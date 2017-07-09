I liked it. I think some bits hes got bang on. The bit about not wanting people to show sympathy was spot on. I've had a rough couple of years and someone asking me how I am makes me cry, I just cant help it.
I agree with you untouchableluis about the swearing. Was a bit too much. Once Mrs. Meldrew had had a go, that should have been it.
Although I laughed, Joe Wilkinson wanting to use the bathroom was a bit mad.
I did like the dogshit bloke, when he said "this is the least of my problems" I genuinely laughed out loud.
Does anyone know if hes had a falling out with Stephen Merchant? As they dont seem to work together anymore.