I thought it was a good away

Nice to get a new ground in and I give a thumbs up to the architects for managing to shoehorn it to the space they did as odd a shaped ground as Iíve ever seen. Design manages to keep crowd noise in though which is a bonus

Bit of a needless faff to get in with their ticket readers taking a good few seconds to register each ticket and the poor stewards who had to try to keep people calm as kick off was approaching. I bantered with the two doing my turnstile that they should quit the moment Brentford bring in phone tickets😬

Shame they canít sell booze as the concourses seem like they can deal with it well. Loads of really nice boozers down by the river that werenít massively busy and let you take a pint in a plastic pot to the river wall