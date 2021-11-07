« previous next »
Real slugfest this fight.
Credit to both Chandler and Gaethje. Insane.
surprised Colby went all 5 rounds, think he really did well in the last 2 rounds, enjoyed all 10 rounds these two have fought. Both fighters have got much better too since the first fight, great to see, i'm sure there'll be a third at some point as they look like the standouts really at this weight.
Not sure where Usman goes from here, he's beaten everyone there is. Maybe if Leon Edwards beats Masvidal next month, that would be a good fight to run back. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's desperate to see Usman v Chimaev, but probably won't happen until late next year or 2023.

Pereira's a kinda scary dude, looks like a escaped convict with no emotions. Looking forward to see what he can do against the top guys.

And Gaethje v Chandler, damn. That is the kind of fight that can really turn a person into an MMA fan.
Leon Edwards Vs Masvidal fight is off
Holloway v Rodriguez an absolute bloody corker...relentless for 5 rounds
Bit mad saying this as I posted on the very first page if this thread in 2007 when our Theos wasn't even born but our little Khabib had his first MMA fight at the weekend!

Straight into the fire as his opponent, Finley was 4-0 despite what the announcer got wrong and was ranked #1 http://englishmma.org/youth-team-rankings

Give it a watch, it's boss, skip to 2 mins in

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWOdsUpJnZC

Quote from: 7777 on November 15, 2021, 09:23:50 am
Bit mad saying this as I posted on the very first page if this thread in 2007 when our Theos wasn't even born but our little Khabib had his first MMA fight at the weekend!

Straight into the fire as his opponent, Finley was 4-0 despite what the announcer got wrong and was ranked #1 http://englishmma.org/youth-team-rankings

Give it a watch, it's boss, skip to 2 mins in

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWOdsUpJnZC



Boss that mate! I remember you posting about your lad doing jiu jitsu, you must be proud of him!
Quote from: leinad on November 23, 2021, 11:38:38 pm
Boss that mate! I remember you posting about your lad doing jiu jitsu, you must be proud of him!

Thanks mate, yeah, he is a little superstar, puts the work in every day!

This is his fight with commentary for anyone without instagram or bored for 15 minutes!

https://www.dropbox.com/s/k95nzovsrr2lug0/Theos%20Meltdown%207.mov?dl=0
Looks a Decent card tonight
Quote from: 7777 on November 15, 2021, 09:23:50 am
Bit mad saying this as I posted on the very first page if this thread in 2007 when our Theos wasn't even born but our little Khabib had his first MMA fight at the weekend!

Straight into the fire as his opponent, Finley was 4-0 despite what the announcer got wrong and was ranked #1 http://englishmma.org/youth-team-rankings

Give it a watch, it's boss, skip to 2 mins in

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWOdsUpJnZC

Sheesh!
I remember you mentioned your son training a while make, and I think just started being competitive or considering it.
Amazing how time flies!
You must be really proud of your son, I haven't met you both but I'm feeling a little proud just knowing someone on RAWK has a son up top at something. ;D

Didn't you initially start in jiu jitsu? Is your son now training full MMA ?
Kara-France really impressive there
Cody Garbrandt is done dudes chin is shot at this point. I think he probably gets cut very soon if he doesnt walk away himself.
a ufc casual here, but relating to the premier league... how big of a shocker is that?
Logged

oh wow, did not expect that.. wow
Quote from: King_doggerel on December 12, 2021, 05:02:16 am
a ufc casual here, but relating to the premier league... how big of a shocker is that?
its huge, Nunes is considered the GOAT
Holy shit thats up their with Matt Serra and Holly Holm as the biggest upsets in the sports history. Well done Julianna Peña that is a hell of a boil over.
Quote from: Rosario on December 12, 2021, 05:03:53 am
Holy shit thats up their with Matt Serra and Holly Holm as the biggest upsets in the sports history. Well done Julianna Peña that is a hell of a boil over.

Aye, Nunes hasn't lost a fight since 2014 and been champion since 2016! Holy hell, I'm still stunned, what a performance by Julianna.
Quote from: scatman on December 12, 2021, 05:16:14 am
Aye, Nunes hasn't lost a fight since 2014 and been champion since 2016! Holy hell, I'm still stunned, what a performance by Julianna.

Yeah crazy didnt see it happening especially after the 1st round thought Amanda would have too much power but she got reckless and Julianna just kept sticking that jab out there and landing.

Anyway cant wait for the next fight Dustin has been one of my favourite fighters for a long time now hope he finally gets a hold of that belt!
Quote from: King_doggerel on December 12, 2021, 05:02:16 am
a ufc casual here, but relating to the premier league... how big of a shocker is that?
Like Norwich beating us soundly. Nunes is the most dominant woman champ ever, no-one was expecting Pena to give her a fight let alone finish her.
Really disappointed that Dustin lost. But what a performance by Charles. Absolutely dominated Dustin and got a deserved finish.
Quote from: Doc Red on December 11, 2021, 09:39:52 pm
Sheesh!
I remember you mentioned your son training a while make, and I think just started being competitive or considering it.
Amazing how time flies!
You must be really proud of your son, I haven't met you both but I'm feeling a little proud just knowing someone on RAWK has a son up top at something. ;D

Didn't you initially start in jiu jitsu? Is your son now training full MMA ?

Sorry Doc, literally only just seen this! Thanks mate

He has been doing jiujitsu for 5 years and won everything, grand slamming including the British, European and Pan American Championships!

Trains jiujitsu 3 times a week and MMA / Striking twice - next step will be to qualify for the England Squad. He actually has a rematch against the kid in the video this weekend for the British No Gi Championships
Nunes just never looked right in that. Whether than was due to Pena's tactics or her own preparation I don't know. The immediate tap from the choke before it looked like it was in properly was crazy, nobody seemed to realise what had happened.
So its sounding more and more likely a new 165lb division will be created this year in the UFC. Khabib has been pushing this a lot over recent years.
Colby v Masvidal happening then?
