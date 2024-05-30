I really liked Marc Warren's performance as the guy struggling with it all. It's a very unheroic role in a series filled with standard war hero roles. I always thought that I'd see more of the actor who played Lt Spiers - the guy rumoured to have killed German POWs. I just thought he had leading man on tv/film written all over him. From his IMDB he did 6 series of Gossip Girl, which I suppose is good money, but nothing else of note really. But there's so many actors that would turn up in things I'd watch and be happy to see again. 'Hey its Private Luz in Justified' etc.





While I wasn't as much of a fan of The Pacific as I was Band of Brothers, I remember the scenes with Rami Malek as Snafu vividly, and thinking 'that guy really has something'. I'd get excited when I saw him turning up in things like The Master and knowing if the likes of PTA was casting him then he was on the right track. And within a year or two he was lead actor in Mr Robot.