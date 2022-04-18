Big new season bump for this thread



Had a really nice day out today

Thought after Paris and how much drama last season that Id needed a longer rest before jumping back in but found the buzz again today quite easy. Was a bit different playing there but worked for me



Until..



Seriously fuck the French police and now fuck the Leicester police

Anyone else see the utter unnecessary take down of that kid who was happily walking along with his mates after the game holding a smoke grenade

Pricks almost knocked me down rugby tackling him..causing a load of aggravation as people came to his rescue and more police joined in.

Level of aggression in a happy match leaving crowd went from zero to hundred in seconds all caused by over zealous policing.

Like after Paris we needed that. Could have let the smoke bomb burn out but no dive in and cause aggro

Fucking idiots.I bawled at a bizzie why did you do that and got a mouthful of abuse from him telling me the kid had an illegal firework

Hope he doesnt get fucked over that. Harming nobody





