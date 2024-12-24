Coming back after that Wolves game all the cars stopped and there was a kick about on the M6.
Cracking away end, and Ive been to a few
Had to check which one this one. I was there, I will use this moving forward as part of my collection of evidence as to why away spares should find themselves to me more often.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
It's my favourite away of the season easily. Old school stadium, proper moody atmosphere and you can just feel the hatred they have for us.
Would have liked to have gone home able to gloat a late winner back at them last night but all in all a decent awayThat set up in the shed bar at County a decent place to have a pre match drink. Big TV and ceiling heaters keeping you warm and a short trip over the river to the City GroundI think that ground is up there in the moodiest back to the 70s and 80s atmospheres around. That section above and to the right of us are well rowdy and under the floodlights and with them doing well this season had the old rivalry of the Clough and Taylor times back. A few too many dumb chants from them, how many times can you think sign on is funny, but had us on our top game back. Proper feeling in the We Hate Nottingham Forest chants from us. A bit of a quiet spell as we struggled in the first but I thought we were solid all through the second and would have gone off massive had we got that winner
Im sure someone posted the atmosphere didnt seem all that but I thought the noise and animosity really came across on TV. Loudest Ive heard another ground in recent times. The early goal only added to it.
they'd be as good as us on our big nights.
Its second the Leeds for atmosphere for me . Noise from all sides of the ground and they hate us .
Leeds away was always great, As someone said Forest was up there with Boro.Birmingham was dodgy, funny the likes of Chelsea, West Ham and even when Millwall came up wasn't as bad.That Norwich 5-3 game was great atmosphere and even Ipswich away, we had thousands in the those days pay on the gate.Seven specials to Spurs when Terry Mc scored the winner was Lively getting back to Seven Sisters.Great times watching The Usual Champions and Best Team in England and abroad..
Ha, ha Spurs in that FA Cup game was the 2nd most scariest away match after Boro in 1977 when Kenny made his debut. The smoggies were fucking crazy.
There is a book by Nicky Alt about all those wonderful away games in the 70's and 80's, all those famous games at Leeds, Birmingham, Chelsea, West Ham, Wembley, Forest, Millwall, Spurs, Boro and The Drum pub story at Utd are mentioned.My God they were great times..
I remember at Leeds late 70s when they set a double deck bus on fire ..lolWatching them all jumping out ..crazy times
Leeds away, '76 when Ray Kennedy set us on our way and some nonentity equalised for them in the last minute. I think they were building the ring road near the ground. The whole place was a massive building site. So many stones and bricks waiting to be thrown.
I thought the bus was a bit later but it might of been another burning bus, I will dig out the book. In my minds eye I can see the bus, we were in-front on another bus with Leeds fans trying to get at us.
Yes the one yorky was on about was 76 and the bus one was in 79 not unless it was a Leeds weekly ritual of burning buses Me and a couple of mates were walking along the road it happened on and could see clouds of smoke rising then flames billowing out .
That's right, I have told people " That's the best I have ever seen us play in a league match.We won 3-0Clemence, Neal, A.Kennedy, Thompson, R.Kennedy, Hansen, Dalglish, Case, Johnson, McDermott, Souness
Ive no recollection of the game to be honest,just that burning bus .
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hello Moses.
Just cant understand why they ever stamped this stuff out
bar the odd bottle of kopperbergStill makes for great stories though
Ive no recollection of the game to be honest,just that burning bus .Not a thing you see every day ,even in them daft times
I can remember things that happened and incidents from around 50yrs ago but when I woke up after the Forest game for a few minutes I couldn't remember who scored our goal.I can remember where we stood at that Leeds game during the power strikes for the day time mid-week game, same for Wembley against West Ham in their end. Good job it was 0-0
