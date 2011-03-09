« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1290334 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9280 on: Yesterday at 09:55:52 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:53:38 am
I swear if a bloke put up a post-it note on a lamppost in Aberdeen saying 'a Liverpool fan at the Leeds game was wearing a MAGA hat and Trump mask' you'd find it pretty quickly.

I'm really not quite sure what anyone's meant to do with that. It doesn't seem like he reported it, didn't confront the guy (if it even happened), it doesn't appear that anyone else heard it or reported it or confronted the guy. So what.....just take some random bloke on twitters word that there's now a racist element to the Liverpool away support?

exactly the type of defensive response i expected. he should've reported it but oddly has chosen not to it seems. he's one of our own fans. what you should've taken away from that is report it, don't just put it on social media.

it's our club, our fanbase and we should be responsible for any individual being racist, homophobic or generally a bellend regardless if it's 1 or 50,000.

some of you are happy to turn a blind eye when it's our own. go argue amongst yourselves now.  :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:00:05 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9281 on: Yesterday at 10:02:19 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:45:14 am
being a horrible bastard is not something they can really do much on until it crosses through to protected characteristics and/or violence in such large numbers. what could they enforce and prosecute people for?

ultimately other football fans need to realise that things like Hillsborough could've happened to anyone and there should be a united front in solidarity with the victims and their families. but tribalism will prevent that. individual rival clubs could take responsibility but fans will just double-down on it or get defensive over it as we've already seen.

just a general comment not directed at you, but ever since the video from Paul and Klopp there seems to be this odd sentiment that the club needs to be calling it out and trying to draw parallels between the situations. I mean they could, but it's not the same as racism or homophobia even if it's nasty behaviour as it's not really something people can be prosecuted over, nor do the clubs have any requirement to monitor or enforce bans over as it's not by law discriminatory behaviour which the club is responsible for.

The thing with Hillsborough related taunts is other fans know that's how to get to us. They go through all the poverty related stuff and it's turned back on them with Tory related retorts. Start with the "Shall we sing a song for you" and it's 'wow that really cuts deep'. Call us 'Murderers' and it doesn't really hit. Then it's add "the S*n was right" in front of murderers and they get what they want (i.e. the Mancs). This seemed to be the Leeds mantra the other day. Keep upping the ante until they got a reaction and some fans were stupid enough to give them it.

Fans who react to this with tat for tat, just play into their hands. They must have followed Liverpool long enough away from home (to have the credits to go the other day) to know that.

Plenty of our own are as bad as the horrible pricks in the Leeds or Mancs ends and they need dealing with.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9282 on: Yesterday at 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:02:19 am
The thing with Hillsborough related taunts is other fans know that's how to get to us. They go through all the poverty related stuff and it's turned back on them with Tory related retorts. Start with the "Shall we sing a song for you" and it's 'wow that really cuts deep'. Call us 'Murderers' and it doesn't really hit. Then it's add "the S*n was right" in front of murderers and they get what they want (i.e. the Mancs). This seemed to be the Leeds mantra the other day. Keep upping the ante until they got a reaction and some fans were stupid enough to give them it.

Fans who react to this with tat for tat, just play into their hands. They must have followed Liverpool long enough away from home (to have the credits to go the other day) to know that.

Plenty of our own are as bad as the horrible pricks in the Leeds or Mancs ends and they need dealing with.

agree. it's totally natural it'd get people angry, but people need to find a way to reroute their anger to songs about the football.
Logged
YNWA.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9283 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:55:52 am
exactly the type of defensive response i expected. he should've reported it but oddly has chosen not to it seems. he's one of our own fans.

it's our club, our fanbase and we should be responsible for any individual being racist, homophobic or generally a bellend regardless if it's 1 or 50,000.

some of you are happy to turn a blind eye when it's our own. go argue amongst yourselves now.  :wave

Turn a blind eye to what? There's absolutely nothing to go on from the tweet you posted. If it happened then quite obviously it'd need dealing with and the bloke in question chucking out and not being allowed to a football match again, at least. But the time has literally already past for that to happen because a bloke on twitter decided he'd do nothing about it at the time, but just randomly drop it on twitter a little bit later.

