UFC/MMA thread

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30120 on: July 3, 2022, 10:57:23 pm »
After all that talking in the presser strickland really made a tit of himself didnt he?!

Not the most exciting main event but Adesanyas next fight will hopefully be against Periera and well get to see a cracker.

Oliveira calling out Islam for a fight in Brazil, make it happen Dana.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30121 on: July 3, 2022, 11:38:05 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on July  3, 2022, 10:57:23 pm
After all that talking in the presser strickland really made a tit of himself didnt he?!

Not the most exciting main event but Adesanyas next fight will hopefully be against Periera and well get to see a cracker.

Oliveira calling out Islam for a fight in Brazil, make it happen Dana.
He'd let Islam take him down, get his back then submit him, Oliviera is the most complete fighter in the UFC, he can stand and trade, grapple, then get you to the floor and make you tap, he's the only lightweight I can honestly have seen beating Khabib.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30122 on: July 4, 2022, 06:28:10 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on July  3, 2022, 06:43:00 pm
Pereira hits hard, though it has to be said Strickland's defensive game was odd..in the sense that he didn't appear to have one...the way he was walking onto him hands down was bizarre......Adesanya wont be that accommodating, so if that comes off it could be a cracker....speaking of which - Lawler / Barberena ....fight of the night and no mistake...a toe-to-toe banger for the full duration...tremendous
Indeed. Thought Lawler was great, until he wasnt. Wish he would just retire now.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30123 on: July 4, 2022, 09:36:23 am »
Quote from: Rosario on July  3, 2022, 02:27:21 am
Hell of a career Cowboy.

One of the great personalities of MMA!

Hmmmmmm..... guilty of racist, homophobic & transphobic comments in the past. His personality by many accounts seems to be of the c*nt variety.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30124 on: July 7, 2022, 07:15:51 pm »
Till out of his fight later this month.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30125 on: July 7, 2022, 09:04:03 pm »
Fiziev is one to watch, his fight with RDA this weekend is massive - a victory will insert him into the top 5 conversation at 155. Brilliant fighter to watch, super quick and technical Muay Thai fighter with ridiculous kick power.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30126 on: July 7, 2022, 10:13:31 pm »
Quote from: eddymunster on July  4, 2022, 09:36:23 am
Hmmmmmm..... guilty of racist, homophobic & transphobic comments in the past. His personality by many accounts seems to be of the c*nt variety.

Yeh absolute tit by all accounts. I remember him saying on Rogan he used to hit on girls at bars when they're with their fellas because they know they can't do anything to him.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30127 on: July 7, 2022, 10:19:05 pm »
I still believe he took a dive against McGregor. The way he crumbled was pathetic and he kept going on about how he never wanted to be there, he wanted a way out etc.

Fiziev is definitely one to watch. Him, Makachev, Shavkat and Chimaev will all make a name for themselves next year.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30128 on: July 16, 2022, 07:42:39 pm »
Can't wait for this Ortega/Rodriguez scrap.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30129 on: July 16, 2022, 08:59:32 pm »
Charles vs Islam confirmed for October. I guess Charles had already beaten everyone else so its the fight to make, but its really surprising to me that Islam has managed to climb the rankings through a win streak where he hasnt fought anyone of major significance.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30130 on: July 16, 2022, 09:55:00 pm »
Ah that's hugely disappointing. Ortega pops his shoulder in the first round.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30131 on: July 16, 2022, 11:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on July 16, 2022, 08:59:32 pm
Charles vs Islam confirmed for October. I guess Charles had already beaten everyone else so its the fight to make, but its really surprising to me that Islam has managed to climb the rankings through a win streak where he hasnt fought anyone of major significance.
I do like him but if he didn't have Khabib with him, he would be fighting the likes of Dariush and Chandler to get to the title. Charles is too fucking good, like the Jon Jones of the LW division.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30132 on: July 16, 2022, 11:58:33 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 16, 2022, 11:36:20 pm
I do like him but if he didn't have Khabib with him, he would be fighting the likes of Dariush and Chandler to get to the title. Charles is too fucking good, like the Jon Jones of the LW division.
Has he beat a top ten fighter yet?
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30133 on: July 17, 2022, 04:10:34 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July 16, 2022, 11:36:20 pm
I do like him but if he didn't have Khabib with him, he would be fighting the likes of Dariush and Chandler to get to the title. Charles is too fucking good, like the Jon Jones of the LW division.

Yeah he looks like he has the potential to be a champion but the fact that his best win is against Hooker on short notice doesnt exactly scream title shot. Like you said though I guess the Khabib factor has loomed large and helped him out here.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30134 on: July 17, 2022, 01:02:33 pm »
that Matt Schnell fight was something else
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30135 on: July 17, 2022, 01:04:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on July 17, 2022, 01:02:33 pm
that Matt Schnell fight was something else

How he was still standing and had the energy to finish him off is baffling. Absolute warrior.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30136 on: Yesterday at 06:00:11 am »


What a pointless fight. Diaz is getting killed
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30137 on: Yesterday at 08:06:35 am »
Very bad fight for Diaz, he's not winning this one. Dana has well and truly sacrificed him in his last ever UFC fight.

Makes sense for Chimaev though, this is exactly the kind of big name he needs on his CV to bring his stock up.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30138 on: Yesterday at 12:20:42 pm »
Such scumbags the UFC.

Chimaev's stock is already up, he's not going to win any new fans beating up a mismatched Nate Diaz.

I'd love it...

Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30139 on: Yesterday at 01:33:25 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 12:20:42 pm
Such scumbags the UFC.

Chimaev's stock is already up, he's not going to win any new fans beating up a mismatched Nate Diaz.

I'd love it...



I suppose he needs a fight, and his hype is so big at the moment they want him to fight someone with a big reputation while he waits for his shot.

If you look at the rankings:

Usman - Champ
Covington - Doesn't seem to want the fight
Chimaev
Burns - Last fight
Muhammed - ??
Edwards - Fighting for title next


Muhammed is the only one that he could fight, but I reckon they want him in a high profile fight while he stock is still up.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30140 on: Yesterday at 03:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 01:33:25 pm
I suppose he needs a fight, and his hype is so big at the moment they want him to fight someone with a big reputation while he waits for his shot.

If you look at the rankings:

Usman - Champ
Covington - Doesn't seem to want the fight
Chimaev
Burns - Last fight
Muhammed - ??
Edwards - Fighting for title next


Muhammed is the only one that he could fight, but I reckon they want him in a high profile fight while he stock is still up.

It's more about diminishing Diaz and sending him on his way with a heavy loss.

Sean Brady was the obvious fight for Chimaev or the Burns rematch, plus a few options at MW.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30141 on: Yesterday at 05:09:42 pm »
Never understood the popularity of the Diaz brothers.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30142 on: Yesterday at 09:41:00 pm »
It's gonna be exactly like his fight with Rory, hopefully Chimaev finishes him though.
Re: UFC/MMA thread
« Reply #30143 on: Today at 05:07:08 am »
Absolute bullshit from the UFC strong arming Diaz into a fight that he has next to no shot in just because he wont sign a new contract.
