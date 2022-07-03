Such scumbags the UFC.
Chimaev's stock is already up, he's not going to win any new fans beating up a mismatched Nate Diaz.
I'd love it...
I suppose he needs a fight, and his hype is so big at the moment they want him to fight someone with a big reputation while he waits for his shot.
If you look at the rankings:
Usman - Champ
Covington - Doesn't seem to want the fight
Chimaev
Burns - Last fight
Muhammed - ??
Edwards - Fighting for title next
Muhammed is the only one that he could fight, but I reckon they want him in a high profile fight while he stock is still up.