Not sure where Usman goes from here, he's beaten everyone there is. Maybe if Leon Edwards beats Masvidal next month, that would be a good fight to run back. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's desperate to see Usman v Chimaev, but probably won't happen until late next year or 2023.



Pereira's a kinda scary dude, looks like a escaped convict with no emotions. Looking forward to see what he can do against the top guys.



And Gaethje v Chandler, damn. That is the kind of fight that can really turn a person into an MMA fan.