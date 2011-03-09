I swear if a bloke put up a post-it note on a lamppost in Guadalajara saying 'a Liverpool fan at the Leeds game was wearing a MAGA hat and Trump mask' written in Mexican, you'd find it pretty quickly.



There is a racist element to our away support, I can tell you that with 100% personal experience of it and its one of the reasons I sacked Happy Als off pretty quickly as that was terrible for it.To be clear its pretty minor compared to other clubs and you tend to hear/see it on coaches or trains rather than in the ground because the individuals involved in it know full well theyll get told to fuck off if they do it in the ground (and potentially banned) but it absolutely exists.The thing is, as Ive said before, its a societal thing to an extent and its naive in the extreme to think that an issue such as racism which, sadly, is still ever present in society as a whole is absent from our support simply because were from a city and a club which has socialist and inclusive beliefs. Those things will minimise it, and they do minimise it, compared with, for example, an away trip to Stanford Bridge where the difference is pretty obvious if you end up surrounded by the wrong section of their home support, but it nevertheless exists and it needs eradicating.Its a tricky one because the simplistic argument of theyll always be a few pricks is true, and it largely depends what coach youre on, what train youre on or what pub youre in as good whether you see or hear it, maybe if you travel to aways by car, go in and out of the ground and go home you may well be of the opinion that it doesnt exist, but for those of us who see an away as much about the journey there, the pub before and after etc, I think youd be hard pushed to find many that havent born witness to it.What I will say is the vast majority of what Ive seen has been groups of very young lads, in their late teens and early twenties, beaked up and simply trying to do anything which is edgy. Whether its munich songs, racist songs or whatever it may be, which suggests perhaps its born out of a want to be seen edgy or whatever rather than because the individuals involved genuinely hold those beliefs. That of course doesnt make it any better for the individuals unlucky enough to be on the end of that abuse but it does potentially make it easier to eradicate through education if the individuals involved are misguided rather than out and out racists.