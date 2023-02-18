Is Murdoch's defence (and Fox's defence) essentially "We're batshit crazy, everyone knows we are, we're an entertainment channel not a news channel, and we exist to make profit. Nothing we say is meant to be taken seriously"?



That was my reaction - or part of it. But I also feel Murdock is going for, it was not a 'malicious falsehood', it was just business - as proof, just look at all the advertising revenues we generated from it for Fox. In the US's batshit legal system, the approach might even work. Just like how Musk managed to argue his way out the libel case brought against him after he accused that diver (with zero evidence) of being 'a pedo'. (Though, in that case, Musk claimed that it was 'just a joke').