Fox News - still lying to the planet.

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1960 on: April 18, 2023, 09:55:31 pm
Settled for 787 million. Sounded great until I saw Fox has 4.1 billion cash in hand so its far from a death knell. Ah well at least this will finally expose Fox as liars and lose their audience, right guys? Guys? Oh right the audience doesnt care and likes their bedtime stories


Edit - should have refreshed the page before posting, thought I had a scoop there  ;D
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1961 on: April 18, 2023, 10:06:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 09:22:40 pm
The Pillow guy will be shitting himself.

Think he's been doing that for years ,why he sell sheets.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1962 on: April 18, 2023, 10:16:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on April 18, 2023, 09:47:07 pm
Fox has never really lost a case before either. They always wriggled out of it. They really cocked up on this.

And they didnt lose this case either. No apology, settlement for less than 50% of the claim and most importantly not legal precedent set for future cases.

This is by far the worst logical outcome.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1963 on: April 18, 2023, 10:16:30 pm
Absolute cowards.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1964 on: April 18, 2023, 10:17:47 pm
They'll also have to settle with Smartmatic.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1965 on: April 18, 2023, 10:21:44 pm
Not surprising Dominion settled. If the figure from previous page is accurate and the company is worth 80m this is a massive financial outcome for them.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1966 on: April 18, 2023, 10:23:36 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 09:30:46 pm
It's a "news" channel that makes false claims all the time, trust me they've set aside money for lawsuits. Probably not in the region of 700mil but they would be idiots not to do it.

No matter the sum it's still a blow to justice. The only way to wake people up is to drag it into the light of day and make people aware. A settlement means nothing to fox other than sweep it under the rug and carry on with life. Nothing changes.
And Dominion is a company which has a duty to make money for its shareholders

$787m is the biggest settlement in US history by a huge margin

And then consider Smartmatic have a $2.7bn lawsuit against them.. I cant imagine that going any better for Fox..

Bear in mind that the enquiry from the original lawsuit ordered by the judge is still going ahead. This accused Fox of failing to tell the truth and obscure evidence

This is a massive massive punishment for them
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1967 on: April 18, 2023, 10:31:32 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 18, 2023, 10:23:36 pm
And Dominion is a company which has a duty to make money for its shareholders

$787m is the biggest settlement in US history by a huge margin

And then consider Smartmatic have a $2.7bn lawsuit against them.. I cant imagine that going any better for Fox..

Bear in mind that the enquiry from the original lawsuit ordered by the judge is still going ahead. This accused Fox of failing to tell the truth and obscure evidence

This is a massive massive punishment for them

Oh i'm not saying I don't understand why Dominion have taken the settlement, it's obvious they would settle if they were offered enough money, i'm just disappointed that it's basically been swept under the rug.

From a "justice" standpoint there is none.

I'm not sure anything will come from the enquiry either, slap on the wrist maybe and a "don't do it again".
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1968 on: April 18, 2023, 10:51:34 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 10:31:32 pm
Oh i'm not saying I don't understand why Dominion have taken the settlement, it's obvious they would settle if they were offered enough money, i'm just disappointed that it's basically been swept under the rug.

From a "justice" standpoint there is none.

I'm not sure anything will come from the enquiry either, slap on the wrist maybe and a "don't do it again".
As far as I can tell, smartmatic are a much bigger company too they will want more cash.

This will change this kind of news they cant just brush off fines of this magnitude.  They will force themselves to be more truthful.. or less obviously lying anyway
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1969 on: April 18, 2023, 11:02:59 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 10:31:32 pm
Oh i'm not saying I don't understand why Dominion have taken the settlement, it's obvious they would settle if they were offered enough money, i'm just disappointed that it's basically been swept under the rug.

From a "justice" standpoint there is none.

I'm not sure anything will come from the enquiry either, slap on the wrist maybe and a "don't do it again".


The justice is the payout surely ?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1970 on: April 18, 2023, 11:08:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 18, 2023, 10:51:34 pm
As far as I can tell, smartmatic are a much bigger company too they will want more cash.

