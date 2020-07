Hype aside, Burns would've been a more interesting fight, Usman is going to run through Masvidal.



Shit ton of hype for Masvidla after his mini run, but as long as Usman doesn’t let his ego get in the way and want to stand up and bang with Masvidal. He should be able to control it in the clinch and on the ground for a relatively comfortable victory I would’ve thought? If he does decide to duke it out on the feet the fight becomes way more of a coin toss for me.