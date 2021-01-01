Tbf it was more than 2 tweets and then he came out and defended the tweets saying that they werent racist views, rather than holding his hands up and apologising.



Its a shame because those tweets aside, him and molly do a lot of good for parts of the city with the homeless, food banks etc.



looks like he did hold his hands up, and his apology was accepted"Lad, I didn't even know that! I just thought that Guram dude looked like a poor man's Khabib. So called him a fake Russian. I literally had no idea they took offense to it, then they all went mad," he added."I would like the Georgian people to understand that I had no idea about the history between Georgia and Russia. I'm a fighter, not a historian or politician. I didn't know what had gone. The people seem to think I said it with malice when I had no idea of the past," said Pimblett."It's very easy to tweet something stupid and then delete it the moment your *ss gets burned. However, it takes real courage to publicly apologize to the people you have offended just because you wanted to get under somebody's skin, Paddy Pimblett," wrote Jojua.