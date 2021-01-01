As an armchair support of many decades I can say it's quite honestly a privilege to support and watch a club play football with the Liverpool supporters serenading us throughout. Any neutral venue I've watched Liverpool play in, any Cup Final I've watched Liverpool play in, the Liverpool supporters have ALWAYS been the loudest. I sat my son next to me and told him to listen to the greatest supporters a club can have, a support that goes bsck generations.At the age of 6, I started supporting Liverpool as a bandwagon supporter, was hooked because of the players and playing style, but I fell in love because of the supporters and their mentality. Such a privilege.Fun note, I almost got engaged 2 years back, but realised over timr the main reason I was even considering an engagement, and actually the reason why I was maintaining our relationship in the first place, was because she was born and raised in Liverpool (didn't watch football so much!). Her accent and the fact she was from Liverpool was actually the initial attraction.So for any psychologists out there, wrap your heads around that.