This will change this kind of news they cant just brush off fines of this magnitude.  They will force themselves to be more truthful.. or less obviously lying anyway

Will it though? I dunno I have serious doubts anything will change at Fox.

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 11:02:59 pm

The justice is the payout surely ?

That's the settlement amount to make it all just go away. I was thinking on a bit grander scale like, getting people on the stand to admit they lied and knowingly told lies to get ratings. Having to be accountable to the American people per se, and just to see them admit it all in open court.

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1971 on: April 18, 2023, 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 11:08:14 pm
Will it though? I dunno I have serious doubts anything will change at Fox.

That's the settlement amount to make it all just go away. I was thinking on a bit grander scale like, getting people on the stand to admit they lied and knowingly told lies to get ratings.

Having to be accountable to the American people per se.


Could be wrong but they're not off the hook for lying in Court are they ?

Smartmatic will take them to the cleaners as well.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1972 on: April 18, 2023, 11:16:28 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 11:09:44 pm

Could be wrong but they're not off the hook for lying in Court are they ?

Smartmatic will take them to the cleaners as well.

No there's till the investigation into the evidence stuff.

Will have to see how the Smartmatic lawsuit goes.

Ah well one small step and all that I guess.

Just was expecting a fireworks show and got a bit of wet noodle really.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1973 on: April 18, 2023, 11:18:00 pm
Quote
Smartmatic vows to 'expose the rest' of Fox News' alleged 'misconduct' after Dominion settles massive lawsuit: report

In the wake of Dominion Voting Systems settling its defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million  just under half of the $1.6 billion it had sued for  Smartmatic, which is suing the right wing cable network for $2.7 billion, is vowing to expose the rest of the misconduct it is alleging.

Dominions litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Foxs disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest, the company said in a statement, as The New York Times reports.

Smartmatic is a privately held multinational electronic voting systems company that is also alleging defamation against Rupert Murdochs Fox News. The case has not yet gone to trial.

Semafors Ben Smith adds Smartmatic also said: Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.

Dominion appears pleased with the settlement, with its chief executive John Poulos calling the settlement historic, The Times notes.

Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion, Poulos said.

The Atlantics David Frum muses about how much more money Smartmatics lawsuit against Fox News might cost the company, should it win its defamation case.

Until extremely recently, the largest libel verdict in US history was $222 million in 1997, Frum says, pointing to a Washington Post article about a case against Dow Jones over its Wall Street Journal article.

The $965 million verdict against Alex Jones last year topped that, Frum adds. Foxs $787 million is now the runner-up.

Continuing to muse about how much Smartmatic might get, if it were too win its case, From says, Pending the Smartmatic settlement, which may pole-vault Fox into first place ahead of Alex Jones. Itll be remarkable if one company settles two out of three biggest defamation cases in US history within a few weeks of each other. Shareholder derivative suits may then follow.

Indeed, similarly, NBC News Ben Collins suggested the Fox News settlement, by comparison, was not enough.

InfoWars has to pay out almost a billion. Three-quarters of that for a much more well-funded and expansive set of lies  a lie which they continue to entertain  seems like small potatoes, Collins tweeted, adding: To me.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1974 on: April 18, 2023, 11:18:49 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 11:16:28 pm
No there's till the investigation into the evidence stuff.

Will have to see how the Smartmatic lawsuit goes.

Ah well one small step and all that I guess.

Just was expecting a fireworks show and got a bit of wet noodle really.

I think that we were all hoping for it mate & we might just get it.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1975 on: April 18, 2023, 11:22:15 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 11:18:49 pm
I think that we were all hoping for it mate & we might just get it.

True, here's hoping!

That Smartmatic article gives me a bit of hope.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1976 on: April 18, 2023, 11:31:14 pm
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 11:08:14 pm
Will it though? I dunno I have serious doubts anything will

Yep. Nothing will change. They really, really did not want any of their personalities to have to testify. They just wanted it to go away ASAP
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1977 on: April 18, 2023, 11:33:23 pm
I'm no expert on US law, but with Faux settling with Dominion and issuing that statement admitting they were wrong, does that not strengthen the legal hand of Smartmatic?

