The documents released prove Fox were not reporting the news. They were actively participating in shaping the narrative, one the email correspondence proves their lead people knew to be false. On top of that, they sought to squash reporting in the organisation to the contrary, so there was no balance.
These "just reporting the big news of the day" and "nobody takes our opinion pieces seriously " defences have worked for them in the past, but they don't seem to be getting any traction this time. If Fox settles, then everyone being sued is likely fucked.