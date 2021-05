Well, when Republicans say they're the party of the "working class" what they really mean is that they're the party of non-college educated white people from families that have to share a brain cell.



*disclaimer: the above is an extreme generalisation of how Republicans view their target audience, not me personally. But as Trump himself said, "I love the poorly educated".



I still wonder why so many Americans have fallen for this "Radical Left" threat, many were/are genuinely terrified of the Democrats wining power. I think politics must be a mystery to many of these people. theres more chance of the Monster raving looney party sweeping to victory in the UK than there is of the Commies taking over the US but the likes of Trump have convinced people to attack the people they should be praising.