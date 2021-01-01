« previous next »
Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)

SP

  Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
Yesterday at 05:59:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:27:41 pm
I think that it will end with Dexter either dead or in jail but I want S2.

I think the temptation for a sequel will cause a cop out. I just hope its not a write yourself into a corner, lets blame Doakes style cop out.
bradders1011

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
Yesterday at 07:43:10 pm
I want a coda, not S2.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
Yesterday at 09:13:32 pm
I think Dexter gets killed and the season will end with Harrison buying plastic sheeting and Dexter becoming his Harry.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
Yesterday at 10:44:46 pm
Who would kill Dexter though now?

Hope there's a season 2 if it can continue being this good. Although his girlfriend seems too clued up to let it slide.

Much better than the Prison Break return that happened that's for sure.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
Yesterday at 11:28:41 pm
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 05:11:55 pm
With one episode left do you want them to set up season 2 or have a perfectly formed epilogue miniseries that just ends?

I'd have been amazed at the start if this wasn't a standalone, but I think they've actually done such a good job there is enough there to warrant a follow-up. I guess it's just a case of whether they knew that!

The most credible (and probably decent) theory I've seen for an ending that will result in another season is...

Spoiler
Angela somehow dies within the episode and one of the final scenes of the show is Batista listening to a voice-mail on his phone, or reading an e-mail (with pictures) at his Miami Metro Office from Angela (placed before her death) telling him that "Dexter Morgan is alive"...
[close]
Saul Goodman

Re: Dexter - FX Sunday 10PM (NO Spoilers!)
Today at 02:32:41 am
I forget where I stopped watching Dexter but at some point, I felt the quilty fell off a cliff in the later seasons and just knocked it on the head. I am not watching many week to week shows so decided to give this spin-off a chance. It has been alright and made passable watching but that last episode (9) is bloody brilliant. I have been a little haunted by that scene of Dexter and the son. You obviously expect fucked up stuff when you watch this show but can we just take a moment and say it's another level.

The juxtaposition between the fantasy that Harrison built of a vigilante helping the world by knocking off a few bad guys against the reality of watching his Dad do the deed is amazing television.
