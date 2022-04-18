« previous next »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9680 on: April 18, 2022, 10:06:42 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 18, 2022, 05:32:21 pm
Amazing clip but the comment was a bit snidey that we're celebrating like we've already won I thought. We were just enjoying it and supporting like we do. Maybe he didn't mean it like it came across.
I said that at the time. To me it's just supporting your team.
We are a team of one half.

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9681 on: April 19, 2022, 12:40:10 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on April 18, 2022, 10:06:42 pm
I said that at the time. To me it's just supporting your team.
Yep, I just thought our fans were celebrating as though we'd gone three up in a semi-final we expected to be as tight as a camel's arse in a sandstorm. If you can't get excited then, when can you?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9682 on: April 19, 2022, 11:35:47 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 18, 2022, 05:04:09 pm
Both Mancs have ships on their crests. So pissed off at being a landlocked milltown they go out of their way to celebrate the ditch they dug from the other side of the mighty Mersey up to Salford.



Class !

They've always been jealous of the well hung docker from just down the road .
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9683 on: April 19, 2022, 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 18, 2022, 10:52:45 am
I wonder when the last time was that we created such a racket at Wembley? The recent League Cup final v Chelsea was good, the final v Bolton was memorable in the 90s, but I think you'd have to go back to the Merseyside derbies over 30 years ago to match Saturday's levels. And Wembley, unlike Cardiff, is not an easy to place to whip up a storm.

I'd say 89 was the last time we were that loud. Already said it was the loudest we've been at the new Wembley. And the old Wembley wasn't very good after they put the seats in. Sunderland in 92 was terrible.

I don't remember Bolton being that good. There were loads of good banners but I thought we were quiet. Suppose it depends on what block you were in, etc.

But City was the whole of our end, and not just singing. There was a general "roar" as we moved the ball forward, which is something that's been missing for a long time.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9684 on: April 19, 2022, 01:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on April 19, 2022, 01:13:24 pm
I'd say 89 was the last time we were that loud. Already said it was the loudest we've been at the new Wembley. And the old Wembley wasn't very good after they put the seats in. Sunderland in 92 was terrible.

I don't remember Bolton being that good. There were loads of good banners but I thought we were quiet. Suppose it depends on what block you were in, etc.

But City was the whole of our end, and not just singing. There was a general "roar" as we moved the ball forward, which is something that's been missing for a long time.

The big difference between the Everton matches in the 80s and Saturday is that both ends of the grounds were very loud against Everton. Deffo not the case against the Mancs.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9685 on: April 19, 2022, 02:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on April 19, 2022, 01:24:40 pm
The big difference between the Everton matches in the 80s and Saturday is that both ends of the grounds were very loud against Everton. Deffo not the case against the Mancs.

That's true.

I have to say the worst atmosphere by some distance was when we lost to Man United (the white suit final). It was sleepy in our end. Shocking game, mind.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9686 on: April 19, 2022, 04:52:21 pm »
Pick n Mix and flares all over the place after each goal :lmao
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9687 on: April 19, 2022, 05:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 19, 2022, 02:54:53 pm
That's true.

I have to say the worst atmosphere by some distance was when we lost to Man United (the white suit final). It was sleepy in our end. Shocking game, mind.

The 1996 Cup final was the 1st cup final Id experienced where we were significantly outnumbered both in and out the ground. I reckon we had 35% max of the ground that day.

The weather, the performance, the trepidation before the game, United not long from clinching title again-  I think all led to a subdued atmosphere.

The only other final Ive been to where the opposition seemed to have more fans was 2006. That was marginal though. It being at Cardiff, the weather, 1 year off Istanbul meant the atmosphere in our end was still good.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9688 on: April 19, 2022, 05:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April 18, 2022, 04:06:58 pm
Pretty sure he's a red.
Really? Not when I hear his commentating Id say more blue than red. Or do I have a persecution mentality?

Still, hes one of the better ones out there.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9689 on: April 19, 2022, 05:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 19, 2022, 05:00:01 pm
The 1996 Cup final was the 1st cup final Id experienced where we were significantly outnumbered both in and out the ground. I reckon we had 35% max of the ground that day.

The weather, the performance, the trepidation before the game, United not long from clinching title again-  I think all led to a subdued atmosphere.

The only other final Ive been to where the opposition seemed to have more fans was 2006. That was marginal though. It being at Cardiff, the weather, 1 year off Istanbul meant the atmosphere in our end was still good.

