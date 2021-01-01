What a load of shite. How does calling a 20 year old a male prostitute make you feel 'proud to belong to this Club' and 'show what we stand for'? very ironic when you're then saying 'Fuck the Tories' alongside anti-Johnson chants. How do you not see the irony? Are you saying we stand for homophobia? Even if Rent Boy is a 'neutral' term as you suggest, are you suggesting the club stands for belittling and shaming sex workers?



It's not a bandwagon either. People from marginalised groups are feeling able to voice their concerns much more than they once did on terraces or in every day life, but people like you keep batting it aside because you apparently feel 'proud' to be calling a random kid a 'Rent Boy'.



This is not equivalent AT ALL to 'Fuck the Tories' and is incredible brain worms for you to be even trying to make that parallel. Targetting a random 20 year old because of his club allegiance is not akin to voicing your issues with a political party.



You seem to be in the minority of LGBTQ fans who have encountered limited homophobia at the game and felt 'safe' being at them.



Also, you are completely ignoring the history of the chant: https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2014/07/17/chelsea-rent-boys-football-chant-accused-of-being-homophobic-amid-world-cup-furore/







Your post is giving me Priti Patel vibes.



So I read the article, and it doesnt actually definitievely say what the chant refers too apart from Chelsea, and all three are possible, and all three make sense, and not one is in the slighest homophobic. I certainly think the context of it is lost on some, in my time it has always been sang about Chelsea players being mercenaries, Putins mate was the first to throw un-ethical money around, and players that went to Chelsea were seen as dirty. It didnt really get sund much before then, becuase they were in the second division a lot more.Also Billy Gilmour is not some random 20 yo, he is a Chelsea player on loan at Norwich, he gets paid shit loads of money, but has probably got some blood on it somewhere, and will probably have a fantastic life, and is probably in no way gay, and everybody knows that, he was probably warned that we would have a go at him.Do you really think he is that delicate that this would harm him? At the end of the day Abromaivich isnt clean, and Chelsea are tainted, we dont sing it anywhere else its directed at Chelsea specifically, we are calling Chelsea the Club out, just like we are calling out Man City and PSG on using dirty money. Rich money laundering criminals and abusers of Human Rights need calling out too.