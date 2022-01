Oh he wears the number 20



That was boss

The Diogo song came into its own at HT and then when he got the second



It's one of them, I've watched videos of lads singing it on coaches and it took a bit of time to get into the away end - I'm still not 100% on the words, but I'm learning it there and then, not on a 4 hour coach where it's repeated several times. It still didn't actually travel to everyone, but that's always the way with a new song. It's great and will catch on with everyone eventually and why not - Jota the slotter is boss.