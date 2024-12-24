« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1615776 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,864
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10000 on: December 24, 2024, 08:53:21 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 23, 2024, 06:37:43 pm


Coming back after that Wolves game all the cars stopped and there was a kick about on the M6.

Same thing happened on the way to the European Cup Final at Wembley.

After wed all left the coach to have a piss on the hard shoulder.
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 855
  • gerrup the yard
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10001 on: December 24, 2024, 10:38:06 am »
Great stories there Cormack from your oul lad. Amazing he's still telling them, all the best to your clan..
Logged
I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic-Jurgen Klopp

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10002 on: December 29, 2024, 07:39:48 pm »
Loved hearing our fans singing the Scouser in our team on around 80 minutes when Trent stepped up for a corner in front of them.

Some of the idiots in the contracts thread could learn a thing or two about how to be a supporter from their example.

:champ
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,167
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10003 on: December 31, 2024, 12:06:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on November 26, 2024, 10:20:42 am
Cracking away end, and Ive been to a few  ;)

Had to check which one this one. I was there, I will use this moving forward as part of my collection of evidence as to why away spares should find themselves to me more often.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019. Paris 2022.

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,497
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10004 on: January 1, 2025, 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Hij on December 31, 2024, 12:06:06 pm
Had to check which one this one. I was there, I will use this moving forward as part of my collection of evidence as to why away spares should find themselves to me more often.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10005 on: January 15, 2025, 09:15:36 am »
Would have liked to have gone home able to gloat a late winner back at them last night but all in all a decent away

That set up in the shed bar at County a decent place to have a pre match drink. Big TV and ceiling heaters keeping you warm and a short trip over the river to the City Ground

I think that ground is up there in the moodiest back to the 70s and 80s atmospheres around. That section above and to the right of us are well rowdy and under the floodlights and with them doing well this season had the old rivalry of the Clough and Taylor times back. A few too many dumb chants from them, how many times can you think sign on is funny, but had us on our top game back. Proper feeling in the We Hate Nottingham Forest chants from us. A bit of a quiet spell as we struggled in the first but I thought we were solid all through the second and would have gone off massive had we got that winner
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10006 on: January 15, 2025, 09:44:18 am »
It's my favourite away of the season easily. Old school stadium, proper moody atmosphere and you can just feel the hatred they have for us.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,790
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: Willo99 on January 15, 2025, 09:44:18 am
It's my favourite away of the season easily. Old school stadium, proper moody atmosphere and you can just feel the hatred they have for us.
Im sure someone posted the atmosphere didnt seem all that but I thought the noise and animosity really came across on TV. Loudest Ive heard another ground in recent times. The early goal only added to it.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 01:24:35 am »
Quote from: monkeyharris on January 15, 2025, 09:15:36 am
Would have liked to have gone home able to gloat a late winner back at them last night but all in all a decent away

That set up in the shed bar at County a decent place to have a pre match drink. Big TV and ceiling heaters keeping you warm and a short trip over the river to the City Ground

I think that ground is up there in the moodiest back to the 70s and 80s atmospheres around. That section above and to the right of us are well rowdy and under the floodlights and with them doing well this season had the old rivalry of the Clough and Taylor times back. A few too many dumb chants from them, how many times can you think sign on is funny, but had us on our top game back. Proper feeling in the We Hate Nottingham Forest chants from us. A bit of a quiet spell as we struggled in the first but I thought we were solid all through the second and would have gone off massive had we got that winner

Its second the Leeds for atmosphere for me . Noise from all sides of the ground and they hate us .
Logged

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10009 on: Yesterday at 10:26:00 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 12:50:46 am
Im sure someone posted the atmosphere didnt seem all that but I thought the noise and animosity really came across on TV. Loudest Ive heard another ground in recent times. The early goal only added to it.

Blimey! It sounded like one of the best opposition atmospheres in years (from the telly). Fair play to them, if they could cut out the poverty chanting, they'd be as good as us on our big nights.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10010 on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 am »
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 10:26:00 am
they'd be as good as us on our big nights.

