Such scumbags the UFC.



Chimaev's stock is already up, he's not going to win any new fans beating up a mismatched Nate Diaz.



I'd love it...







I suppose he needs a fight, and his hype is so big at the moment they want him to fight someone with a big reputation while he waits for his shot.If you look at the rankings:Usman - ChampCovington - Doesn't seem to want the fightChimaevBurns - Last fightMuhammed - ??Edwards - Fighting for title nextMuhammed is the only one that he could fight, but I reckon they want him in a high profile fight while he stock is still up.