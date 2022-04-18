So if every single fan turns up with 45 minutes to go, they'll all just stroll in and have a few jolly pints? 10 minutes before kick off isn't late.
It isn't. Even though I'm in the Upper Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, I generally turn up at Anfield with 34 seconds to spare and always make it in and up the stairs in time for kick off
But Everton is an old ground. I was in the Upper Bullens Road and at 45 minutes to go we strolled in. They actually looked at our ticket 10 times and I was searched twice.
Again, I have absolutely no idea what your point is or what your problem is, but I've been there for many years and I've arrived a few times where I've ended up missing kickoff.
Bearing this knowledge in mind, we turned up early and we got in early.
I think I'm being whooshed or something. What is your problem with me arriving early and getting into the ground with no problems?