 ;D
Logged

Offline bossjon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10011 on: Yesterday at 05:36:53 pm »
The few good remaining things about English football is grounds like Forest, Elland Road, loftus road etc.
Goodison used to be but will be another soulless, less intimidating ground. Sad for everyone actually.

I think we kept it as good as we could since we needed to add size to the stadium. Would've loved the new Main Stand to be a bit more closer, compact and just a large single tier stand (like the old) or two-tier. I think the new anfield road stand have improved the atmosphere, if we had kept the old main stand and built the new road stand I think the foundation for a good atmosphere would´ve been better than before the expansion in 2016.

Good to have clubs like Forest, Leeds, Stoke, Sheffield etc, it is a pain at times to play there but it is always a good atmosphere and hostile.

Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10012 on: Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 01:24:35 am
Its second the Leeds for atmosphere for me . Noise from all sides of the ground and they hate us .
Leeds away was always great, As someone said Forest was up there with Boro.
Birmingham was dodgy, funny the likes of Chelsea, West Ham and even when Millwall came up wasn't as bad.
That Norwich 5-3 game was great atmosphere and even Ipswich away, we had thousands in the those days pay on the gate.
Seven specials to Spurs when Terry Mc scored the winner was Lively getting back to Seven Sisters.
Great times watching The Usual Champions and Best Team in England and abroad..
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10013 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:04:41 pm
Leeds away was always great, As someone said Forest was up there with Boro.
Birmingham was dodgy, funny the likes of Chelsea, West Ham and even when Millwall came up wasn't as bad.
That Norwich 5-3 game was great atmosphere and even Ipswich away, we had thousands in the those days pay on the gate.
Seven specials to Spurs when Terry Mc scored the winner was Lively getting back to Seven Sisters.
Great times watching The Usual Champions and Best Team in England and abroad..

Ha, ha Spurs in that FA Cup game was the 2nd most scariest away match after Boro in 1977 when Kenny made his debut. The smoggies were fucking crazy.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,514
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10014 on: Yesterday at 08:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
Ha, ha Spurs in that FA Cup game was the 2nd most scariest away match after Boro in 1977 when Kenny made his debut. The smoggies were fucking crazy.
Quiet as mice at Anfield, though. I remember standing next to their away support in the unsegregated Road End in the 70s.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,168
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 11:50:38 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
Ha, ha Spurs in that FA Cup game was the 2nd most scariest away match after Boro in 1977 when Kenny made his debut. The smoggies were fucking crazy.

At both of those games. Yes the walk back to Seven Sisters is legendary even with 7 special loads all sticking together.
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
There is a book by Nicky Alt about all those wonderful away games in the 70's and 80's, all those famous games at Leeds, Birmingham, Chelsea, West Ham, Wembley, Forest, Millwall, Spurs, Boro and The Drum pub story at Utd are mentioned.
My God they were great times..
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 12:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 12:15:47 pm
There is a book by Nicky Alt about all those wonderful away games in the 70's and 80's, all those famous games at Leeds, Birmingham, Chelsea, West Ham, Wembley, Forest, Millwall, Spurs, Boro and The Drum pub story at Utd are mentioned.
My God they were great times..
I remember at Leeds late 70s when they set a double deck bus on fire ..lol
Watching them all jumping out ..crazy times
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,167
  • The first five yards........
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 12:21:21 pm
I remember at Leeds late 70s when they set a double deck bus on fire ..lol
Watching them all jumping out ..crazy times

Leeds away, '76 when Ray Kennedy set us on our way and some nonentity equalised for them in the last minute. I think they were building the ring road near the ground. The whole place was a massive building site. So many stones and bricks waiting to be thrown.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 12:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:30:55 pm
Leeds away, '76 when Ray Kennedy set us on our way and some nonentity equalised for them in the last minute. I think they were building the ring road near the ground. The whole place was a massive building site. So many stones and bricks waiting to be thrown.
Yes and strangely after they equalised their end were all doing a spion kop tribute act holding their scarves up and singing YNWA  :o ,..strange but by 76 their glory days were at an end and it was the last act of a drowning man ,celebrating a draw like a win against us .
Im sure Ive seen something similar a fortnight ago 
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10020 on: Today at 01:23:43 pm »
I thought the bus was a bit later but it might of been another burning bus, I will dig out the book. In my minds eye I can see the bus, we were in-front on another bus with Leeds fans trying to get at us.
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10021 on: Today at 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 01:23:43 pm
I thought the bus was a bit later but it might of been another burning bus, I will dig out the book. In my minds eye I can see the bus, we were in-front on another bus with Leeds fans trying to get at us.

