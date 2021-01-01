« previous next »
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9200 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Looked like a great away day yesterday!

Well in lads!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9201 on: Today at 02:06:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:26:37 am
sounded great but stop the 'Chelsea Rent Boy' crap. We've been corrected multiple times now. Yeah most of us probably at some point didn't realise it was homophobic, but we've now been told several times it is and yet people still sing it? can we not just move on to another song instead of randomly targetting Billy Gilmour?

people talk about us being a 'different' club but this is very much on the level of 'those' clubs we look down upon.

I can understand hurling abuse at the likes of John Terry but Gilmour?

Felt sorry for the lad.

But the rest of the support was fantastic.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9202 on: Today at 02:07:53 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:35:38 pm
You're right being a Liverpudlian doesn't fall under the 9 Protected Characteristics but I bet a canny lawyer could argue a case for harrassment or victimisation. Not that I am advocating that or want that but you wonder the way society is changing if being a Liverpudlian who has been discriminated against could extend to litigation? I have certainly been treated differently by police, pub landlords and shopkeepers because of my accent, from being told by a police officer in Luton that "your sort aren't welcome here" to being warned by a pub owner in Southampton that he "doesn't have trouble" in and his pub when I opened my mouth. The general pathetic mimicing of my accent by people in the south for example is something I have experienced, ranging from a BT engineer to a bank manager who thought it was really funny. To be honest I accept that is how the world works, but as I said the way society is changing it would not surprise me if the Protected Chracteristics were extended or amended

If you're from Liverpool and are elsewhere else in England, you need to change your accent if you want to avoid discrimination.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 02:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:07:53 pm
If you're from Liverpool and are elsewhere else in England, you need to change your accent if you want to avoid discrimination.

If that's the case then the 10th Protected Charcteristic is on its way!
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 05:34:08 pm »
Im not clued up on modern day music and Id taken time off from the match pre-coved. What was the song played before the match? People were joining in the booed when they turned the song off.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 05:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 05:34:08 pm
I’m not clued up on modern day music and I’d taken time off from the match pre-coved. What was the song played before the match? People were joining in the booed when they turned the song off.

Jamie Webster song, I believe............ This place
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 06:32:45 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:35:38 pm
You're right being a Liverpudlian doesn't fall under the 9 Protected Characteristics but I bet a canny lawyer could argue a case for harrassment or victimisation. Not that I am advocating that or want that but you wonder the way society is changing if being a Liverpudlian who has been discriminated against could extend to litigation? I have certainly been treated differently by police, pub landlords and shopkeepers because of my accent, from being told by a police officer in Luton that "your sort aren't welcome here" to being warned by a pub owner in Southampton that he "doesn't have trouble" in and his pub when I opened my mouth. The general pathetic mimicing of my accent by people in the south for example is something I have experienced, ranging from a BT engineer to a bank manager who thought it was really funny. To be honest I accept that is how the world works, but as I said the way society is changing it would not surprise me if the Protected Chracteristics were extended or amended

I remember doing a weekend with the army down in Aldershot when I was 16, one of the officers came in the barracks when we first got there and asked anyone whose scouse to raise their hands, there was me and a couple of other lads, then he said to the group that if anything goes missing in any of their lockers it will be one of us.

I've had all the stereotypes before and just write it off as banter but am starting to wonder.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 07:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:49:01 pm
Chelsea rent boy has no l roots in homophobia

it quite literally has roots in homophobia, maybe people don't realise it now, but we've been told it's homophobic and there's history around it

stop burying your head in the sand when people from that community tell you otherwise
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 07:38:05 pm »
What was the chant to the "Freed from Desire" tune?
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:20:15 pm
it quite literally has roots in homophobia, maybe people don't realise it now, but we've been told it's homophobic and there's history around it

stop burying your head in the sand when people from that community tell you otherwise

Is right. I'm bi, and I've spent my life having knuckle-draggers of various stripes trying to prove their fragile masculinity by shouting some slur or physically attacking me. I grew up in the UK, and as a result I also internalised a lot of homophobic language - I use gay as a 'mild' insult (among friends, to be fair) - and have also been guilty in the past of describing Chelsea supporters as 'rent boys'. The fact is, it's not OK in this day and age and we are perfectly capable of insulting Chelsea fans without resorting to the kind of drivel that this is.

It's not that hard to be considerate of other people, and it's really really not hard to listen when someone tells you something is unacceptable. Let's all try and do that.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 08:02:23 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 07:38:05 pm
What was the chant to the "Freed from Desire" tune?

"Harry Maguire - he can speak Albanian, it's Harry Maguire."
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 08:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:34:08 am
Sad thing is it'll get a loud airing when we play them in a couple of weeks. Followed by another chance for the Manchester Guardian and Salford BBC to rip into us and every other fan to pile on.

We really do have some utter fuckwits getting tickets. Chelsea aren't even a main rival anyway.

Itsd been getting a loud airing for 20 years, they are mercenaries, especially more so when Putins mate took over, so those fuckwits your referring to is probably most of the Season Ticket holders that  have been around for years. Well in.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9212 on: Today at 08:06:41 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on Today at 07:38:05 pm
What was the chant to the "Freed from Desire" tune?

