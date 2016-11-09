« previous next »
The South Park thread

Re: The South Park thread
November 9, 2016, 07:26:32 pm
Quote from: Yiannis on November  9, 2016, 09:58:43 am
Something tells me they have shot 2 versions of the next episode or the one after that.

Think so, too.
Re: The South Park thread
November 10, 2016, 03:26:24 am
Re: The South Park thread
November 10, 2016, 04:58:49 pm
The Rick Roll :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The South Park thread
December 1, 2016, 04:31:14 am
Kyle hinted at being bored of everything taking so long instead of getting done, wonder if that's their way of going back to weeks stories next year.

Much prefer the weekly setup, we've missed a season of good Cartman stuff.
Re: The South Park thread
December 2, 2016, 10:43:39 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on November 10, 2016, 04:58:49 pm
The Rick Roll :lmao :lmao :lmao

What a trolling and what a twist
Re: The South Park thread
December 3, 2016, 10:40:02 am
Not really in to this season to be honest. I want to avoid all Trump stuff in real life so having yo watch basically Trump parody every week is annoying. Plus we've had an entire season of no Cartman basically.
Re: The South Park thread
December 3, 2016, 12:11:18 pm
Quote from: King Klopp. on December  3, 2016, 10:40:02 am
Not really in to this season to be honest. I want to avoid all Trump stuff in real life so having yo watch basically Trump parody every week is annoying. Plus we've had an entire season of no Cartman basically.

Agreed. A season of no Cartman is a wasted season.
Re: The South Park thread
December 3, 2016, 06:51:40 pm
I've liked the change up in recent seasons where it's had continuity ... but yeah, i think it'll be better if it goes back to stand alone episodes
Re: The South Park thread
December 5, 2016, 12:47:02 pm
Yeah this season hasn't been anywhere near as good as last year. There were still some really good standalone episodes last year and they managed to keep a coherent narrative going throughout but this season hasn't really had any good standalone episodes and the narrative is all over the place.

I mean, the member berry stuff kind of went nowhere didn't it?
Re: The South Park thread
December 5, 2016, 06:04:53 pm
Its been too far stretched to make it to 10 episodes. Could have wrapped up the storyline in 3 episodes, to be fair. Its one thing having the repeated joke all through an episode, but using it for 10 straight episodes is overkill.

I respect what they are trying to do and after 3 episodes I was all in. But even with 2 weeks to come up with episodes, it still looks like they are trying too hard to hit the desired season episodes.

Still more enjoyable than most things on tv and doing that through 20 seasons is still appreciated. 
Re: The South Park thread
December 5, 2016, 07:15:32 pm
Quote from: Canada Loves Anfield on December  5, 2016, 06:04:53 pm
Its been too far stretched to make it to 10 episodes. Could have wrapped up the storyline in 3 episodes, to be fair. Its one thing having the repeated joke all through an episode, but using it for 10 straight episodes is overkill.

I respect what they are trying to do and after 3 episodes I was all in. But even with 2 weeks to come up with episodes, it still looks like they are trying too hard to hit the desired season episodes.

Still more enjoyable than most things on tv and doing that through 20 seasons is still appreciated.

Yep, they've definitely built up enough goodwill that if they want to try something different I will go with it. It hasn't worked after initially looking like it would, no harm done and I'm sure next season will get back to normal.
Re: The South Park thread
December 5, 2016, 10:36:21 pm
Quote from: CrasherKid79 on December  5, 2016, 07:15:32 pm
Yep, they've definitely built up enough goodwill that if they want to try something different I will go with it. It hasn't worked after initially looking like it would, no harm done and I'm sure next season will get back to normal.

Agreed.

I think they thought this would be an awesome thing to tie in with Trump and the election but didn't think it all the way through. I wonder what the plan was if Hillary won. You have to think that was the expected outcome.
Re: The South Park thread
December 6, 2016, 10:39:45 am
Quote from: CrasherKid79 on December  5, 2016, 07:15:32 pm
Yep, they've definitely built up enough goodwill that if they want to try something different I will go with it. It hasn't worked after initially looking like it would, no harm done and I'm sure next season will get back to normal.

Exactly what I thought and I said so previously here. So what if it failed? 19 seasons of standalone episodes, what harm a new format (as a test) could do? They will be back to the usual one from next season.
Re: The South Park thread
December 7, 2016, 03:53:18 pm
Finale tonight?
Re: The South Park thread
May 3, 2017, 12:02:06 pm
Re: The South Park thread
July 25, 2017, 01:52:34 pm
Re: The South Park thread
July 25, 2017, 03:28:56 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on July 25, 2017, 01:52:34 pm
http://www.avclub.com/article/south-park-raised-generation-trolls-258253

South Park really doesn't have the viewership to ever really have that sort of influence. It's a part of that culture sure but not the root of it.

