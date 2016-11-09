Its been too far stretched to make it to 10 episodes. Could have wrapped up the storyline in 3 episodes, to be fair. Its one thing having the repeated joke all through an episode, but using it for 10 straight episodes is overkill.



I respect what they are trying to do and after 3 episodes I was all in. But even with 2 weeks to come up with episodes, it still looks like they are trying too hard to hit the desired season episodes.



Still more enjoyable than most things on tv and doing that through 20 seasons is still appreciated.