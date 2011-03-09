Having been a supporter for many years I have seen the chants that go against public opinion drift from our lexicon. I wonder how many on here sang the "Don't bend down when Dougan's around ..." song or joined in the "Oh we don't have n****** on the Kop" chant? The Dougan chant was laughable then not so now, and who could countenance that racist song today? The rent boys one is also one that will go but I wonder where the oppbrobrium will extend to? I hate being called a "murderer" or told repeatedly that I live in a slum and scavange in bins. I guess because Liverpudlians aren't a group which has great national support or sympathy we will just have to accept that it is part of football.
poverty or anti-Scouse sentiment isn't a 'protected category' which is where the line is probably drawn in the minds of many (https://www.gov.uk/discrimination-your-rights
). obviously, the jibes and songs about poverty in Liverpool are awful, but I don't really expect any Clubs to be standing up against that sort of thing despite them being incredibly crass.
our club or the supporter's organisations could try to combat these things but i'd imagine it'd just get worse, whereas discrimination due to protected characteristics the club has more of a requirement to safeguard around