It'd be beautiful if Dominion and Smartmatic colluded to arrange for Dominion to settle and get the admission statement, then Smartmatic go for the jugular.

Murdoch surely can't have long to live now. The evil shitstain.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 01:59:47 am
Quote
Insider
From Mike Lindell to OAN, here's everyone Dominion and Smartmatic are suing over election conspiracy theories so far
Grace Dean and Jacob Shamsian Updated Apr 18, 2023, 6:20 PM

Conspiracy theorists claim Dominion and Smartmatic "flipped" votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Fox News just settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion for $787.5 million.

Here's everyone else the election technology companies are suing.

On Tuesday, Fox News agreed to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems, staving off what was expected to be a blockbuster defamation trial over election conspiracy theories.

It was far and away the highest publicly known defamation settlement in US history, and a milestone in the numerous lawsuits filed over false conspiracy theories that Dominion and a rival election technology company, Smartmatic, rigged the 2020 presidential election.

In the aftermath of the election, Dominion and Smartmatic launched a series of defamation lawsuits against right-wing media organizations and influencers who falsely claimed they manipulated election results.

Many of those are still pending.

Here's a list of everyone who's been sued.

Sidney Powell by Dominion and Smartmatic

Dominion was the first to snap.

On January 8, 2021, it filed a defamation suit against pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

Powell was one of the faces of the Trump campaign's legal team in November, but Trump kicked her off the team after she floated her conspiracy theory at a press conference.

Despite being purged from Trump's "Elite Strike Force" legal team Powell used her false theories as the premise of four federal lawsuits seeking to overturn the election result. All of them failed, and some have resulted in motions for her to be disbarred.

The falsehoods from Powell and Rudy Giuliani, another conspiracy theorist attorney hired by Trump to challenge his election loss, formed the basis for Dominion's lawsuit against Fox. Dominion claimed Fox defamed the company when hosts brought Powell and Giuliani as on-air guests and either endorsed their claims or didn't sufficiently challenge them.

Dominion's lawsuit alleges against Powell claimed she caused the company business losses after she baselessly accused the company of fraud, election rigging, and bribery.

"Powell's statements were calculated to  and did in fact  provoke outrage and cause Dominion enormous harm," Tom Clare, the attorney representing Dominion, wrote in the lawsuit.

The 124-page defamation lawsuit also outlines how Powell raised money from her media tour peddling her conspiracy theory through a corporate vehicle called "Defending the Republic," also named as a party in the lawsuit.

Powell responded by tweeting that the lawsuit "is baseless & filed to harass, intimidate, & to drain our resources as we seek the truth of #DominionVotingSystems' role in this fraudulent election."

The lawsuit remains pending.

Smartmatic filed a defamation lawsuit against Powell a month after Dominion did, suing her at the same time it sued Rudy Giuliani, a fellow conspiracy theorist, and Fox News. The company asked for $2.7 billion in damages.

The company claimed that Powell and Giuliani used right-wing media outlets like Fox News to make their conspiracy theories go viral.

"These defendants are primary sources of much of the false information," the company said. "Their unfounded accusations were repeated by other media outlets, journalists, bloggers and influencers the world over."

Smartmatic's case against Powell was spun off into their own lawsuit, for jurisdictional reasons, and is progressing through federal court in Washington, DC.

The discovery in Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News could prove highly damaging for Powell. Emails showed that Powell's claims of election fraud relied in part on someone claiming to be a time-traveling headless ghost.

Rudy Giuliani by Dominion and Smartmatic

On January 26, 2021, Dominion filed a defamation suit against Rudy Giuliani, Trump's now-former personal lawyer, again seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

In the lawsuit, Dominion accused Giuliani of creating "a viral disinformation campaign about Dominion," referring to more than 50 of his statements.