Theyd won the league the week before at Middlesbrough. This gave them a second double. Cant forget it as I watched it with a couple of school mates...both big United fans. Dont think Ive watched a game with them since. Sickening.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9690 on: April 19, 2022, 05:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on April 19, 2022, 05:06:43 pm
Really? Not when I hear his commentating Id say more blue than red. Or do I have a persecution mentality?

Still, hes one of the better ones out there.

He was in our end at Hillsborough that day. He did a documentary on it. Don't know if he supports us but presumed he did.

Tranmere fan according to his Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Wilson_(football_commentator)
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9691 on: April 19, 2022, 06:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 19, 2022, 05:15:06 pm
Theyd won the league the week before at Middlesbrough. This gave them a second double. Cant forget it as I watched it with a couple of school mates...both big United fans. Dont think Ive watched a game with them since. Sickening.

It was a horrendous game and poor performance from both sides.

Anyone who has read my posts on here know Im generally very supportive of the manager. Whether thats Kenny, Roy Ged, Rafa, Rodgers or Klopp. I never really want to see a manager sacked (near the end of Souness reign and Hodgson being some exceptions). However, Id have sacked Evans after that cup final.

He got so much wrong in the weeks before and for the specific game. From a playing perspective bringing back Redknapp after a long injury lay off at the expense of Michael Thomas was a bad call. Wed been on a massive unbeaten run with Thomas and Barnes in centre mid. W9 D4 of 13 league games and navigated FA Cup to semi final. For context our league form before and after that 13 game spell was W11 D7 L7.  We got 45% of our total points in a 1/3 of the games when Thomas started in Redknapps absence. 1 defeat (1-0 v Forest) and Thomas was binned - just as Redknapp was fit. Our form near the end of the season was patchy and that just fed into the Cup final.

Weak management and a mentally weak squad. Pretty much the polar opposite of what we have now.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9692 on: April 19, 2022, 07:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on April 19, 2022, 06:12:24 pm
It was a horrendous game and poor performance from both sides.

Anyone who has read my posts on here know Im generally very supportive of the manager. Whether thats Kenny, Roy Ged, Rafa, Rodgers or Klopp. I never really want to see a manager sacked (near the end of Souness reign and Hodgson being some exceptions). However, Id have sacked Evans after that cup final.

He got so much wrong in the weeks before and for the specific game. From a playing perspective bringing back Redknapp after a long injury lay off at the expense of Michael Thomas was a bad call. Wed been on a massive unbeaten run with Thomas and Barnes in centre mid. W9 D4 of 13 league games and navigated FA Cup to semi final. For context our league form before and after that 13 game spell was W11 D7 L7.  We got 45% of our total points in a 1/3 of the games when Thomas started in Redknapps absence. 1 defeat (1-0 v Forest) and Thomas was binned - just as Redknapp was fit. Our form near the end of the season was patchy and that just fed into the Cup final.

Weak management and a mentally weak squad. Pretty much the polar opposite of what we have now.

Evans was our Ole really as a manager (club legend but not a manager). Did well initially post-Souness but wasn't up to it longer term.

Ferguson killed that game stone dead. Just had them sit back, marked Mcmanaman out the game and stopped Fowler getting any service (they'd both destroyed them in the league). Difference was the trademark James fuck up at the end. United Way and attacking football but it's a rare day when they come to Anfield looking to have a go.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9693 on: July 30, 2022, 11:20:15 pm »
Big new season bump for this thread

Had a really nice day out today
Thought after Paris and how much drama last season that Id needed a longer rest before jumping back in but found the buzz again today quite easy. Was a bit different playing there but  worked for me

Until..

Seriously fuck the French police and now fuck the Leicester police
Anyone else see the utter unnecessary take down of that kid who was happily walking along with his mates after the game holding a smoke grenade
Pricks almost knocked me down rugby tackling him..causing a load of aggravation as people came to his rescue and more police joined in.
Level of aggression in a happy match leaving crowd went from zero to hundred in seconds all caused by over zealous policing.
Like after Paris we needed that. Could have let the smoke bomb burn out but no dive in and cause aggro
Fucking idiots.I bawled at a bizzie why did you do that and got a mouthful of abuse from him telling me the kid had an illegal firework
Hope he doesnt get fucked over that. Harming nobody


Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9694 on: August 2, 2022, 12:23:39 pm »
Hope ' Fuck the Tories gets a good airing at aways..
response will be interesting...
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9695 on: August 22, 2022, 09:47:56 pm »
Barely heard tonight on telly, but then they probably diddled the mics to raise United fan protest noise. What was it like in the ground?
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9696 on: August 23, 2022, 01:19:00 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on August 22, 2022, 09:47:56 pm
Barely heard tonight on telly, but then they probably diddled the mics to raise United fan protest noise. What was it like in the ground?