The article ending by saying they're cowards for both going after Trump feels like somebody not getting Stone/Parker at all either. It's rarely the lowest hanging fruit for those guys. We get enough HURR HURR TRUMP IS ORANGE AND DUMB-level humor from SNL, I like to think South Park is a little more creative than that.
Re: The South Park thread
August 30, 2017, 05:01:44 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cb1413LbtSM&amp;feature=youtu.be" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cb1413LbtSM&amp;feature=youtu.be</a>
Re: The South Park thread
October 5, 2017, 11:42:24 am
Just properly watched the first 3 episodes of this season. This format definitely works best.

Funniest moment so far had to be in the latest one


:lmao
Re: The South Park thread
October 5, 2017, 11:51:53 am
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on October  5, 2017, 11:42:24 am
Just properly watched the first 3 episodes of this season. This format definitely works best.

Funniest moment so far had to be in the latest one


:lmao

It was the smile he gave after saying it that got me,gave me one of my longest tv laughs of the year
Re: The South Park thread
October 6, 2017, 09:23:37 am
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on October  5, 2017, 11:42:24 am
Just properly watched the first 3 episodes of this season. This format definitely works best.

Funniest moment so far had to be in the latest one


:lmao

Which reminds me again of the Wheel of Fortune scene. "People who annoy you".....Fucking hell.
Re: The South Park thread
October 7, 2017, 08:48:09 am
Wasnt a fan of episode 1 this season, but 2 and 3 were superb
Re: The South Park thread
Re: The South Park thread
Recent surveys have shown that having Nathan on, at least 80% of his lines are a guaranteed laugh. That was the case with the latest episode. What a character!
Re: The South Park thread
November 20, 2018, 10:44:45 pm
S22 E1 - School shootings and 2 - Priests - as youd expect :D

The priest decoy call  :lmao
Re: The South Park thread
November 21, 2018, 10:27:15 am
Wait for the 'Tegrity' episode. Randy centric so an automatic success.
Re: The South Park thread
November 21, 2018, 11:03:09 pm
Ha ha - I dont know what tegrity is but that is some good shit.
Just seen it :D
Re: The South Park thread
November 23, 2018, 02:32:34 pm
Pussy sticks  ;D
Re: The South Park thread
November 24, 2018, 10:16:25 am
Randy is such a character. Remember waaaaaaaaaay back that episode when the kids were playing baseball and he was getting ready to fight with another kid's dad every day? Like properly getting ready with having eggs and beer for breakfast (Rocky mocking) and getting anxious about the fight and something he had to do.  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2zlPNGuPbw

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The South Park thread
November 24, 2018, 10:25:17 am
Quote from: Yiannis on November 24, 2018, 10:16:25 am
Randy is such a character. Remember waaaaaaaaaay back that episode when the kids were playing baseball and he was getting ready to fight with another kid's dad every day? Like properly getting ready with having eggs and beer for breakfast (Rocky mocking) and getting anxious about the fight and something he had to do.  ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2zlPNGuPbw

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Hey Batdad.....I didn't hear no bell
Re: The South Park thread
November 30, 2018, 06:38:37 pm
Just saw season 6 episode 11 Child Abduction is Not Funny. what a hilarious episode, among the best. Good damn Mongolians.
"Good damn how come everytime us chinese put up a wall stupid mongolians have to come & knock it down."
Re: The South Park thread
July 8, 2019, 09:34:31 pm
Re: The South Park thread
February 3, 2020, 03:56:26 am
The Mormon episode on Comedy Central tonight ;D

"Dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb, dumb."
Re: The South Park thread
October 1, 2020, 08:08:48 pm
Anyone seen the hour long corona special and or has a link?
Re: The South Park thread
October 2, 2020, 12:56:57 am
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on October  1, 2020, 08:08:48 pm
Anyone seen the hour long corona special and or has a link?

Primewire.li

I liked it, I don't find their current events stuff as funny as their weird stuff though
Re: The South Park thread
October 2, 2020, 01:09:39 am
It's good, and there are some absolutely inspired moments (and a great song) but not sure it's consistent enough for an hour. Still probably the most interesting thing I've seen about the pandemic so far though, definitely worth watching.
Re: The South Park thread
October 2, 2020, 10:42:43 am
Fucking brilliant.
Re: The South Park thread
October 4, 2020, 01:12:39 pm
Re: The South Park thread
October 8, 2020, 03:47:05 pm
Always thought ManBearPig was one of their funniest jokes, and today I was treated to not only ManBearPig, but WolfMonkeyGuy, ChickenFishWoman and ElephantPorcupineMan - unreal
Re: The South Park thread
October 14, 2020, 09:38:56 am
From The Guardian:

Re: The South Park thread
Today at 06:10:51 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BPpp7R1aFNo

Vaccination Special episode coming soon