Through hearings, television appearances, Twitter, and his own YouTube show, it said, Giuliani repeatedly accused Dominion of election fraud and misrepresented the company's security measures while doing so.

He "cashed in by hosting a podcast where he exploited election falsehoods to market gold coins, supplements, cigars and protection from 'cyberthieves,'" Dominion wrote in the lawsuit.

The 107-page document also cited numerous other people who said they believed Giuliani's claims, which it argued demonstrated the scope of the damage.

"Rudy Giuliani actively propagated disinformation to purposefully mislead voters," Dominion CEO John Poulos said in a statement. "Because Giuliani and others incessantly repeated the false claims about my company on a range of media platforms, some of our own family and friends are among the Americans who were duped."

In a statement, Giuliani said he welcomed the lawsuit and suggested he had not previously done a thorough investigation of Dominion's practices.

Smartmatic also included Giuliani as a defendant in its lawsuit.

The company said Giuliani used the conspiracy theories to enrich himself.

"He reportedly would seek thousands of dollars ($20,000/day) in fees from President Trump to spread the story and file frivolous lawsuits," Smartmatic wrote in its lawsuit.

"He would also use the attention brought to him as one of the primary storytellers to sell various products  from coins to supplements to title fraud protection."

Judges in both cases have allowed them to proceed to trial.

Mike Lindell by Dominion and Smartmatic

On February 22, Dominion filed a defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, also seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

Lindell is a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump and a major GOP donor, who has repeatedly supported Trump's claims challenging the integrity of the election.

Dominion's lawsuit accused Lindell of repeatedly making false allegations while knowing there was no credible evidence to support his claims. As well as rallies, interviews, and a two-hour movie, Lindell used his social-media profiles to spread his baseless claims of voter fraud.

In the lawsuit, Dominion claimed Lindell used the claims as a way to ramp up his pillow sales, advertising on far-right media outlets that parroted his claims and sponsoring a bus tour that sought to overturn the election results. Lindell told Insider that retailer boycotts of MyPillow following the insurrection have cost him tens of millions of dollars in business.

He "knowingly lied about Dominion to sell more pillows to people who continued tuning in to hear what they wanted to hear about the election," Dominion wrote.

Lindell told Insider Dominion had "zero, zero, zero" chance of winning. The lawsuits were part of cancel culture's attempts at silencing voices, he said.

"I looked at it as a great day for America when they sued me," Lindell added. "I can put the evidence for the whole world to see, and it'll be public record, and the media will quit trying to suppress it."

A federal judge has denied Lindell's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Smartmatic's legal moves against Lindell have been even more aggressive.

The two are tangled in a thicket of competing lawsuits, and Smartmatic has even gotten Lindell's lawyers sanctioned for filing frivolous legal motions.

Fox News by Smartmatic and Dominion

Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News may be settled, but Smartmatic's is still very much alive.

Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, accusing it of waging disinformation campaigns about the company's role in the 2020 election.

"In November and December 2020, Fox News broadcast multiple reports stating and implying that Smartmatic had fixed and rigged the 2020 election," the company said.

"They repeated the false claims and accusations on air and in articles and social media postings that were together seen by millions in the US and even more around the world."

Fox called the lawsuit "meritless" and asked a judge to dismiss the case  which the judge denied.

Dominion's lawsuit against Fox News initially asked for $1.6 billion in damages. It claimed the network gave prominence to the election-fraud claims as a tactic to revive viewership as ratings dropped after President Donald Trump's loss.

Before it settled, court filings indicated Smartmatic was paying close attention to the lawsuit, using Dominion's evidence to bolster its own case.

"Dominion's litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox's disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest," Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly said in a statement after Dominion and Fox announce their settlement. "Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy."

Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, and Lou Dobbs by Smartmatic

Smartmatic's 285-page lawsuit against Fox News also named the hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro as defendants.

Smartmatic said the hosts had offered Powell and Giuliani a platform and endorsed their falsehoods.

Bartiromo, Pirro, and Dobbs all filed separate motions to dismiss the lawsuit, but a New York appeals court said the cases would move forward.

