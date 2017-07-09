Awful stuff compared to what he put out earlier in his career. The Office, Extras, Xfm/podcasts are all genuinely brilliant pieces of comedy that I'll rewatch year after year but virtually everything he's put out since then has been mediocre to shite.



All his recent stuff just smacks of laziness to be honest



I get why people have lauded Afterlife - it is emotional and Gervais has always done emotion well in every series he's made.Series 1 was excellent IMO for the most part - it was a good mix of humour and sentiment. Series 2 just felt like a poor and lazy rehash with the wore 'c*nt' thrown in wherever possible to see how many people he can offend.Since 'Derek' Gervais seems to have these weird fetishes about deranged/mentally unstable/creepy characters such as the guy who wanders into the media room every so often in Afterlife (was also in Derek) or just hideously crass characters like the therapist in Afterlife. They aren't needed.In the Office you had crass characters like Finchy and Tuffy but it was counterbalanced by genuine good people and impressive acting. In Afterlife none of the characters seem to be that likeable or have any sort or chemistry - it actually feels like Gervais is just trying to shoehorn in any actors he obviously seems to like and know well as most of them appeared in his other work from the last 10 years or so.