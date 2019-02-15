« previous next »
Re: The Fall
Reply #400 on: June 15, 2021, 03:17:29 pm


Mark E Smith as a Pixar character
Re: The Fall
Reply #401 on: July 5, 2021, 11:37:00 pm
Quote from: Scottish-Don on June 15, 2021, 03:17:29 pm


Mark E Smith as a Pixar character

Creepy  ;D



This week, I've been mostly listening to Shift-Work (1991 I think, tho if not I'll delete this and edit it out

Had it for years, listened to it, enjoyed it, listened again etc. Big gap tho as an album to truly celebrate till the other day... it's pretty crammed with Fall classics... but it's strength lies in its ability to just lay down on a horizontal level for about 45 minutes. There's meat on the bone for sure... the Lot of Wind Track for instance... which for years could never be beaten than on their live MTV version (possibly my favourite Fall footage of all https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHlT38XZzO8), but they are in a glorious 3rd gear  throughout.


A pitchfork review of Rose read: "Rose" is bleepy, sunny filler'. Nonsense


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8OdhSwAd1nM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8OdhSwAd1nM</a>


Re: The Fall
Reply #402 on: July 6, 2021, 12:28:24 am
Hey Filler saw this, made me chuckle 🙂 (sorry dont know how to embed vids)

https://youtu.be/rkqXyTwFt6g
Re: The Fall
Reply #403 on: July 6, 2021, 11:52:28 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on July  6, 2021, 12:28:24 am
Hey Filler saw this, made me chuckle 🙂 (sorry dont know how to embed vids)

https://youtu.be/rkqXyTwFt6g


Enjoyed that ;D :thumbup
Re: The Fall
Reply #404 on: July 7, 2021, 09:54:03 am
Quote from: Scottish-Don on June 15, 2021, 03:17:29 pm


Mark E Smith as a Pixar character

Fuh Fuh fuh Frozennnn-aah!
Delineated Princess adventure-ah
She pays-uh mates rates-uh! 
Fuh fuh fuh Frozennnn-uhhh
Re: The Fall
Reply #405 on: July 9, 2021, 10:02:24 pm
Last song on side A before you flip it over to hear B1: Blindness on Fall Heads Roll: Bo Demmick

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xx37bAtHkvk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xx37bAtHkvk</a>
Re: The Fall
Reply #406 on: July 13, 2021, 10:55:05 pm
Quote from: Filler. on July  9, 2021, 10:02:24 pm
Last song on side A before you flip it over to hear B1: Blindness on Fall Heads Roll: Bo Demmick

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xx37bAtHkvk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xx37bAtHkvk</a>

This again ;D
Re: The Fall
Reply #407 on: July 14, 2021, 09:14:16 am
I see that Are You Are Missing Winner is reissued on Friday by Cherry Red
Re: The Fall
Reply #408 on: July 29, 2021, 02:36:52 am
The Fall - Leave the Capitol (from "Live at St Helens Technical College '81")

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oxu1wW1nuYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oxu1wW1nuYg</a>
Re: The Fall
Reply #409 on: August 18, 2021, 10:38:58 pm
It's my 50th this Saturday - so if you'd like to chip in, I'm after the following:


    Dragnet (1979)



    Perverted by Language (1983) - Better copy



    Code: Selfish (1992)
    The Infotainment Scan (1993)
    Middle Class Revolt (1994)

   

    Cerebral Caustic (1995)

    Levitate (1997)
    The Marshall Suite (1999)
    The Unutterable (2000) - I think

    The Real New Fall LP (Formerly Country on the Click) (2003) IM me

    Reformation Post TLC (2007)
    Imperial Wax Solvent (2008) maybe

    Ersatz GB (2011)
    Re-Mit (2013)


On original vinyl please ;)

x


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wd8YEV4F2Lo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wd8YEV4F2Lo</a>

edit: I may have some of those but I'm old and not 100%
Re: The Fall
Reply #410 on: August 20, 2021, 10:49:09 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zpR9MCPPUh0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zpR9MCPPUh0</a>
Re: The Fall
Reply #411 on: August 26, 2021, 08:52:37 am
Happy belated birthday Rob

Loads of cheap live ones here

https://www.resident-music.com/collection&path=32326
Re: The Fall
Reply #412 on: August 26, 2021, 06:58:15 pm
I'M INTO CB
Re: The Fall
Reply #413 on: August 29, 2021, 08:53:04 pm
Paint Work*

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3okaBjf9_B4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3okaBjf9_B4</a>


One of my favourite Fall songs. Will be endlessly staggering to me how this song sounds about 4000 times better nestled inside the running order of this great album. * edit: try it.

Side B on this album alone is something else. This track is 2nd song on side 2... a vital batting position.

Tell a lie... it's 3rd. Point stands.