I genuinely don't get the motivation to post a single tweet from someone with no evidence whatsoever and no possibility to ever find out anything about an 'incident' and hasn't been reported by anyone else whatsoever. But the only person who has turned a blind eye to it is the one person who could have actually done something about it (if it even happened). Its nothing but Chinese whispers, someone thinks they heard something at a raucous football ground, tweeted about it, someone posted it on RAWK and all of a sudden 'people are turning a blind eye to racism'. Its ridiculous.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9284 on: Yesterday at 10:16:21 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:12:04 am
Turn a blind eye to what? There's absolutely nothing to go on from the tweet you posted. If it happened then quite obviously it'd need dealing with and the bloke in question chucking out and not being allowed to a football match again, at least. But the time has literally already past for that to happen because a bloke on twitter decided he'd do nothing about it at the time, but just randomly drop it on twitter a little bit later.

I genuinely don't get the motivation to post a single tweet from someone with no evidence whatsoever and no possibility to ever find out anything about an 'incident' and hasn't been reported by anyone else whatsoever. But the only person who has turned a blind eye to it is the one person who could have actually done something about it (if it even happened). Its nothing but Chinese whispers, someone thinks they heard something at a raucous football ground, tweeted about it, someone posted it on RAWK and all of a sudden 'people are turning a blind eye to racism'. Its ridiculous.

sorry, forgot every time we encounter racism we need to whip out our phone and provide evidence. it's exactly the line the Club has used in the past when people have reported racism. nobody is making stuff up just to get engagement.

bizarre.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,693
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9285 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 am »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:53:38 am
I swear if a bloke put up a post-it note on a lamppost in Guadalajara saying 'a Liverpool fan at the Leeds game was wearing a MAGA hat and Trump mask' written in Mexican, you'd find it pretty quickly.

I'm really not quite sure what anyone's meant to do with that. It doesn't seem like he reported it, didn't confront the guy (if it even happened), it doesn't appear that anyone else heard it or reported it or confronted the guy. So what.....just take some random bloke on twitters word that there's now a racist element to the Liverpool away support?

There is a racist element to our away support, I can tell you that with 100% personal experience of it and its one of the reasons I sacked Happy Als off pretty quickly as that was terrible for it.

To be clear its pretty minor compared to other clubs and you tend to hear/see it on coaches or trains rather than in the ground because the individuals involved in it know full well theyll get told to fuck off if they do it in the ground (and potentially banned) but it absolutely exists.

The thing is, as Ive said before, its a societal thing to an extent and its naive in the extreme to think that an issue such as racism which, sadly, is still ever present in society as a whole is absent from our support simply because were from a city and a club which has socialist and inclusive beliefs. Those things will minimise it, and they do minimise it, compared with, for example, an away trip to Stanford Bridge where the difference is pretty obvious if you end up surrounded by the wrong section of their home support, but it nevertheless exists and it needs eradicating.

Its a tricky one because the simplistic argument of theyll always be a few pricks is true, and it largely depends what coach youre on, what train youre on or what pub youre in as good whether you see or hear it, maybe if you travel to aways by car, go in and out of the ground and go home you may well be of the opinion that it doesnt exist, but for those of us who see an away as much about the journey there, the pub before and after etc, I think youd be hard pushed to find many that havent born witness to it.

What I will say is the vast majority of what Ive seen has been groups of very young lads, in their late teens and early twenties, beaked up and simply trying to do anything which is edgy. Whether its munich songs,  racist songs or whatever it may be, which suggests perhaps its born out of a want to be seen edgy or whatever rather than because the individuals involved genuinely hold those beliefs. That of course doesnt make it any better for the individuals unlucky enough to be on the end of that abuse but it does potentially make it easier to eradicate through education if the individuals involved are misguided rather than out and out racists.

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,045
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:16:21 am
sorry, forgot every time we encounter racism we need to whip out our phone and provide evidence. it's exactly the line the Club has used in the past when people have reported racism. nobody is making stuff up just to get engagement.

bizarre.

But you're aiming your ire in completely the wrong direction. How is anyone meant to do anything in terms of punishments if the people who actually hear it in the first place do fuck all about it at the time? You said 'LFC need to find this prick and ban him'. How exactly are they meant to do that? You're painting it as 'LFC and its fans turn a blind eye to racism' but the only person who has done that is the only person who could have actually done something about it.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:55:52 am
exactly the type of defensive response i expected. he should've reported it but oddly has chosen not to it seems. he's one of our own fans. what you should've taken away from that is report it, don't just put it on social media.

it's our club, our fanbase and we should be responsible for any individual being racist, homophobic or generally a bellend regardless if it's 1 or 50,000.

some of you are happy to turn a blind eye when it's our own. go argue amongst yourselves now.  :wave
Fine.
What do you suggest that clubs and fanbases like Utd. City. Everton. Leeds. Chelsea should do when large parts of the away end at Anfield sing songs that many find offensive, but are highly likely to cause extreme pain to some of the home crowd who were directly affected by Hillsborough?

