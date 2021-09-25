Bang average ground, but there you go, thats the price of land in London, I guess.
Gone is the claim to fame of a boozer on each corner. Think its now an overly price dwelling on each corner.
Had a good natter with one of their lads after the match who firstly, made a statement that we were noisy bastards which we were, even though considering it was a dads army away, obviously due to it being a new ground.
More poignant and more that mattered, the lad I spoke to was the best mate of Joseph Daniel McCarthy, who passed at Hillsborough. A tear shed and shared.
Fab and Jotta need a song, even Matip needs a song. come on you wordsmiths. The Curtis one was lame.
Having said all that, we dont arf have some back catalogue of 4-5 verse songs