Fox News canceled Dobbs' show days after the lawsuit was filed and said he would no longer have a relationship with the network. It added that the move had been planned.

Newsmax by Dominion

Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax.
Newsmax hosted Powell and Giuliani on its shows.
Dominion filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Newsmax, the right-wing outlet owned and run by Trump's friend Chris Ruddy.

Newsmax was slow to acknowledge the reality of Biden's victory in the November 2020 election. Dominion accused Newsmax of promoting falsehoods about the company in order to compete with Fox News, which had correctly recognized Biden's victory in November.

"Newsmax chose to prioritize its profits over the truth," the lawsuit said. "For Ruddy and Newsmax, the facts did not matter. What mattered was feeding the audience what it wanted  even if it was spreading false information. And the race to the bottom began in earnest, dragging Dominion down with it."

Newsmax representative Brian Peterson told Insider after the lawsuit was filed that the media organization was simply reporting on what notable figures said.

"While Newsmax has not reviewed the Dominion filing, in its coverage of the 2020 Presidential elections, Newsmax simply reported on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors and members of Congress  Dominion's action today is a clear attempt to squelch such reporting and undermine a free press," Peterson said.

One America News by Dominion

Dominion filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against One America News, accusing it of engaging "in a race to the bottom with Fox and other outlets such as Newsmax to spread false and manufactured stories about election fraud."

OAN refused to acknowledge Biden's victory in the 2020 election even as Fox News and Newsmax pulled back on far-fetched election claims and aired videos attesting to the legitimacy of the results.

Dominion said that OAN's falsehoods contributed toward the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6 and that it defamed Dominion by broadcasting "Absolute Proof," Lindell's conspiracy theory-filled documentary about voter fraud.

Dominion also accused OAN hosts Chanel Rion and Christina Bobb of amplifying and spreading false claims about Dominion.

After Dominion threatened to sue OAN for defamation in December, OAN warned Dominion of a countersuit.

Dominion filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne as well.

The lawsuit accuses Byrne, a staunch Trump ally, of waging "a defamatory disinformation campaign against Dominion" in collaboration with Powell, Giuliani, Lindell, and others. This includes pushing election conspiracy theories in television appearances, a blog series, a book, and a film, Dominion said.

"Byrne continues to stick to his manufactured, inherently improbable, profitable, and demonstrable lies," the lawsuit said.

https://www.businessinsider.com/everyone-dominion-smartmatic-suing-defamation-election-conspiracy-theories-2021-2#patrick-byrne-by-dominion-9[/quote][/quote]
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 03:34:43 am
Quote
Raw Story
'What a disaster!' Bill OReilly bashes Fox News for massive Dominion settlement
Story by David McAfee  46m ago

Bill OReilly has reportedly criticized his former employer Fox News for its "foolish coverage of the 2020 election" that led to a nearly-$800 million payout to a voting machine company called Dominion.

OReilly said in a statement posted on Twitter that the "usual far-left loons are disappointed" that Fox News won't be completely destroyed by the deal. However, he noted, the company is wounded. He also had some choice words for the mentality that led the network to being in the position it is in now.

"Going forward, Fox News faces a similar lawsuit from the Smartmatic Company and perhaps thousands of lawsuits from Fox shareholders," he wrote. "What a disaster." The news, which was picked up by Rolling Stone, comes after Smartmatic vowed to finish what Dominion already started.

OReilly further said that, since his departure from Fox News, the network has gone from "fair and balanced" to "tell the audience what it wants to hear."

"And millions of Trump voters, to this day, want to believe the 2020 election was rigged," he added. "The opinion can certainly be presented if you want to provide a counter opinion - equal time."