I'm all for getting rid of the bellend element in our support but until other clubs and fanbases take responsibility for not just isolated individuals, but huge numbers, that think its acceptable to abuse grieving people.
I'm totally sick of people plea bargaining mass abuse down to "there's idiots on both sides" when with us it tends to be isolated, but for other clubs it's significant numbers.

Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 10:42:33 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:16:38 am
Good writeup in TAW

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/09/writing-leeds-united-liverpool-chants-media-role-analysed/?unapproved=91817&moderation-hash=8c9e54f508f527b03fca8c0f058e1d21#comment-91817

You expect it from Leeds but it's some of our lads mocking tragedies that's sickening. What's wrong with these people? They're not welcome at Liverpool.

It's not a throwback to the 80's either, it's the Twitter generation. Let's be as much as a twat as we can. Unfortunately it's infesting our support as much as our rivals'.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,359
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 am »
Might as well change the thread to "Our racist, homophobic and in general twattish away support' the way some people tall about it here
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,621
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 11:16:50 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:42:33 am
You expect it from Leeds but it's some of our lads mocking tragedies that's sickening. What's wrong with these people? They're not welcome at Liverpool.

It's not a throwback to the 80's either, it's the Twitter generation. Let's be as much as a twat as we can. Unfortunately it's infesting our support as much as our rivals'.
All this thing about it impacting us as much as anything else is bollocks. Its 10s of our fans and thousands of us.

When was the last time you heard our fans singing en masse about anything like this as you get at Old Trafford or Elland Road.

Could you imagine our fans singing "96 wasn't enough" if it happened to another team?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 11:24:53 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:16:50 am
All this thing about it impacting us as much as anything else is bollocks. Its 10s of our fans and thousands of us.

When was the last time you heard our fans singing en masse about anything like this as you get at Old Trafford or Elland Road.

Could you imagine our fans singing "96 wasn't enough" if it happened to another team?

The last time I personally remember it being really bad was OT in 2010 in the FA Cup (Kennys first game back.)

Berbatov dived for a penalty and Gerrard was quite harshly sent off, all within the first 10 minutes or so. After that the Munich song was getting belted out en masse and chairs were being lobbed from the upper tier (as we had 2 tiers that day with it being an increased allocation) down to the fans below, some of which were our own fans getting hit by the chairs which outlines the level of fucking brainlessness going on there.

I do definitely think its improved a lot since (although Ive not been to OT much since then) but the element still exists. The Anfield Wrap article above sums it up quite well I think, we can all do better, the media should be doing better rather than arguing over whether Ronaldo is the best player in the world or not, maybe do a bit to highlight it when fans are behaving like many were on Sunday.

Definitely agree with the point that its a smaller amount of our fans than the opposition, thats always been the case, even in the example I just gave there were far more Mancs giving it the murderers stuff than our fans giving it back, its fucking bizarre there,  I remember getting the train back to Liverpool once after OT and its one of them that stops off everywhere so loads of Mancs going back to places like St. Helens and even the fucking kids were doing it with their parents looking proudly on. Weird fucking club them, but it doesnt negate the point that we can do better and should always call it out when it goes on.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,861
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 11:26:10 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 11:16:50 am
All this thing about it impacting us as much as anything else is bollocks. Its 10s of our fans and thousands of us.

When was the last time you heard our fans singing en masse about anything like this as you get at Old Trafford or Elland Road.

Could you imagine our fans singing "96 wasn't enough" if it happened to another team?

You're right with that, I meant more infesting our support as well.

We can't keep calling out this kind of thing with other fans, when some of our own can't keep their heads. If someone's response to a Hillsborough chant is to mock at two Leeds fans getting stabbed to death then they're as bad and need banning from the ground. It's not on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 12:21:04 pm »
Theres so much thats shite about the game, and society in general these days. It is depressing. Everyones got theories  even if I reckon that there were as many nobeads in the good old days as there are now. I think there was far more self-regulation then so the wankers tended to keep their heads down more.
Even if we hated our rivals, there was some sort of respect which people learnt from home. Without wanting to sound like the ol arse who says the good old days were better, theres one story which stands out. When Leeds came to Anfield back in 1969, Liverpool needed to win to stay in the title race. We drew and Leeds were crowned champions. The Kop gave them an absolutely brilliant reception and started chanting  Champions! Champions.     It was an incredible moment. Even if we still did  all fucking hate Leeds , there was an abundance of bonhomie around  as well.
Ive spoken about it on here before. Apologies if Im repeating something thats already done the rounds.
Different times I suppose and maybe different values. Sorry to hark on about the stone age, but theres a lesson in it I reckon. You can loathe a team but if you respect them youre on a different level.
Heres the link to an article about it.