Yes the one yorky was on about was 76 and the bus one was in 79 not unless it was a Leeds weekly ritual of burning buses    ;D
Me and a couple of mates were walking along the road it happened on and could see clouds of smoke rising then flames billowing out .
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10022 on: Today at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 01:36:21 pm
Yes the one yorky was on about was 76 and the bus one was in 79 not unless it was a Leeds weekly ritual of burning buses    ;D
Me and a couple of mates were walking along the road it happened on and could see clouds of smoke rising then flames billowing out .
15 th September 1979 apparently.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,092
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10023 on: Today at 01:43:17 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 01:36:21 pm
Yes the one yorky was on about was 76 and the bus one was in 79 not unless it was a Leeds weekly ritual of burning buses    ;D
Me and a couple of mates were walking along the road it happened on and could see clouds of smoke rising then flames billowing out .



Why was Alan Kennedy running around in street clothes?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10024 on: Today at 01:44:06 pm »
That's right, I have told people " That's the best I have ever seen us play in a league match.

We won 3-0


Clemence, Neal, A.Kennedy, Thompson, R.Kennedy, Hansen, Dalglish, Case, Johnson, McDermott, Souness
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10025 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 01:44:06 pm
That's right, I have told people " That's the best I have ever seen us play in a league match.

We won 3-0


Clemence, Neal, A.Kennedy, Thompson, R.Kennedy, Hansen, Dalglish, Case, Johnson, McDermott, Souness
Ive no recollection of the game to be honest,just that burning bus .
Not a thing you see every day ,even in them daft times
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,341
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 01:48:16 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 01:46:47 pm
Ive no recollection of the game to be honest,just that burning bus .


Hello Moses.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,790
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Just cant understand why they ever stamped this stuff out bar the odd bottle of kopperberg

Still makes for great stories though

Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 01:58:40 pm »
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10029 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:52:41 pm
Just cant understand why they ever stamped this stuff out bar the odd bottle of kopperberg

Still makes for great stories though

Could you imagine the hype that sky and the rest would give that story now ,it would be headline news for days ,the game would probably have been called off and a government enquiry called for.

I dont think it even made the Monday national papers or on the news.
Just a 30 second clip on the local news and then completely forgotten about .
Logged

Online Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10030 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 01:46:47 pm
Ive no recollection of the game to be honest,just that burning bus .
Not a thing you see every day ,even in them daft times

I can remember things that happened and incidents from around 50yrs ago but when I woke up after the Forest game for a few minutes I couldn't remember who scored our goal.

I can remember where we stood at that Leeds game during the power strikes for the day time mid-week game, same for Wembley against West Ham in their end. Good job it was 0-0
Logged

Online 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10031 on: Today at 03:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 02:59:18 pm
I can remember things that happened and incidents from around 50yrs ago but when I woke up after the Forest game for a few minutes I couldn't remember who scored our goal.

I can remember where we stood at that Leeds game during the power strikes for the day time mid-week game, same for Wembley against West Ham in their end. Good job it was 0-0

That day of the bus burning the match is a blank but I remember the journey back to Leeds train station which is a long way from the ground.
Just mighty relieved to get on the train and homeward in one piece ,not a place for the faint hearted .

When I got home my dad asked ,as he always did , was there much trouble  , I replied not really ,Leeds fans set a double decker bus on fire but nowt really.
Dad .. oh quiet day then . ;D
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,540
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #10032 on: Today at 04:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:48:16 pm
Hello Moses.
You funny basturk!! :lmao :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 