Rolling Stone further reported that Fox News previously paid around $45 million in settlements to avoid publicly litigating six harassment lawsuits against OReilly. OReilly's own departure from the network was also met with its fair share of media coverage, as Rolling Stone reports:

"To say that OReilly 'left' Fox News Channel is a bit of an understatement given his ousting appeared to come from the top, but the former host has a point," Rolling Stone wrote. "Despite the public revelations, it is unlikely that the hosts and executives involved in spreading conspiracies about Dominion will meet the same fate as him, or that Fox will change its tune."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/what-a-disaster-bill-o-reilly-bashes-fox-news-for-massive-dominion-settlement/ar-AA1a22Cg?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=684830bf77964101a1cc9c13072cac64&ei=8
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 12:25:40 pm
How does this all play with Trump continuing call the last election as being rigged when Fox have just admitted that it was a lie?

Dominion have similar legal claims against Newsmax and OANN.

I can't wait so to see Mike Lindell 'put the evidence for the whole world to see, and it'll be public record, and the media will quit trying to suppress it."

These are the kind of bullets that result in a fatal self-inflicted wound.

This David Brent meets Chemical Ali

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d6jL3Z3QJrg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d6jL3Z3QJrg</a>
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 12:57:27 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:25:40 pm

I can't wait so to see Mike Lindell 'put the evidence for the whole world to see, and it'll be public record, and the media will quit trying to suppress it."


He's going straight to the Supreme court with a lawsuit against all machines!

I did enjoy the mad days of his cyber symposium, promising for weeks he was going to blow the lid off the conspiracy, then at the last minute "cancelling" the star witness. Presenting instead 'proof' such as a guy who went through each state one by one, assuming that there was like a 5% swing to Trump everywhere, and revealing what the real vote numbers would be in that case.

Oh, and then there was that Tina Peters, who illegally allowed some random 3rd party to access voting information, presented it at the symposium and had to be put into a 'safe house' by Lindell when her crime was pointed out. She then ran for Secretary of State, failed to get past her Primary (thanks to election fraud of course) and is currently awaiting trial for that whole 'illegal access to voting data' thing.

Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 05:12:18 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/15YMXQZmWDw&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/15YMXQZmWDw&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 05:18:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 18, 2023, 10:51:34 pm
As far as I can tell, smartmatic are a much bigger company too they will want more cash.

This will change this kind of news they cant just brush off fines of this magnitude.  They will force themselves to be more truthful.. or less obviously lying anyway

Exactly - plenty of left-leaning (and more left) lawyers and legal experts said at the time that Dominion's lawsuit would likely result in a "tens of millions" actual damages been assigned - it was, by some margin, the largest ever "requested" damages sought when compared to the size of the company and what damage could actually have been done to revenue.  Their entire revenue is less than $20m - so the $1.4 billion they were suing over was 11500% of their revenue - clearly a ridiculous amount; they settled for a *ENORMOUS* 4500% of their revenue.

Fox clearly judged that the PR damage they would suffer + the small amount of the actual fine (probably close to $50m by most counts) would be greater than nearly $800B they've settled for, which is why they settled; and from dominion's side, that money is 45 years of their entire revenue, so would be stupid not too!

Smartmatic, on the other hand, are well over fifteen times their size, with a global revenue of more than $250m.  They've only sued for $2.7B - about 1000% of their revenue - if they settle for, proportionally, the same as Dominion, it would be about $11 BILLION.  So Fox would find it much, much, much harder to settle - and Smartmatic therefore much more likely to have the legal day in court. 
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:18:44 pm
Exactly - plenty of left-leaning (and more left) lawyers and legal experts said at the time that Dominion's lawsuit would likely result in a "tens of millions" actual damages been assigned - it was, by some margin, the largest ever "requested" damages sought when compared to the size of the company and what damage could actually have been done to revenue.  Their entire revenue is less than $20m - so the $1.4 billion they were suing over was 11500% of their revenue - clearly a ridiculous amount; they settled for a *ENORMOUS* 4500% of their revenue.

Fox clearly judged that the PR damage they would suffer + the small amount of the actual fine (probably close to $50m by most counts) would be greater than nearly $800B they've settled for, which is why they settled; and from dominion's side, that money is 45 years of their entire revenue, so would be stupid not too!

