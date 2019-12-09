Anyone watched in the Spread Eagle before? I work opposite and may be in there for Salzburg if I can't get back from work in time.
I used to go there quite often when I briefly lived in London (almost a decade ago), used to be alright. We were down in those parts for the weekend of the Sheffield United match so I said we'd go there for nostalgia's sake, my fella paid £6.10 for an Amstel
I see the official London supporters club have exclusive access to a bar in Marylebone for the Leeds game. Wondering if anyone has even been to any of these screenings before? Do many people turn up alone?SPORTS BAR & GRILL MARYLEBONE - https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone
What happened to the Ruse by the way? Went there a couple of times, was brilliant and always full when i went
Crosby Nick never fails.
Where are people planning on watching the match Sunday?
Staying in Primrose hill for the weekend.Is there anywhere which will have the game on tomorrow?