Awful. We sang about twice all game. Shite all around
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9697 on: August 23, 2022, 12:21:38 pm »
thought I could hear Liverbird Upon My Chest being sung just before we scored but wasn't sure
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9698 on: August 23, 2022, 12:39:14 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on August 23, 2022, 12:21:38 pm
thought I could hear Liverbird Upon My Chest being sung just before we scored but wasn't sure

That was United fans they have a song to the same tune now.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9699 on: August 23, 2022, 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: jackjones93 on August 23, 2022, 01:19:00 am
Awful. We sang about twice all game. Shite all around

I dont get that. The same supporters are at the away games every week. The singing/support should be consistent.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9700 on: August 23, 2022, 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on August 23, 2022, 09:54:41 pm
I dont get that. The same supporters are at the away games every week. The singing/support should be consistent.

It is when we're winning tbf. Always the same at Old Trafford though, losing there is thoroughly demoralising and we haven't got a good record there. Last season obviously was different and the away end was bouncing.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9701 on: Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm »
If I ever hoped they go down. Make it this fucking season so we don't ever have to visit that shit hole again. Fucking danger getting in.. Shares of Paris as the police and stewards fucked up the organisation and had no idea how to solve. I'm fucking fed up with being treated like shit and crushed outside grounds. And when we're having a go at the Police  then scream back at us
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9702 on: Yesterday at 03:50:27 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 03:30:48 pm
If I ever hoped they go down. Make it this fucking season so we don't ever have to visit that shit hole again. Fucking danger getting in.. Shares of Paris as the police and stewards fucked up the organisation and had no idea how to solve. I'm fucking fed up with being treated like shit and crushed outside grounds. And when we're having a go at the Police  then scream back at us

What happened mate ?

They showed the queues outisde after kick off on the TV.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9703 on: Yesterday at 05:02:58 pm »
Incompetence and aggression to the away fans. Took an age to get in. Police blocked loads of Liverpool and I suspect home fans at the top of bullens Road for 20 mins then of course as they got let go finally caused a rush to try to get in. Stupid bike rack fencing causing a bottleneck and loads of crushing. Asking them is theyd delay kick off but of course just got told to fuck off
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9704 on: Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm »
Will only ever have to go there once ever again with a bit of luck
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9705 on: Yesterday at 08:33:12 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on Yesterday at 03:50:27 pm
What happened mate ?
They showed the queues outisde after kick off on the TV.
They showed the queues 10 mins before KO. I fucking knew someone had fucked it up or were acting gobshites.
I said immediately the game should be delayed.
Hope you're OK MH.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 09:20:29 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:33:12 pm
They showed the queues 10 mins before KO. I fucking knew someone had fucked it up or were acting gobshites.
I said immediately the game should be delayed.
Hope you're OK MH.
Yeah Im good mate thanks.
Im young enough(just) and fit enough and terrace wise enough to handle myself when that happens but saw some older people and kids having a mare with it
It just shouldnt happen. Its on Everton and the police to work out a system that works to get people in quickly and safely. They failed massively yesterday and then they start on the fans as if its our fault..and it only need a quick scroll on Twitter to see rival dickheads giving it the same old Scousers shit again with the picture of the crowd stuck outside
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 09:26:52 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:33:12 pm
They showed the queues 10 mins before KO. I fucking knew someone had fucked it up or were acting gobshites.
I said immediately the game should be delayed.
Hope you're OK MH.

Right. I've been going to Goodison for over 30 years. There are always problems.

We got there 45 minutes early and strolled in and had a few pints.

I'm sorry, but if you turn up with 10 minutes to go with all the other knobheads rocking up late then you're going to have to queue.

I've got in late before a couple of times and you think "Do you know what? I'll get there a bit earlier and get in"
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 10:36:35 am »
Can only see the safety issues getting worse trying to get 50k in and out of that dock with only one narrow road.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 11:00:08 am »
Some fans don't get the option of arriving 45 minutes or so before k/o and why should they anyway?

Personally, I think in this day and age and the cost of a ticket, you should be allowed to turn up when you want and expect to safely get in without any form of hassle.

It's 2022 have Clubs not leant how to deal with allowing away fans into the ground safely and on time? If not they should their fucking act together.

Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 11:00:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:26:52 am
Right. I've been going to Goodison for over 30 years. There are always problems.