"The Reds have got no money but we'll still win the league"
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9213 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm »
I was lucky enough to get tickets tickets for the Norwich away with my wife. We made the mistake of wearing colours and spent two hours tramping around before the game being treated like shit in every pub we tried to have a drink in. We dont want trouble ... from two middle aged women! I have visited the place a few times on business and the contrast in the reception was shocking. Anyway I loved the fuck the Tories chant in response to sign on and I would love to see the mancs of both colours squirm having that sung at them at Anfield. Most of the mancs are not Tory but singing that shit is pure Tory behaviour and they should be called out on it. The atmosphere in the away was electric and I saw loads of people made up to see each other after so long. Brilliant day and as for the rent boy song it  didnt seem homophobic and I also thought it was about mercenarys but was a lot quieter than Bobbys song and Maggie in the mud anyway. If people think its homophobic then lets not sing it anymore but the travelling kop sang their hearts out and lets get behind them not call for bans. Put a message about it in the programme and educate people and it will stop... our fan base are progressive and I am proud of how they represent my city.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9214 on: Today at 08:11:08 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 08:05:11 pm
Itsd been getting a loud airing for 20 years, they are mercenaries, especially more so when Putins mate took over, so those fuckwits your referring to is probably most of the Season Ticket holders that  have been around for years. Well in.

Who cares how long it has been around? And it shouldn't matter whether someone is a STH, Members Ticket, borrowed off a mate or bought from a tout - you sing something with clear homophobic connotations then you are rightly going to get called out on it.

It has been mentioned earlier about the David N'Gog song and I think Lukaku has said himself that fans singing about him and referencing him having a massive dick is offensive because of the historical usage of those sorts of descriptors to dehumanise black people.

Frankly, it doesn't matter whether you, or anyone who sings it, means it in a different manner - the term has a clear history, and the LGBT community has called it out so maybe we try listening to these people who has suffered discrimination and we take what they have said at face value.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9215 on: Today at 08:30:36 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:01:32 pm
What a load of shite. How does calling a 20 year old a male prostitute make you feel 'proud to belong to this Club' and 'show what we stand for'? very ironic when you're then saying 'Fuck the Tories' alongside anti-Johnson chants. How do you not see the irony? Are you saying we stand for homophobia? Even if Rent Boy is a 'neutral' term as you suggest, are you suggesting the club stands for belittling and shaming sex workers?

It's not a bandwagon either. People from marginalised groups are feeling able to voice their concerns much more than they once did on terraces or in every day life, but people like you keep batting it aside because you apparently feel 'proud' to be calling a random kid a 'Rent Boy'.

This is not equivalent AT ALL to 'Fuck the Tories' and is incredible brain worms for you to be even trying to make that parallel. Targetting a random 20 year old because of his club allegiance is not akin to voicing your issues with a political party.

You seem to be in the minority of LGBTQ fans who have encountered limited homophobia at the game and felt 'safe' being at them.

Also, you are completely ignoring the history of the chant: https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2014/07/17/chelsea-rent-boys-football-chant-accused-of-being-homophobic-amid-world-cup-furore/



Your post is giving me Priti Patel vibes.

So I read the article, and it doesnt actually definitievely say what the chant refers too apart from Chelsea, and all three are possible, and all three make sense, and not one is in the slighest homophobic.  I certainly think the context of it is lost on some, in my time it has always been sang about Chelsea players being mercenaries, Putins mate was the first to throw un-ethical money around, and players that went to Chelsea were seen as dirty. It didnt really get sund much before then, becuase they were in the second division a lot more.

Also Billy Gilmour is not some random 20 yo, he is a Chelsea player on loan at Norwich, he gets paid shit loads of money, but has probably got some blood on it somewhere, and will probably have a fantastic life, and is probably in no way gay, and everybody knows that, he was probably warned that we would have a go at him.

Do you really think he is that delicate that this would harm him? At the end of the day Abromaivich isnt clean, and Chelsea are tainted, we dont sing it anywhere else its directed at Chelsea specifically, we are calling Chelsea the Club out, just like we are calling out Man City and PSG on using dirty money.  Rich money laundering criminals and abusers of Human Rights need calling out too.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9216 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm »
There is a bit of irony here, in that we attack Chelsea by calling them mercenaries, using a play on words, which could mean they are gay prositutes, Chelsea are a club owned by a Good friend of Vladimir Putin, who runs Russia, which is one of the most homophobic countries int he world.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9217 on: Today at 08:41:16 pm »
Have always felt uncomfortable singing it, even though I get the non homophobic context.

Its a stupid chant, and no-one need be precious about it. Just bin it.
Re: Our fantastic away support
« Reply #9218 on: Today at 08:44:34 pm »
Quote from: villagelife on Today at 08:37:25 pm
There is a bit of irony here, in that we attack Chelsea by calling them mercenaries, using a play on words, which could mean they are gay prositutes, Chelsea are a club owned by a Good friend of Vladimir Putin, who runs Russia, which is one of the most homophobic countries int he world.

There is no play on words at all mate - "rent boy" does, not could, mean gay prostitutes, with a history of the term dating back to a time where homosexuality was outlawed and punishable in very severe ways.

I mean it is 20 fucking 21 - lets just be better than this. There have been threads on these boards discussing how the LGBT community and women can be made to feel uncomfortable at football games due to the atmosphere and behaviour of some who go - surely the correct approach is to not risk the offense?