https://roblufc.org/2014/04/29/when-the-anfield-kop-saluted-our-leeds-united-champions-by-rob-atkinson/

Here's the  video about it too.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DzCEjgtFnw

Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,017
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9295 on: Yesterday at 01:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Might as well change the thread to "Our racist, homophobic and in general twattish away support' the way some people tall about it here

At least the away support aren't vegan...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,976
  • JFT97
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 02:15:38 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:27:57 pm
At least the away support aren't vegan...

 :lmao :lmao  If they were we'd bloody know about it as it would be rammed down our throats  ;D
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,943
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9297 on: Yesterday at 02:17:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 01:27:57 pm
At least the away support aren't vegan...

;D
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline ImABeliever

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9298 on: Yesterday at 04:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:24:53 am
The last time I personally remember it being really bad was OT in 2010 in the FA Cup (Kennys first game back.)

Berbatov dived for a penalty and Gerrard was quite harshly sent off, all within the first 10 minutes or so. After that the Munich song was getting belted out en masse and chairs were being lobbed from the upper tier (as we had 2 tiers that day with it being an increased allocation) down to the fans below, some of which were our own fans getting hit by the chairs which outlines the level of fucking brainlessness going on there.

I do definitely think its improved a lot since (although Ive not been to OT much since then) but the element still exists. The Anfield Wrap article above sums it up quite well I think, we can all do better, the media should be doing better rather than arguing over whether Ronaldo is the best player in the world or not, maybe do a bit to highlight it when fans are behaving like many were on Sunday.

Definitely agree with the point that its a smaller amount of our fans than the opposition, thats always been the case, even in the example I just gave there were far more Mancs giving it the murderers stuff than our fans giving it back, its fucking bizarre there,  I remember getting the train back to Liverpool once after OT and its one of them that stops off everywhere so loads of Mancs going back to places like St. Helens and even the fucking kids were doing it with their parents looking proudly on. Weird fucking club them, but it doesnt negate the point that we can do better and should always call it out when it goes on.

There are two incidents that spring to mind from games I've been to.

I went to OT for the FA Cup SF in '06 against Chelsea (which was at Old Trafford), we won 2-1 and went to the final but at half-time there were some of our 'fans' who smashed up the stadium concourse and vandalised the toilets with George Best/Harold Shipman graffiti. Was thoroughly embarrassing to be associated with those 'fans', needless to say. Another incident (this one was at Goodison) in the 2008 derby was when our end sang "2-0 to the murderers" after Everton fans had been singing Heysel songs and making wallpushing gestures all game long.

Both of those incidents received media coverage and those fans were fully condemned for their behaviour afterwards. Although I've been critical of our away support down the years (which, is nowhere near the level it used to be IMO but that's another debate), despite the handful of brainless idiots at Leeds I don't think our away ends are as bad as they were throughout the 90s/00s when it comes to retaliating to horrible opposition chants/singing about disasters. I'm glad that's the case, and as annoying it is that the media seem to bury their heads when it comes to Heysel/Hillsborough taunts to our supporters - we can't control that. We also cannot control what other clubs choose to do with those moronic individuals who join in with those chants; but as a TAW article pointed out, we can focus on keeping our own house in order. I totally understand why there are Liverpool fans who won't take the shite that other clubs' fans sing, a lot of them are still very hurt and bruised over what happened that day. But let's save ourselves the whataboutery and not stoop down to their level.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9299 on: Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm »
Were the best behaved supporters in the land!





















But a right shower of Bastards when we lose!
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9300 on: Yesterday at 05:05:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 05:02:31 pm
Were the best behaved supporters in the land!

But a right shower of Bastards when we lose!


actually now just a bunch of moany sulky bastards
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9301 on: Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:24:53 am
The last time I personally remember it being really bad was OT in 2010 in the FA Cup (Kennys first game back.)

I was at that game and agree. The Harold Shipman song got a pretty good airing there as well as I recall (not the first time I'd heard it either).

What I would add is that there were plenty (particularly older fellas) who were trying their best to shut the Munich shite down.

