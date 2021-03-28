I've got Masvidal knocking out Usman. I'm biased, I like fighters that go out to win in exciting fashion, knockouts if possible, or like Jon Jones, a points win that was exciting to watch. Usman bores me, and his interviews just feel well rehearsed. Plus, the Masvidal fight for me felt closer than it looked, even Usman's fight against Covington was very close in my eyes. Usman gets hit a lot in his fights, let's see if his chin holds out against a Masvidal with a fight camp behind his punches.



Also going for Zang to dominate Rose. I think Rose has plenty of skills, but not the heart to push through and be a champion. It's interesting that after she lost her belt , one of the first things she said was she felt relieved that she didn't have to deal with the pressure of being a Champion. I'm not sure that changes over time. I think Zang will do anything for a win, and that'll be the difference. She'll be up for it the longer the fight goes.



And Shevchenko. Not really much to say. I'm sure she'll lose some day, but surely Andrade and her fighting style+ height, suits Shevchenko's approach. I think she'll end it pretty early, going for a kick to the head that ends the fight.