Offline kesey

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 25, 2021, 09:15:50 pm
Offline John C

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 25, 2021, 09:27:14 pm
It was no coincidence that Sky had your mic turned to ultra low.
Absolute c*nts.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 25, 2021, 09:33:55 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 25, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Tony Evans having a go at our fans singing 'The reds have got no money' chant.

https://www.independent.co.uk/author/tony-evans

Give it a rest Tony. Thats a pathetic article. So way off the mark its untrue.
Offline daindan

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 25, 2021, 10:55:49 pm
All the noise coming from the area by the corner flag where I was. Didnt see many tourists for once. Good selection of songs. Thankfully much better than Norwich. Away end is a bit wierd so quite hard to get a song going which is always the case if you upper and lower tier
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 12:18:26 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September 25, 2021, 11:34:47 am
Tony Evans having a go at our fans singing 'The reds have got no money' chant.

https://www.independent.co.uk/author/tony-evans

I like Tony, I have a lot of time for him.

But he's overthought that one.
Offline Johnny Foreigner

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 12:47:26 pm
Northface going out of fasion in liverpool ? didnt see many in that crowd yesterday
Offline Fromola

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 12:49:46 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 12:47:26 pm
Northface going out of fasion in liverpool ? didnt see many in that crowd yesterday

I thought that was jibbed years ago here once the rest of the country started wearing it.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 01:22:14 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 12:47:26 pm
Northface going out of fasion in liverpool ? didnt see many in that crowd yesterday

Still going strong but not 'essential' like a few years back. Of course, it could have been an end full of wools  ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 02:08:01 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 25, 2021, 05:13:06 pm
It's the times we live in, Rob.

When did this sudden forensic scrutiny of chants start? It's particularly galling when the chanting elephant in the room goes completely ignored.

Idiots all over the country can sing filth revelling in death, tragedy, grief, poverty, unemployment etc and nothing is said, written or done about it. Liverpool sing a harmless song highlighting the absurdity of the money in modern football and it warrants a piece in the press. What next? A broadsheet doing a piece on the historical accuracy of Poor Scouser Tommy?

The song is ironic. It points out that in the modern game, where entire countries plough billions into mediocre football clubs, a global giant like Liverpool is comparatively skint.

While we're at it, maybe all away fans at Brentford this evening should be frisked for axes. After all, ''we don't carry bottles, we don't carry lead, we only carry hatchets to.... ''  ::)


It was similar with that banner around the time of Brexit that stated we liked being in Europe. Clearly a topical pun but with the focus on the European pedigree of LFC, yet a number of po-faced idiots in the media jumped on that too, suggesting politics should be kept out of sport.

If anyone in the media feels like doing their job properly and would like to highlight some seriously disgusting songs and chants, I can point them towards Old Trafford, Elland Road, Goodison Park and a host of other grounds. If they'd rather stick with Anfield, maybe get a ticket sat next to most away fanbases when they arrive up here. They'll find plenty of genuinely disturbing stuff to write about then. If they have the guts to, of course.

4 weeks until the "Always the victims, wall pushing/holding breathe" and associated shite gets an airing, then its few weeks until "Feed the scousers" gets aired for about a month.

I wouldn't put it past the Mancs to get a reference in to 97 now either.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 03:51:56 pm
First time I have seen TVs IN the stand, (i.e. Upper seating part) but a whole row of them at both ends. Ideal for Corporate fans I guess :D

Quite a weird little ground - in the terms of the shape of it due to railway lines, roads and a river, but also the steps up to the seats, with the upper concourse separate by a metre or so of space behind the steps, so you had to go back down for the toilets or snacks.

Nice to see the Red Indians there in force, although I admit I probably wouldn't have recognised many without the cycling tops! :D
Offline monkeyharris

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 06:17:46 pm
I thought it was a good away
Nice to get a new  ground in and I give a thumbs up to the architects for managing to shoehorn it to the space they did as odd a shaped ground as Ive ever seen. Design manages to keep crowd noise in though which is a bonus
Bit of a needless faff to get in with their ticket readers taking a good few seconds to register each ticket and the poor stewards who had to try to keep people calm as kick off was approaching. I bantered with the two doing my turnstile that they should quit the moment Brentford bring in phone tickets😬
Shame they cant sell booze as the concourses seem like they can deal with it well. Loads of really nice boozers down by the river that werent massively busy and let you take a pint in a plastic pot to the river wall
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Our fantastic away support
September 26, 2021, 06:35:25 pm
Bang average ground, but there you go, thats the price of land in London, I guess.
Gone is the claim to fame of a boozer on each corner. Think its now an overly price dwelling on each corner.

Had a good natter with one of their lads after the match who firstly, made a statement that we were noisy bastards which we were, even though considering it was a dads army away, obviously due to it being a new ground.

More poignant and more that mattered, the lad I spoke to was the best mate of Joseph Daniel McCarthy, who passed at Hillsborough. A tear shed and shared.

Fab and Jotta need a song, even Matip needs a song. come on you wordsmiths. The Curtis one was lame.
Having said all that, we dont arf have some back catalogue of 4-5 verse songs  8)



Offline scouse neapolitan

Re: Our fantastic away support
Yesterday at 09:48:48 pm
Here you go Chopper. Here's one.  This was made for Matip.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqWc2X8fSuc


 00. 59 on the link  "Hes Joel  Joel Matip ...reckon it could bounce us through the winter...
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Our fantastic away support
Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm
I'd like a few more simple ones. It sounds boss when all the kids are joining in with, "Oh, Andy, Andy". Need a good mix of straight forward, no messing, to go with the five verse songs.

Most of our best players used to have two songs. One that everyone could just burst into, one a bit more three nil up alreadyish.
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: Our fantastic away support
Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:04:31 pm
I'd like a few more simple ones.

Reckon we'd get pulled on "sing a simple song, you simple c*nts" these days. It'd be all over the front page of the Echo.
Offline number 168

Re: Our fantastic away support
Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:07:47 pm
Reckon we'd get pulled on "sing a simple song, you simple c*nts" these days. It'd be all over the front page of the Echo.

simple twats was the line.
Offline kesey

Re: Our fantastic away support
Today at 03:45:20 am
Quote from: CHOPPER on September 26, 2021, 06:35:25 pm


Fab and Jotta need a song, even Matip needs a song. come on you wordsmiths


I reckon Fab .. Fab .. Fab .  Fab .. Fab ..  Fab .  Fab..  Fab to the the tune of match of the day and we all stick our thumbs up just to show how Fab he is. I reckon for Jota we should do it to the Jaws theme tune . For example everytime he gets the ball we could put one of our hands on our head to look like a sharks fin and speed up the song when he starts to run faster to goal or something .

I'm working on the Matip one .