Smartmatic, on the other hand, are well over fifteen times their size, with a global revenue of more than $250m.  They've only sued for $2.7B - about 1000% of their revenue - if they settle for, proportionally, the same as Dominion, it would be about $11 BILLION.  So Fox would find it much, much, much harder to settle - and Smartmatic therefore much more likely to have the legal day in court.

If your turnover is only $20m, and you've lost employees, incurred costs through extra security, struggling to recruit replacements, and lost business as a result of lies, then your company is at serious risk of going under.

The material damage is bad enough, but the damage to their reputation amounts to corporate character assassination. As with the Sandy Hook parents, the damages are more than justified.

It will be interesting to see what they do with this money. I expect every employee to receive some form of bonus as their lives were literally put at risk.

In the case of Smartmatic, I really hope they take it all the way to court. The judge at the very start of the trial told the jury that everything Fox had said regarding the alleged fraudulent election was a lie - that was what prompted Fox to settle. If Fox have any sense they'll offer stupid money to Smartmatic to ensure it doesn't get that far next time. If Smartmatic have any sense they'll tell them to fuck off.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1985 on: Yesterday at 05:35:31 pm
Stop your messing around;
Better think of your future,
Time to straighten right out,
Creating problems in town.
Rudy,
A message to you, Rudy.
A message to you.


Quote
But Fox News is only the beginning, said Dominion's lead counsel Justin Nelson to a CNN panel on Tuesday: they are going to go after several other people who promoted the same false claims and damaged their reputation.

"What this settlement today shows is that the actual malice standard isn't just on paper ... journalists can't knowingly lie," said Nelson. "Journalists can't say one thing in private and another thing in public. And when we have that protection and that knowledge that in fact, there is the protection of the actual malice standard, and that is from the First Amendment. We can be assured that journalists will go ahead and report the truth and will do so with the full freedom the First Amendment allows."

"Your team had mentioned earlier that this is sort of the first step," said correspondent Sarah Sidner. "What happens next for Dominion? What does this mean for other lawsuits against other networks that were promoting false theories about the 2020 election?"

"That's a great question," said Nelson. "This is one of seven lawsuits. This one settled today. There are six left. And I think it sends a message to the other six lawsuits that accountability is coming as well. It's not over. We have lawsuits against Newsmax, against One America News, against Sidney Powell, against Rudolph Giuliani and Mike Lindell and MyPillow and Patrick Byrne. And many of them are still propagating these lies about the election, and they are still having an effect."

"So we intend to hold people accountable because, as we have said, the truth really does matter and if you are lying, that has consequences," Nelson added. "It had a consequence for Dominion in the ... grievous blow to the reputation that it had over the past couple of years and the threats the death threats that the company really continues to receive, and it had a consequence for Fox. Today they paid nearly three quarters of a billion dollars."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/amK6j6Fa19c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/amK6j6Fa19c</a>
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1986 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 pm
On the question of whether Fox will change its behaviour, I wonder if they'll just rebrand Fox News as FoxInfo or Fox Daily or Fox Populi or whatever, and post disclaimers in tiny font at the beginning of each show asserting that what follows is opinion only, then carry on as before. It's not like evidence of their fiction wasn't already freely available. People believe what they want to believe. Even if you prove the lie beyond all reasonable doubt, they'll pull the "it seems like something that could happen, which is damning in itself" line. You can never stop the Foxes of the world, just keep pulling their pants down at every opportunity.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1987 on: Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
I recently read that James Murdoch wants Fox News to be more centre right and less controversial. But wheres the money in that?
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1988 on: Yesterday at 11:07:21 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
I recently read that James Murdoch wants Fox News to be more centre right and less controversial. But wheres the money in that?

And CNN wants to be Fox
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1989 on: Today at 05:28:09 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
If your turnover is only $20m, and you've lost employees, incurred costs through extra security, struggling to recruit replacements, and lost business as a result of lies, then your company is at serious risk of going under.

The material damage is bad enough, but the damage to their reputation amounts to corporate character assassination. As with the Sandy Hook parents, the damages are more than justified.

