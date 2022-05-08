« previous next »
UFC/MMA thread

stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 8, 2022, 05:31:07 pm
Her corner, Pat Barry in particular is trash

That front kick KO was amazing

Do Bronx is a beast man, Justin is done fighting for the title now
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 8, 2022, 06:00:32 pm
Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.

Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 8, 2022, 08:50:34 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May  8, 2022, 06:00:32 pm
Oliveira v Makhachev would be a amazing matchup, Islam is probably the only guy who could handle him on the ground. Ironically it feels like Khabib v Ferguson.

Sad for Tony, he used to be one hell of a fighter but is now just a shell.
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 9, 2022, 01:25:23 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May  8, 2022, 08:50:34 pm
Charles vs Islam would be very tactical, although Charles can throw bombs, I genuinely think Charles would get the better of Khabib now.

Khabib vs Oliviera now tut would be an interesting matchup. Charles is streets ahead on the feet so Khabib would have to take him down and risk tapping out.
I've been a good boy.

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 20, 2022, 03:01:27 pm
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 20, 2022, 06:01:44 pm
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.
BER

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 20, 2022, 07:57:39 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 20, 2022, 06:01:44 pm
Saw rumours of Covington vs Poirer at Welterweight, be an interesting fight.

Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
May 23, 2022, 12:54:03 am
Quote from: BER on May 20, 2022, 07:57:39 pm
Pass, Colby dominates him more than he did Masvidal. Khamzat/Colby is the fight to make.
Dana White only worries about which fights will attract the most PPV buys.
Aggers-Elbow

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 01:11:04 am
Any streams for tonight?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 02:18:13 am
Quote from: Aggers-Elbow on Yesterday at 01:11:04 am
Any streams for tonight?
You're at least 18 hours too early lad.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Yesterday at 02:23:23 am
Quote from: Rosario on May  9, 2022, 01:25:23 am
Khabib vs Oliviera now tut would be an interesting matchup. Charles is streets ahead on the feet so Khabib would have to take him down and risk tapping out.
Charles is so slippery I couldn't see anyone matching him on the deck, and his stand up game is also so good, almost the perfect fighter.

It's kind of the same situation when McGregor was at Featherweight, "what if he faces an X, Y orZ"?, that being grappler/wrestler/top level striker, well Charles has fought them all at Lightweight, so it's a similar scenario to the one that made McGregor go up to Lightweight, could Charles go to Welterweight to be a 2 division champ?
stevieG786

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 05:43:31 am
What a round 1 in the main event!
Rosario

Re: UFC/MMA thread
Today at 06:15:36 am
I honestly didnt think the card could get any better but then the main event came on and we just got to witness one of the best championship fights of all time. Both guys had multiple chances to win it but Jiri comes up big with 30 seconds left to reverse Glover and lock in a choke to take the title when he was very likely losing the round and the fight on the cards.
