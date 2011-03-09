« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Down

Author Topic: Our fantastic away support  (Read 1275017 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,581
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9160 on: August 14, 2021, 08:42:20 pm »
I need to work on my match fitness
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,976
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9161 on: August 14, 2021, 08:56:55 pm »
Certainly sounded boss on TV.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9162 on: August 14, 2021, 09:05:35 pm »
Football without fans has been fucking shit.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9163 on: August 14, 2021, 09:08:20 pm »
You just don't get 'Fuck the Tories' and 'Maggies in the mud' from the artificial crowd noise.

Anfield is going to be so good next weekend
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9164 on: August 14, 2021, 09:15:53 pm »
How boss was the Bobby song? It was so so loud in tv.

Did VVDs song get an airing?
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,353
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9165 on: August 14, 2021, 09:20:23 pm »
Like minded people, singing like minded songs. The power of the people.

Great to see the same old faces in the same old places.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,475
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9166 on: August 14, 2021, 09:20:50 pm »
Mega today, literally sent shivers down my spine when they belted out "we're gonna conquer Europe"  after the first goal.
It was so loud it was like the whole stadium was singing it  :wellin :wellin
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,792
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9167 on: August 14, 2021, 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on August 14, 2021, 09:15:53 pm
How boss was the Bobby song? It was so so loud in tv.


Was hoping the traveling Kop would just continue it for the rest of the match, sort of Gregorian chant stylee...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,581
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9168 on: August 14, 2021, 09:35:32 pm »
The Reds have got no money we're guna win the league
Logged

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9169 on: August 14, 2021, 09:43:12 pm »
Football seem different with fans in, you can tell players seem to raise it a bit more if that makes sense
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 12:01:34 am »
Just home
That was fucking boss
Loudest weve been in ..well defo 16 months at least🙂 and Id add a few months on top
So great to be back amongst it
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9171 on: Yesterday at 12:27:54 pm »
Seeing and hearing our boss away support yesterday was just such a beautiful sight. A boost we all so desperately needed. Let's bring that into Anfield for the next game.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9172 on: Yesterday at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
The 'fuck the Tories' chant is stupid. Most of the players probably vote for them anyway (l doubt they were signing up for higher taxes under Corbyn) just like they did in the 80's when Thatcher was destroying the city.

This 'Tory bogeyman' attitude only holds the city back, while blindly voting in a shitty Labour Party who have done nothing for the city but feather their own nests. I can't stand them either, but it's self-defeating. Johnson is fair game for obvious reasons.

Sensibilities change. Only 10 years ago there was a chant for Ngog which in the 2020's would have us hung, drawn and quartered for racism. It's the same with homophobia. Some things are just a no-go these days. Obviously racism and homophobia were always wrong, but anything that can even be construed as racist or homophobic is a no-go, regardless as to whether fans might think it's harmless or a bit of a laugh.


I always find the fuck the Tories chant funny. I wouldn't be surprised if our owners voted for them! At the end if the day I rather leave politics out of football. I personally don't like any of them.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9173 on: Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 12:46:33 pm
Having been a supporter for many years I have seen the chants that go against public opinion drift from our lexicon. I wonder how many on here sang the "Don't bend down when Dougan's around ..." song or joined in the "Oh we don't have n****** on the Kop" chant? The Dougan chant was laughable then not so now, and who could countenance that racist song today? The rent boys one is also one that will go but I wonder where the oppbrobrium will extend to? I hate being called a "murderer" or told repeatedly that I live in a slum and scavange in bins. I guess because Liverpudlians aren't a group which has great national support or sympathy we will just have to accept that it is part of football.

poverty or anti-Scouse sentiment isn't a 'protected category' which is where the line is probably drawn in the minds of many (https://www.gov.uk/discrimination-your-rights). obviously, the jibes and songs about poverty in Liverpool are awful, but I don't really expect any Clubs to be standing up against that sort of thing despite them being incredibly crass.

our club or the supporter's organisations could try to combat these things but i'd imagine it'd just get worse, whereas discrimination due to protected characteristics the club has more of a requirement to safeguard around
Logged
YNWA.