It will be interesting to see what they do with this money. I expect every employee to receive some form of bonus as their lives were literally put at risk.

In the case of Smartmatic, I really hope they take it all the way to court. The judge at the very start of the trial told the jury that everything Fox had said regarding the alleged fraudulent election was a lie - that was what prompted Fox to settle. If Fox have any sense they'll offer stupid money to Smartmatic to ensure it doesn't get that far next time. If Smartmatic have any sense they'll tell them to fuck off.

That is my point - you have some costs, you have some damage.  But 80 times your entire revenue as "costs" and damages is definitely extreme (as I said, it would be multiple times higher than the highest ever punitive damages awarded to one company in a lawsuit vs another).  45 times (which, as a reminder, is what they "settled" for) is still incredibly high.

If Fox were to throw a similar "stupid money" figure at Smartmatic, comparive to the Dominion settlement, it would have to be in the 10-11 BILLION range - about their entire annual revenue, and about 3-4 times their entire cash reserve.  Anything significantly less, and it motivates Smartmatic to go to court - as unlike Dominion, they would be likely to get that in settlement fees due to their revenue.  That was the point behind my post - that the numbers around Smartmatic are so high, that it would bankrupt Fox to settle in the same way, and thus it is more likely that Smartmatic's case will got to court.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1990 on: Today at 05:48:40 pm
This must be the evidence that he keeps on banging on about  ;D

$5m is nothing to him but it'll not do his lawsuits any good.

Quote
Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M reward to expert who debunked 'rigged election' claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been ordered to pay $5 million to an expert who debunked his claims about the 2020 election, CNN reported.

Lindell, who pushes mass voter fraud conspiracy theories, vowed to award a multimillion-dollar prize to any cyber security expert who could disprove his claims. An arbitration panel awarded software developer Robert Zeidman the $5 million payout on Wednesday after he sued Lindell.

Based on the foregoing analysis, Mr. Zeidman performed under the contract, the arbitration panel wrote in its decision. He proved the data Lindell LLC provided, and represented reflected information from the November 2020 election, unequivocally did not reflect November 2020 election data. Failure to pay Mr. Zeidman the $5 million prized was a breach of the contract, entitling him to recover.

Brian Glasser, founder of Bailey & Glasser, LLP, who represented Zeidman, said that the decision marks "another important moment in the ongoing proof that the 2020 election was legal and valid, and the role of cybersecurity in ensuring that integrity."

Lindells claim to have 2020 election data has been definitively disproved," he added.

Lindell hosted a so-called cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2021, where he announced the Prove Mike Wrong Challenge," where anyone who could prove his data was wrong could get the payout.

The symposium was to get the big audience and have all the media there and then they  the cyber guys  saying yes this data is from the 2020 election and you better look at how they intruded into our machines, our computers, and that was the whole purpose, Lindell said in a deposition obtained by CNN.

I thought, well what if I put up a $5 million challenge out there, then it would get news, which it did, Lindell said in the deposition. So, then you got some attention.

Zeidman signed up for the challenge and found Lindells data to be "largely nonsensical," CNN reported.

The Contest did not require participants to disprove election interference. Thus, the contestants task was to prove the data presented to them was not valid data from the November 2020 election, the arbitration panel wrote.

The Panel was not asked to decide whether China interfered in the 2020 election. Nor was the Panel asked to decide whether Lindell LLC possessed data that proved such interference, or even whether Lindell LLC had election data in its possession, according to the arbitration panel. The focus of the decision is on the 11 files provided to Mr. Zeidman in the context of the Contest rules.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
Reply #1991 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm
According to this, Fox's earnings in 2022 were $1.2bn

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9zWvszR_rQI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9zWvszR_rQI</a>

Farron Cousins has suggested Smartmatic aren't interested in settling; they apparently want their day in court.

I'm not as optimistic as Glenn Kirschner that this will financially break Fox - but it doesn't look good for them either.

That said, given OAN and Newsmax are also mixed up in this, maybe CNN made the right call. By the time this is done, they might be the only "right wing" news outlet left. ;D