We got there 45 minutes early and strolled in and had a few pints.

I'm sorry, but if you turn up with 10 minutes to go with all the other knobheads rocking up late then you're going to have to queue.

I've got in late before a couple of times and you think "Do you know what? I'll get there a bit earlier and get in"

Since when was 10 minutes to go considered late?
And why are you blaming fans that are there on time for a build up outside the ground?
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 11:13:12 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:00:20 am
Since when was 10 minutes to go considered late?
And why are you blaming fans that are there on time for a build up outside the ground?

Because I've been going there for three decades.

I'm telling you right now - if you go to Goodison with 10 minutes to go - you will miss the start of the game and probably the first 20 minutes.

If you go (like we did) 45 minutes early then you'll stroll in and have a few jolly pints and have a great day.

Not sure what your problem is to be honest, but you do you mate :)
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 11:15:09 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:00:08 am
Some fans don't get the option of arriving 45 minutes or so before k/o and why should they anyway?

Personally, I think in this day and age and the cost of a ticket, you should be allowed to turn up when you want and expect to safely get in without any form of hassle.

It's 2022 have Clubs not leant how to deal with allowing away fans into the ground safely and on time? If not they should their fucking act together.



Talking to a few of the fans that turned up very late (15-20 minutes late into the ground) they said that loads of our 'fans' were trying to get in with bent tickets that weren't getting taken off them and a few of them were fighting and acting like dickheads with the stewards and police.

Never saw any of that as I was in well before that.

So, not quite sure you can just blame Everton. It's an old ground with poor access - that's why they are moving.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:13:12 am
Because I've been going there for three decades.

I'm telling you right now - if you go to Goodison with 10 minutes to go - you will miss the start of the game and probably the first 20 minutes.

If you go (like we did) 45 minutes early then you'll stroll in and have a few jolly pints and have a great day.

Not sure what your problem is to be honest, but you do you mate :)

So if every single fan turns up with 45 minutes to go, they'll all just stroll in and have a few jolly pints? 10 minutes before kick off isn't late. 
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9714 on: Today at 11:45:53 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:35:09 am
So if every single fan turns up with 45 minutes to go, they'll all just stroll in and have a few jolly pints? 10 minutes before kick off isn't late. 

It isn't. Even though I'm in the Upper Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, I generally turn up at Anfield with 34 seconds to spare and always make it in and up the stairs in time for kick off

But Everton is an old ground. I was in the Upper Bullens Road and at 45 minutes to go we strolled in. They actually looked at our ticket 10 times and I was searched twice.

Again, I have absolutely no idea what your point is or what your problem is, but I've been there for many years and I've arrived a few times where I've ended up missing kickoff.

Bearing this knowledge in mind, we turned up early and we got in early.

I think I'm being whooshed or something. What is your problem with me arriving early and getting into the ground with no problems?
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9715 on: Today at 11:49:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:45:53 am
It isn't. Even though I'm in the Upper Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, I generally turn up at Anfield with 34 seconds to spare and always make it in and up the stairs in time for kick off

But Everton is an old ground. I was in the Upper Bullens Road and at 45 minutes to go we strolled in. They actually looked at our ticket 10 times and I was searched twice.

Again, I have absolutely no idea what your point is or what your problem is, but I've been there for many years and I've arrived a few times where I've ended up missing kickoff.

Bearing this knowledge in mind, we turned up early and we got in early.

I think I'm being whooshed or something. What is your problem with me arriving early and getting into the ground with no problems?

Seems like the sensible thing to do Andy, especially if you have missed kicks off before. Some places are easier to get into then others after all.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9716 on: Today at 12:59:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:45:53 am
It isn't. Even though I'm in the Upper Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand, I generally turn up at Anfield with 34 seconds to spare and always make it in and up the stairs in time for kick off

But Everton is an old ground. I was in the Upper Bullens Road and at 45 minutes to go we strolled in. They actually looked at our ticket 10 times and I was searched twice.

Again, I have absolutely no idea what your point is or what your problem is, but I've been there for many years and I've arrived a few times where I've ended up missing kickoff.

Bearing this knowledge in mind, we turned up early and we got in early.

I think I'm being whooshed or something. What is your problem with me arriving early and getting into the ground with no problems?

I've no issues with you turning up 45 minutes early. Of course it makes sense to do that based on previous experience.
But your initial post suggested fans were to blame for the build up outside the ground because they were late, but were actually 10 minutes early.
10 minutes early isn't late and blaming fans for congestion is wrong, as we well know.
