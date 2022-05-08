Adesenyas style is never going to be pleasing or entertaining to watch for the majority of fans. At the end of the day hes a counter puncher who requires his opponents to come to him and dictate the pace of a fight otherwise hes just happy to sit on the end of his jab and use his length to guarantee him an easy points victory.



He reminds me a bit of Mayweather in that he can talk a big game and sell a fight like no one else but most people end up buying or watching a fight if his in the hope of him getting knocked out.