Re: The Fall
Reply #414 on: August 29, 2021, 08:55:44 pm
It's not called Paintwork... It's Paint Work. It's very different OK? ;D
Re: The Fall
Reply #415 on: August 29, 2021, 09:05:35 pm
Am failing badly in trying to upload an image of the inside cover of the gatefold which clearly shows the words Paint and Work separated by a 100th of a centimeter but i'll try and rectify this later.
Re: The Fall
Reply #416 on: August 29, 2021, 09:11:40 pm
Quote from: Filler. on August 29, 2021, 08:53:04 pm
* edit: try it.


Again?

Let's do it brother!
Re: The Fall
Reply #417 on: August 29, 2021, 09:22:03 pm
The on-going Oh Brother podcast keeps getting better with some great chats with the Hanley brothers. Really loved this one with John Leckie who produced 'This Nations's Saving Grace', 'Bend Sinister' and another plus some EP's during the mid 80's. Leckie found himself working at Abbey Road as an 18 year old in '67 and worked with the Beatles and Floyd and Syd Barrett and Mott the Hoople... and also produced the Stone Roses debut LP plus Radiohead's 'The Bends'. Not one fucking mention on his wiki page that he worked and befriended The Fall ;D



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ggM9ypdHkqk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ggM9ypdHkqk</a>
Re: The Fall
Reply #418 on: August 29, 2021, 10:31:00 pm
The song that precedes 'Paint Work' is of course 'My New House'. Beat that.



Re: The Fall
Reply #419 on: August 30, 2021, 08:28:23 pm
https://fuzzywarbles.bandcamp.com/album/the-hamsters-stupid-songs-vol-1-2-fw12



Some superb tracks on this 2xCassette by The Hamsters. Blurb below. Anyone know any info on the bold part? Sounds intriguing!


Manchester, England 1979: Three drunken friends make the wise decision to crash the stage at a UK Subs show. They had no name, no rehearsals, no songs. They surprisingly were offered a show the following week by the venue. Songs were written and rehearsed and a name was chosen...The Hamsters. After eventually playing several shows in and around Manchester, The Hamsters (once dubbed fiercely intelligent hooligans) were asked to join the Weird Tales tour opening for Androids of Mu, Zounds, The Mob, and The Astronauts. The tour was organized by former Here & Now soundman Grant Showbiz who was now the owner of Street Level Studios in London recording such bands as The Fall, Mark Perry, and the Instant Automatons. The Hamsters went down a storm and were invited by Grant to record at Street Level and do a release on (former Here & Now drummer) Kifkif Le Batteurs Fuck Off Records.
At this time the members of The Fall were attending Hamsters gigs and becoming fans of the band. Mark E Smith soon asked The Hamsters to support The Fall at various gigs. After playing a show with The Fall at Londons Acklam Hall, The Hamsters recorded 10 songs at Street Level Studios. The band headed north to Manchester the next day clutching a tape of the demos they recorded with Grant. Two weeks later the band broke up.
Stupid Songs Vol. 1 & 2 is an historical document of The Hamsters and related bands from 1980 - 2017, beginning with the Street Level demos and ending with the bands latest single Basically Johnny Moped (championed by original Moped, Captain Sensible). 1981 saw a reformed Hamsters and a rebranded version of the band called The Nightwatch Men, both carrying on the DIY spirit of where The Hamsters MK1 left off. Lead singer Ian Moet Moss formed The Dodos (and later) Bears From Belle Vue Zoo, both creating a post-punk funk sound.
In the mid-80s Moet had a couple of projects which featured an all-star lineup: Marc Riley and Paul Hanley from The Fall, Peter Hook of Joy Division/New Order, and Mike Joyce of The Smiths. These sessions were recorded by Jon Langford of The Mekons and have never seen the light of day...until now!
In 2015, a reformed Hamsters put out digital releases of the excellent 4VT single and Crash and Burn EP on Moets German Shepherd Records. In 2017 the double A-side Basically Johnny Moped and Freudian Ships were also put out as digital releases on German Shepherd. The strength of each song proves that The Hamsters four decades later are still producing quality material and have not fallen prey to the popular punk reunion circuit playing the same old tunes to make a quick buck.
Stupid Songs Vol. 1 & 2 captures all of the above recordings (and more) on two C72 cassettes featuring 42 songs. The release includes two 5-panel double-sided j-cards with pictures and extensive liner notes written by lead singer Ian Moet Moss. The cassettes come in a printed slipcase. Limited edition of 50!
released February 15, 2019
Re: The Fall
Reply #420 on: Today at 11:21:41 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OUEnAHi_YTk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OUEnAHi_YTk</a>


Just in case you're lying in bed on a Friday night looking for excitement there's this as an option. In full obv.
