in the fashion I'd like to but ill simply say, you are an apologist.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30266 on: Today at 01:41:10 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:24:04 am
GET. TO. FUCK.

I'd be banned if i replied in the fashion I'd like to but ill simply say, you are an apologist.

I notice youve omitted the part of my post where I state if Im wrong Ill hold my hands up and that if he actually holds those views he can get to fuck.

To be absolutely clear, Im not apologising for anything, particularly as the behaviour in question was conducted by someone Ive never even met.

I believe in education not vilification, theres a reason brexit got voted through and its because it takes a few people to start a lie convincingly enough and millions believe it. If hes had that education and chosen to ignore it then hes a lost cause, Ive no idea whether thats the case or not because, again, Ive never met him. Given his views on other issues and the company he seems to keep Im personally of the belief its likely him being a twat on Twitter rather than illustrative of him being a racist or a Xenophobe, again, I could be wrong but well once again go back to the point of me not knowing him so not being best placed to judge.

If were constantly at each others throats were feeding into exactly what the fuckers want, which is division and conquer.

Youre obviously welcome to disagree and if you want to label the lad a racist then thats your right to do so, as it is mine to give him the benefit of the doubt (particularly as hes quite recently faced similar criticism and flat out denied it).

Ive no issue with you or anyone else disagreeing with me but I do take offence to being labelled an apologist as it quite clearly isnt the case. If he genuinely holds those views then Id be the last person to apologise for it.
Logged

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,688
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30267 on: Today at 06:10:30 am »
I dont know about Paddy but Molly is annoying as fuck
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 