Overall whilst I agree (from my experiences at least) that it *seems* to be a smaller number of ours, relative to what we see from other clubs coming to Anfield, and when we're on the road, but that's kinda besides the point. What can we control in this whole sorry state of affairs? Well, we can at least try to police our own and get our own house in order, and I think there's a responsibility on everyone in a Liverpool crowd, at Anfield or elsewhere, to not tolerate this kind of shite if it pops up around them. That much we can do. What we can't do is directly influence the crowds from other clubs, and therefore what doesn't help in all of this is the circular 'well they're worse than us' arguments that these always devolve into.

Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,923
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9302 on: Yesterday at 09:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 05:35:50 pm
I was at that game and agree. The Harold Shipman song got a pretty good airing there as well as I recall (not the first time I'd heard it either).

What I would add is that there were plenty (particularly older fellas) who were trying their best to shut the Munich shite down.

Overall whilst I agree (from my experiences at least) that it *seems* to be a smaller number of ours, relative to what we see from other clubs coming to Anfield, and when we're on the road, but that's kinda besides the point. What can we control in this whole sorry state of affairs? Well, we can at least try to police our own and get our own house in order, and I think there's a responsibility on everyone in a Liverpool crowd, at Anfield or elsewhere, to not tolerate this kind of shite if it pops up around them. That much we can do. What we can't do is directly influence the crowds from other clubs, and therefore what doesn't help in all of this is the circular 'well they're worse than us' arguments that these always devolve into.



Was at that too but memories were of the Munich chants starting after persistent Hillsborough slurs by what seemed all corners of the ground. Not trying to justify them in anyway but everytime I've been to that shithole the vast majority of the home fans sing the Hillsborough slurs. I've never once heard a Munich chant at Anfield despite the away fans spewing that vile shit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm by DangerScouse »
Logged

Offline Jamie_H

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
  • Champions of Europe 2005
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9303 on: Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:16:38 am
Good writeup in TAW

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2021/09/writing-leeds-united-liverpool-chants-media-role-analysed/?unapproved=91817&moderation-hash=8c9e54f508f527b03fca8c0f058e1d21#comment-91817

As someone who is fast approaching 50, and was lucky to escape pen 3 at Hillsborough with broken ribs and without a shoe, I have to say I could not have written this article any better myself. Spot on.  Years ago, hearing Hillsborough jibes hurt me as much as the man described.

I was there at Leeds last weekend. I too miss the edge of going to a game like I used to.  The game has become all too sanitised now hasn't it?  But it was unexpected to hear it from Leeds fans.   The Stone Island clad wearing 20 - 30 year olds, mixed with a few oldies, just seem to want to be vile because they deem that as a good day out, goading the "Scouse #*@$%" and getting a reaction.  It just reminded me so much of Millwall away that night in the cup. And that's what they want; they want the infamy.  They want to go back to the pub, share their videos from their mobile phones of the reaction to their songs.  They have no care or feeling to anything because as with a lot of the coked up feral youth of today, they think that everything they do has no consequence.

And lets face it, opposition fans don't have any consequence to singing Hillsborough songs do they? 

But like the original poster Karl mentioned, "sticks and stones and all that".  Lets face it, neutrals could perhaps justify it from Man United fans, due to their issue that many Liverpool fans spent the majority of the late 70's and 80's goading them about Munich each time we played them, then stopped after Hillsborough. Yes they responded with Shankly 81 songs so it was a tit for tat,  but what did you expect in that era? I remember the United Road paddock, the first time we played them at Old Trafford after Hillsborough.  "Where's yer famous Munich song" was followed up with "You're just a bunch of w*#kers".

Do you know what annoyed them the most that day?  Our response was a really loud rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.   They couldn't react to it and just booed.

We need to learn as a home and away fanbase, all you need to do to when reacting to these vile songs heading our way is to sing You'll Never Walk Alone.  They have no answer to it.  Yes the media should/could highlight these vile goading, however I wont hold my breathe.  There is a section of our support that want the opportunity to react with two wrongs trying to make a right.  I don't think that will ever go.
Logged

Offline The 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,142
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9304 on: Today at 12:11:50 am »
Quote from: Jamie_H on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm
As someone who is fast approaching 50, and was lucky to escape pen 3 at Hillsborough with broken ribs and without a shoe, I have to say I could not have written this art

great post

Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9305 on: Today at 09:24:41 am »
Quote from: Jamie_H on Yesterday at 11:53:56 pm


Do you know what annoyed them the most that day?  Our response was a really loud rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone.   They couldn't react to it and just booed.



Great post. It's always amusing to see a load of bad wools, somehow offended at a Gerry Marsden song from the 60s.

The very simple, "Who the fuking ell are you?" also seemed to get a reaction from them, still upset over the 75 Euro final  ;D

Wool divs.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 