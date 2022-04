I remember the city fans being exemplary in 2014 after the inquests started. Unfortunately I think people have generally gone downhill since then.



Minutes silences have generally been replaced by applause as people can't be trusted to be quiet. Obviously Hillsborough is not appropriate for that. Back in 2014 City fans were really put out because they respected the minutes silence (why wouldn't you though?) and then we created an intimidating atmosphere and booed them in possession.Liverpool end was great though. Probably the best at the new Wembley.