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9174 on: Yesterday at 01:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
The 'fuck the Tories' chant is stupid. Most of the players probably vote for them anyway (l doubt they were signing up for higher taxes under Corbyn) just like they did in the 80's when Thatcher was destroying the city.

This 'Tory bogeyman' attitude only holds the city back, while blindly voting in a shitty Labour Party who have done nothing for the city but feather their own nests. I can't stand them either, but it's self-defeating. Johnson is fair game for obvious

Couldnt disagree with that more
For the first time in my 40 years plus of match going we finally have a retort to the sign on shite weve been listening to for 50 years or so
Its fucking beautiful to hear the entire away end chant that with venom towards the idiots who start with the sign on shite and shut them the fuck up. Its entirely us and fully justifiable that its now the slogan we stand behind towards that


Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9175 on: Yesterday at 01:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm
The 'fuck the Tories' chant is stupid. Most of the players probably vote for them anyway (l doubt they were signing up for higher taxes under Corbyn) just like they did in the 80's when Thatcher was destroying the city.

This 'Tory bogeyman' attitude only holds the city back, while blindly voting in a shitty Labour Party who have done nothing for the city but feather their own nests. I can't stand them either, but it's self-defeating. Johnson is fair game for obvious reasons.

I enjoy the 'Fuck the Tories' chant but there are some people singing it just to fit in, often by people with similar right-wing attitudes ironically. It is a good response when people start singing about poverty or whatever, although I think it's more about a Tory attitude rather than specifically aimed at Conservatives.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:13:24 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,759
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9176 on: Yesterday at 01:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 12:26:18 pm

This 'Tory bogeyman' attitude only holds the city back, while blindly voting in a shitty Labour Party who have done nothing for the city but feather their own nests. I can't stand them either, but it's self-defeating. Johnson is fair game for obvious reasons.


Yer wha?....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9177 on: Yesterday at 01:15:27 pm »
Looked like a superb away. The Bobby song was fantastic
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,353
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9178 on: Yesterday at 01:19:26 pm »
Some fucking bollocks being spouted in here.

This website does not represent the Liverpool match going fan base, nor the city as a whole. So stop chatting it.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,581
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9179 on: Yesterday at 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Yesterday at 01:05:06 pm
Couldnt disagree with that more
For the first time in my 40 years plus of match going we finally have a retort to the sign on shite weve been listening to for 50 years or so
Its fucking beautiful to hear the entire away end chant that with venom towards the idiots who start with the sign on shite and shut them the fuck up. Its entirely us and fully justifiable that its now the slogan we stand behind towards that




Exactly this. The 'Fuck the Tories' chant isn't sung randomly just so we can say fuck them its always in response to Tory behaviour by home crowds who start singing sign on and in a city with a Labour MP it embarrasses them pretty quickly like Norwich yesterday.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:34:08 am

We really do have some utter fuckwits getting tickets.


It could be worse as we could have people who have fuck all good to say about the club and spend their whole time posting/chatting negative shite like you at the match :wave

It was a great day yesterday and I'm an absolute wreck today but man its good to be back!
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9180 on: Yesterday at 01:54:38 pm »
Looked like a great away day yesterday!

Well in lads!
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9181 on: Yesterday at 05:34:08 pm »
Im not clued up on modern day music and Id taken time off from the match pre-coved. What was the song played before the match? People were joining in the booed when they turned the song off.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,353
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9182 on: Yesterday at 05:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 05:34:08 pm
I’m not clued up on modern day music and I’d taken time off from the match pre-coved. What was the song played before the match? People were joining in the booed when they turned the song off.

