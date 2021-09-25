I thought it was a good away

Nice to get a new ground in and I give a thumbs up to the architects for managing to shoehorn it to the space they did as odd a shaped ground as Ive ever seen. Design manages to keep crowd noise in though which is a bonus

Bit of a needless faff to get in with their ticket readers taking a good few seconds to register each ticket and the poor stewards who had to try to keep people calm as kick off was approaching. I bantered with the two doing my turnstile that they should quit the moment Brentford bring in phone tickets😬

Shame they cant sell booze as the concourses seem like they can deal with it well. Loads of really nice boozers down by the river that werent massively busy and let you take a pint in a plastic pot to the river wall

