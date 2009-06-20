Its all about winning shiny things.
many many great intros out there but the one that stirs me the most is War Pigs/Black Sabbath - that siren swelling up under the power chords puts chills down my spinenot my favourtie Sabbath song but defo my favourite intro
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Some great shouts. The original and the best:Johnny B Goode, Chuck Berryhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf4rxCB4lys
'Can't you hear me knockin'?' - The Rolling Stones
When the Levee Breaks - Zep
Was the one that sprang straight to mind when I saw the thread title.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fd3qXfF7hqE</a>
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
I wanna be your dog - The Stooges is a banging intro.I think a list of the most iconic rock intros probably should include (plus many more):Smells Like Teen SpiritSweet Child O'MineI don't necessarily like all (or actually many) of the songs above but they are all iconic in their own ways.