Jamie Webster song, I believe............ This place
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,208
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9183 on: Yesterday at 07:38:05 pm »
What was the chant to the "Freed from Desire" tune?
Logged

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9184 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Yesterday at 07:38:05 pm
What was the chant to the "Freed from Desire" tune?

"Harry Maguire - he can speak Albanian, it's Harry Maguire."
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,581
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9185 on: Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Yesterday at 07:38:05 pm
What was the chant to the "Freed from Desire" tune?

"The Reds have got no money but we'll still win the league"
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9186 on: Yesterday at 08:07:31 pm »
I was lucky enough to get tickets tickets for the Norwich away with my wife. We made the mistake of wearing colours and spent two hours tramping around before the game being treated like shit in every pub we tried to have a drink in. We dont want trouble ... from two middle aged women! I have visited the place a few times on business and the contrast in the reception was shocking. Anyway I loved the fuck the Tories chant in response to sign on and I would love to see the mancs of both colours squirm having that sung at them at Anfield. Most of the mancs are not Tory but singing that shit is pure Tory behaviour and they should be called out on it. The atmosphere in the away was electric and I saw loads of people made up to see each other after so long. Brilliant day and as for the rent boy song it  didnt seem homophobic and I also thought it was about mercenarys but was a lot quieter than Bobbys song and Maggie in the mud anyway. If people think its homophobic then lets not sing it anymore but the travelling kop sang their hearts out and lets get behind them not call for bans. Put a message about it in the programme and educate people and it will stop... our fan base are progressive and I am proud of how they represent my city.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9187 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
It was great to see the players turn and run to the crowd after the goals - you could see how happy they are to have the fans back.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,922
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9188 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm »
There's a separate thread for discussion of the rent boys chant.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,745
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9189 on: Today at 06:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm
"The Reds have got no money but we'll still win the league"

haha. Was ace singing that at the end. :)
Logged

Offline The-Originals

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 162
  • ******
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9190 on: Today at 06:25:48 pm »
Logged
Allez Allez Allez.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,383
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9191 on: Today at 06:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:06:41 pm
"The Reds have got no money but we'll still win the league"

Seems an odd way to have a go at the owners on the month we've just tied most of our key players down to new contracts (with no money). We're not exactly Barcelona.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,581
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9192 on: Today at 06:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:45:16 pm
Seems an odd way to have a go at the owners on the month we've just tied most of our key players down to new contracts. We're not exactly Barcelona.


An absolutely woeful take from you, its tongue in cheek and no one is having a go at the owners at all but feel free to continue slagging off the away support like you have since the match.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,383
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9193 on: Today at 06:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:47:01 pm
An absolutely woeful take from you, its tongue in cheek and no one is having a go at the owners at all but feel free to continue slagging off the away support like you have since the match.

I know it's tongue in cheek. But considering we've just spent big on a new training ground, have a new stand under construction, have one of the biggest wage bills in football (with key players signing new contracts) then it doesn't make much sense. Few clubs are spending money on transfers this summer. It's not like we're Barcelona.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,581
  • JFT96
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9194 on: Today at 07:00:53 pm »
It's a laugh. It's a witty song. Stop thinking deeply into it.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,936
  • The first five yards........
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9195 on: Today at 07:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:45:16 pm
Seems an odd way to have a go at the owners

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:55:24 pm
I know it's tongue in cheek.

Something doesn't compute.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9196 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,480
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9197 on: Today at 07:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:55:24 pm
I know it's tongue in cheek. But considering we've just spent big on a new training ground, have a new stand under construction, have one of the biggest wage bills in football (with key players signing new contracts) then it doesn't make much sense. Few clubs are spending money on transfers this summer. It's not like we're Barcelona.
I took it more as highlighting the unlimited spending by the oil clubs in a covid-devastated world/game and the fact that Klopp and LFC have worked miracles keeping pace regardless, despite not having the advantages the cheat clubs have.

Edited for predictive text cock ups.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:48 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 225 226 227 228 229 [230]   Go Up
« previous next »
 