I was lucky enough to get tickets tickets for the Norwich away with my wife. We made the mistake of wearing colours and spent two hours tramping around before the game being treated like shit in every pub we tried to have a drink in. We dont want trouble ... from two middle aged women! I have visited the place a few times on business and the contrast in the reception was shocking. Anyway I loved the fuck the Tories chant in response to sign on and I would love to see the mancs of both colours squirm having that sung at them at Anfield. Most of the mancs are not Tory but singing that shit is pure Tory behaviour and they should be called out on it. The atmosphere in the away was electric and I saw loads of people made up to see each other after so long. Brilliant day and as for the rent boy song it didnt seem homophobic and I also thought it was about mercenarys but was a lot quieter than Bobbys song and Maggie in the mud anyway. If people think its homophobic then lets not sing it anymore but the travelling kop sang their hearts out and lets get behind them not call for bans. Put a message about it in the programme and educate people and it will stop... our fan base are progressive and I am proud of how they represent my city.