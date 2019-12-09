I see the official London supporters club have exclusive access to a bar in Marylebone for the Leeds game. Wondering if anyone has even been to any of these screenings before? Do many people turn up alone?



SPORTS BAR & GRILL MARYLEBONE - https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone



The Leeds game was the first time it's been used by LFC London, its been a real struggle to find somewhere a) decent and b) that hasn't closed down since Ruse didapparently there were quite a few people there Sunday and it was a decent atmosphere, the same area is being reserved for them tomorrow as well. I'm sure there'll be plenty of people there alone.