LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide

Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1720 on: December 9, 2019, 03:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on December  9, 2019, 12:39:46 pm
Anyone watched in the Spread Eagle before? I work opposite and may be in there for Salzburg if I can't get back from work in time.

I used to go there quite often when I briefly lived in London (almost a decade ago), used to be alright. We were down in those parts for the weekend of the Sheffield United match so I said we'd go there for nostalgia's sake, my fella paid £6.10 for an Amstel  :-X
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1721 on: December 9, 2019, 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December  9, 2019, 03:08:15 pm
I used to go there quite often when I briefly lived in London (almost a decade ago), used to be alright. We were down in those parts for the weekend of the Sheffield United match so I said we'd go there for nostalgia's sake, my fella paid £6.10 for an Amstel  :-X

Thats a bargain.
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1722 on: September 11, 2021, 03:30:29 pm »
I see the official London supporters club have exclusive access to a bar in Marylebone for the Leeds game. Wondering if anyone has even been to any of these screenings before? Do many people turn up alone?

SPORTS BAR & GRILL MARYLEBONE - https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1723 on: September 14, 2021, 09:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 11, 2021, 03:30:29 pm
I see the official London supporters club have exclusive access to a bar in Marylebone for the Leeds game. Wondering if anyone has even been to any of these screenings before? Do many people turn up alone?

SPORTS BAR & GRILL MARYLEBONE - https://www.sportsbarandgrill.co.uk/marylebone

The Leeds game was the first time it's been used by LFC London, its been a real struggle to find somewhere a) decent and b) that hasn't closed down since Ruse did :( apparently there were quite a few people there Sunday and it was a decent atmosphere, the same area is being reserved for them tomorrow as well. I'm sure there'll be plenty of people there alone.
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1724 on: October 6, 2021, 05:46:19 pm »
What happened to the Ruse by the way? Went there a couple of times, was brilliant and always full when i went
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1725 on: October 6, 2021, 05:50:10 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on October  6, 2021, 05:46:19 pm
What happened to the Ruse by the way? Went there a couple of times, was brilliant and always full when i went

It closed down quite a while back sadly.
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1726 on: October 23, 2021, 08:44:10 pm »
Sorry if this is in wrong thread (and l understand this is a proper long shot) but am at a wedding in South France/Provance and need to find a bar that will be showing the game tomorrow. Frejus is the nearest town to me.

fc
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1727 on: December 3, 2021, 10:12:37 pm »
Staying in Primrose hill for the weekend.

Is there anywhere which will have the game on tomorrow?
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1728 on: February 22, 2022, 09:12:25 pm »
Where are people planning on watching the match Sunday?
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1729 on: February 23, 2022, 10:07:50 am »
Quote from: martinsquirtle on February 22, 2022, 09:12:25 pm
Where are people planning on watching the match Sunday?

LFC London have some suggestions:

https://twitter.com/LFCLondon/status/1495383455663857668
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1730 on: February 23, 2022, 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: bigweb on December  3, 2021, 10:12:37 pm
Staying in Primrose hill for the weekend.

Is there anywhere which will have the game on tomorrow?

Theres a pub around there called the Pembroke Castle that shows football but not sure theyll have our game on tonight if its not on UK tv. More likely to have the Champions League on I guess.
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1731 on: February 23, 2022, 10:32:07 am »
The Alexandra in Wimbledon used to be on the list of Reds friendly pubs.

Mick the landlord is a massive Red who used to post on another Liverpool forum I was a Mod for.

It is close to Chelsea though and he used to say they got a lot of their fans in on match day but might be worth contacting them.

https://www.alexandrawimbledon.com/
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 03:42:47 pm »
Anywhere in central that will be a good place to watch Champions League final?
Re: LFC friendly pubs in London - General guide
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 01:46:32 pm »
In London this weekend, staying by Earls Court. Gonna give that suggestion a look for tonight's game. Any other suggestions, I'm.all ears!
