« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: UFC/MMA thread  (Read 1647595 times)

Online Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 11:15:10 pm »
Everyone hates Paddy but loves Alisson Becker even though he supports Bolsonaro?
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30241 on: Today at 11:15:47 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 11:10:45 pm

I sincerely hope not.
In my experience, not, I lived (for a while) in Chepstow Street just off County Road when I got my first job out of Uni, and that was 20 years ago and I can't remember much, if any racism.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30242 on: Today at 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:15:10 pm
Everyone hates Paddy but loves Alisson Becker even though he supports Bolsonaro?
You're really reaching here fella.
Logged

Online capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,514
  • id rather be fishing
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30243 on: Today at 11:26:19 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:31:44 pm
Tbf it was more than 2 tweets and then he came out and defended the tweets saying that they werent racist views, rather than holding his hands up and apologising.

Its a shame because those tweets aside, him and molly do a lot of good for parts of the city with the homeless, food banks etc.
looks like he did hold his hands up, and his apology was accepted

"Lad, I didn't even know that! I just thought that Guram dude looked like a poor man's Khabib. So called him a fake Russian. I literally had no idea they took offense to it, then they all went mad," he added.

    "I would like the Georgian people to understand that I had no idea about the history between Georgia and Russia. I'm a fighter, not a historian or politician. I didn't know what had gone. The people seem to think I said it with malice when I had no idea of the past," said Pimblett.

"It's very easy to tweet something stupid and then delete it the moment your *ss gets burned. However, it takes real courage to publicly apologize to the people you have offended just because you wanted to get under somebody's skin, Paddy Pimblett," wrote Jojua.

Logged
JFT 96

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,395
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30244 on: Today at 11:27:58 pm »
Quote from: capt k on Today at 11:26:19 pm
looks like he did hold his hands up, and his apology was accepted

"Lad, I didn't even know that! I just thought that Guram dude looked like a poor man's Khabib. So called him a fake Russian. I literally had no idea they took offense to it, then they all went mad," he added.

    "I would like the Georgian people to understand that I had no idea about the history between Georgia and Russia. I'm a fighter, not a historian or politician. I didn't know what had gone. The people seem to think I said it with malice when I had no idea of the past," said Pimblett.

"It's very easy to tweet something stupid and then delete it the moment your *ss gets burned. However, it takes real courage to publicly apologize to the people you have offended just because you wanted to get under somebody's skin, Paddy Pimblett," wrote Jojua.
I hadn't seen anything about this, but if he has put his hands up and admitted he was wrong then fair fucks.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 