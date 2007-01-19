« previous next »
football training for kids

Re: football training for kids
January 19, 2007, 03:59:17 am
Re: football training for kids
January 19, 2007, 04:05:34 am
Re: football training for kids
Today at 12:59:56 pm
I sort of assumed that lots of RAWKites might be involved with Youth Football, but I had to bump a fifteen year old thread to ask a question.


Is anyone else involved in youth football coaching? My son started playing for an under tens team this summer and I am interested in comparing notes and sharing training suggestions. Anyone else giving up their spare time to help out with a local club?
Logged

Re: football training for kids
Today at 01:18:56 pm
It's my job, stateside...

And we do have a bit of a circle on these boards...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254391.0  ;)
Re: football training for kids
Today at 01:18:59 pm
I hope you have a supportive partner.  Once you start getting involved it chews up so much time.  Training, matches, socials, awards nights.  Planning for training and matches can take over your life.
But it's hugely rewarding.  I've not been involved for years now, but if I had my time again. I'd look carefully at the balance between having fun and winning (unfortunately there is a link, nobody likes always losing).  Make sure your goalkeeper is loved.
There's billions of drills on the internet . Find ones appropriate to the abilities of the players and make sure you keep making them progressively harder to keep them engaged.

--edit , oops, just seen afc turkishe's reply.  PAGES of Rawk wisdom. Obviously they just didn't want to invite me into it :)  --
Re: football training for kids
Today at 01:21:43 pm
I'm not, but when my lad was at Citys Academy, I spoke to PoP for some advice and he gave me these links to coaching books he used

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Creative-Dribbler-Peter-Schreiner/dp/1890946281/ref=sr_1_7?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1527857653&sr=1-7&keywords=peter+schreiner

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dribbling-Technique-Skill-U6-Awareness/dp/1535443472/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1527857999&sr=1-1&keywords=dribbling

There was also a link to some solo drills that sadly no longer works. I'll see if I can find the PDF on my old laptop and if so I'll get it to you
