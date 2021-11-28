« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Guess who I just met in the Asda?  (Read 1540315 times)

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6440 on: November 28, 2021, 07:58:01 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November 28, 2021, 01:40:05 am
Nearly ran Steve Bruce over last week in Knutsford.

Obviously you didn't manage to circumvent the collision avoidance systems then.
Logged

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6441 on: November 28, 2021, 08:37:09 am »
Imagine the damage he'd have done
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6442 on: November 29, 2021, 03:11:04 pm »
Stevie walking his dog with his missus yesterday morning when it was freezing.

Not sure if he moved back permanently or not
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,958
  • Truthiness
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6443 on: November 29, 2021, 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on November 29, 2021, 03:11:04 pm
Stevie walking his dog with his missus yesterday morning when it was freezing.

Not sure if he moved back permanently or not
Missed opportunity. You could have whipped out your phone and told him about all the research we have been doing on service stations on the M6 and the best commuting routes for him.  I'm sure he'd have been dead grateful.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6444 on: November 29, 2021, 04:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on November 28, 2021, 07:58:01 am
Obviously you didn't manage to circumvent the collision avoidance systems then.

 ;D

Quote from: God's Left Peg on November 28, 2021, 08:37:09 am
Imagine the damage he'd have done

Nowhere near the mental damage I managed to inflict on the United fans in the office. "Never guess who i've just seen, right after you've sacked Ole..."
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6445 on: November 29, 2021, 04:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on November 28, 2021, 07:58:01 am
Obviously you didn't manage to circumvent the collision avoidance systems then.

Reminds me of a Tommy Cooper joke : My wife got knocked down by a lorry yesterday. I said to the driver, "why didn't you drive around her ?" he said, "I didn't have enough petrol"
Logged

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6446 on: December 14, 2021, 05:31:55 pm »
Just saw JC coming out of the printers. It was dark and drizzly and there's me parked kerbside with me window down to de-fog the windscreen.

"Jamie"...I sez...

He spun round 360 looking for the source of the salutation....but like all defenders his awareness was still sharp and he pinged me grinnin at him from the seat of me car.

"Love your punditry mate...."  said I.

"Arr thanks mate.." he replied with a kindly grin.

We bumped fists and he went on his merry little way.

I had a little chuckle to meself and continued to flick through the radio channels...

 ;D
Logged
YNWA

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • Igor
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6447 on: December 14, 2021, 09:52:15 pm »
Been delivering pizzas in the evening as a side job to save up some money for a trip to New York.

Had an order Saturday night, couldn't find the house so rang the mobile number given, guy on the phone sounds familiar, but couldn't put my finger on it.

Then when he says 'I'll send my security out to the road to help you out' I know it must be someone famous.

See the guy on the road and he's got a Liverpool training sweater on, so I know it has to be one of the 1st team, ask him who and he reluctantly said 'it's Virgil'.

Then I realised it was his voice when I called as he has a distinctive voice.

So forever now, I will be able to say I delivered a pizza to Virgil Van Dijk. 😁

(Also have his number in my dialled list)
« Last Edit: December 14, 2021, 09:56:32 pm by rhysd »
Logged
20 and 7

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,219
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6448 on: December 14, 2021, 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on November 29, 2021, 04:26:09 pm
Reminds me of a Tommy Cooper joke : My wife got knocked down by a lorry yesterday. I said to the driver, "why didn't you drive around her ?" he said, "I didn't have enough petrol"

Policeman: I'm sorry Sir, but it's your wife. Looks like she's been hit by a lorry

Husband: Yeah, I know, but she's got a great personality
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 12:38:52 am »
Quote from: rhysd on December 14, 2021, 09:52:15 pm
Been delivering pizzas in the evening as a side job to save up some money for a trip to New York.

Had an order Saturday night, couldn't find the house
It's the centre house, it's No.4...

Quote
so rang the mobile number given, guy on the phone sounds familiar, but couldn't put my finger on it.

Then when he says 'I'll send my security out to the road to help you out' I know it must be someone famous.

See the guy on the road and he's got a Liverpool training sweater on, so I know it has to be one of the 1st team, ask him who and he reluctantly said 'it's Virgil'.

Then I realised it was his voice when I called as he has a distinctive voice.

So forever now, I will be able to say I delivered a pizza to Virgil Van Dijk. 😁

(Also have his number in my dialled list)
That's pretty cool. What toppings did he have on his pizza?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
  • 27 years...
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 01:10:42 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:38:52 am
That's pretty cool. What toppings did he have on his pizza?

Some Pickford and a sprinkling of opposition strikers, I believe. 🍕🍕
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 07:11:01 am »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:38:52 am
That's pretty cool. What toppings did he have on his pizza?
Pineapple, I believe.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,147
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 09:16:45 am »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,500
  • Bam!
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 10:40:47 am »
Went for a meal Friday night in Chester and Ian Rush was in there with his missus. They were enjoying a drink at the hotel bar, so presumably staying there before the match on Saturday.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,948
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 10:45:38 am »
Quote from: stoz on December 14, 2021, 11:25:07 pm
Policeman: I'm sorry Sir, but it's your wife. Looks like she's been hit by a lorry

Husband: Yeah, I know, but she's got a great personality
:lmao
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 325
  • Igor
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 12:03:02 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:38:52 am
It's the centre house, it's No.4...
That's pretty cool. What toppings did he have on his pizza?

Large pepperoni passion with a side of chicken kickers.
Logged
20 and 7

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,882
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Guess who I just met in the Asda?
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 07:05:06 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:40:47 am
Went for a meal Friday night in Chester and Ian Rush was in there with his missus. They were enjoying a drink at the hotel bar, so presumably staying there before the match on Saturday.



Let's hope it was his wife otherwise you've grassed him right up  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 