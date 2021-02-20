« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fox News - still lying to the planet.  (Read 203914 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1640 on: February 20, 2021, 12:53:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on February 19, 2021, 10:25:00 pm
Worryingly, it wasn't, it was a Federal judge that concluded Carlson shouldn't be taken seriously because he can't be regarded a 'news' source. Even though millions of pricks believe his evil gospel.
https://www.businessinsider.com/fox-news-karen-mcdougal-case-tucker-carlson-2020-9?r=US&IR=T
What was the judge thinking, so millions tune in to watch his show regularly but as you say none of them believe a word he says. there's a difference between some d/head saying something on the interment and a TV presenter slandering a member of the public. the member of the public character is smeared, they also suffer a backlash that could follow them for years.
The US has always been a bit screwed up when it comes to free speech, the argument free speech shouldn't be stifled because it will stop us attacking our politicians has never stood up as a valid reason to stop malicious unfounded accusations ruining peoples lives.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1641 on: February 20, 2021, 03:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 20, 2021, 11:17:26 am
Not the same thing, though, is it? For one thing, Jon Stewart's viewers are more intelligent! ;) And more objectively - and on point - his show was on the Comedy Central Channel!!

And yet, they seem to plead a similar position before the courts.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,649
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1642 on: March 2, 2021, 09:58:35 pm »
In news that will shock no one Kayleigh Mcaneny has now been confirmed as joining these
Logged
Believer

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1643 on: March 3, 2021, 09:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on March  2, 2021, 09:58:35 pm
In news that will shock no one Kayleigh Mcaneny has now been confirmed as joining these

It's shocked me, thought she was guaranteed to join OANN  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1644 on: March 15, 2021, 07:16:51 am »
John Oliver went after Fucker last night. I had no idea so many young people watched his show.

 <a href="https://youtube.com/v/DsH43P7sGeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DsH43P7sGeQ</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1645 on: March 15, 2021, 07:58:23 am »
Fucker is the archetypal conservative; terrified of the world. Hes scared of change, scared of potential loss of status, scared of the other. Hes just the latest useful idiot for the Murdochs to proselytise their own fear through their Fox megaphone.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1646 on: March 19, 2021, 05:14:00 pm »
You Literally Can't Believe The Facts Tucker Carlson Tells You. So Say FOX's OWN Lawyers
https://www.npr.org/2020/09/29/917747123/you-literally-cant-believe-the-facts-tucker-carlson-tells-you-so-say-fox-s-lawye

Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,336
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1647 on: March 21, 2021, 09:39:52 am »
At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense

Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.

Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,187
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1648 on: March 21, 2021, 09:48:53 am »
Quote from: stara on March 19, 2021, 05:14:00 pm
You Literally Can't Believe The Facts Tucker Carlson Tells You. So Say FOX's OWN Lawyers
https://www.npr.org/2020/09/29/917747123/you-literally-cant-believe-the-facts-tucker-carlson-tells-you-so-say-fox-s-lawye

That was the same logic Alex Jones' lawyers used when they had to defend his on-air anger/rage issues in his divorce hearing.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1649 on: March 21, 2021, 12:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 21, 2021, 09:39:52 am
At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense

Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.

Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut

Except Fucker isn't a moron in the slightest.  If you watched John Oliver's piece on Fucker last week, you'd realise he knows exactly what he's doing. Certainly he takes his viewers for morons though.

And the law says it's ok for a news show to outright lie to people by dressing it up as opinion.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,702
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1650 on: March 21, 2021, 12:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on March 21, 2021, 09:39:52 am
At least with Tucker you know he's just a moron who doesn't grasp the concept that people have varying world views depending on their culture and environment. I don't think he's aware that the world is under no obligation to conform to his fucked up ideals. Hence why he spouts so much whiney bat-shit crazy nonsense

Hannity, on the otherhand, although equally intolerable, is far more sinister in that he knows what he's saying is bollox but says it anyway. He flat out doesn't give 2 fucks who he hurts so long as he advances his agenda and scores brownie points with his political cronies.

Tucker is sort of a racist misogynistic Ron Burgundy with an unusually low IQ. Hannity is more Gordon Gekko, with an insufferably smug face and horrendously shit haircut

It's funny, the Pod Save America weere making this exact same argument, but in reverse. Hannity being the moron, and Tucker being the dangerous smart onbe.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1651 on: March 21, 2021, 01:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March 21, 2021, 12:24:25 pm
It's funny, the Pod Save America weere making this exact same argument, but in reverse. Hannity being the moron, and Tucker being the dangerous smart onbe.

I'd say they're both almost equally dangerous.  I'd say Fucker is more cunning and nuanced, whereas Hannity, I think, has more appeal to the average dumb knuckle dragger. But the message they give is the same.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1652 on: March 21, 2021, 01:31:07 pm »
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter whether they're Einstein or one of the three Stooges. They have access to nationwide television and huge viewerships and peddle lies and other shite. They're fucking dangerous and how dangerous they are can be seen every day in the US and it was particularily visible on January 6th.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1653 on: March 26, 2021, 04:34:30 pm »
Dominion now suing FOX over its election coverage and defacto support of Trump's fraud claims.

I'm sure, though, they were just asking the question, and that no reasonable person would have believed them.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S5Xzagfvv-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S5Xzagfvv-g</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1654 on: March 27, 2021, 05:03:48 am »
Quote from: stoa on March 21, 2021, 01:31:07 pm
At the end of the day, it doesn't matter whether they're Einstein or one of the three Stooges. They have access to nationwide television and huge viewerships and peddle lies and other shite. They're fucking dangerous and how dangerous they are can be seen every day in the US and it was particularily visible on January 6th.

Hey, free speech on all that. I can say whatever the fuck I want to misinform people and get them to do shit but when they actually DO shit, it's not my fault that they believed me. How do free democracies navigate this mess?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1655 on: March 27, 2021, 10:37:49 am »
Brian Tyler Cohen made me smile with this.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1656 on: March 27, 2021, 11:03:31 am »
Well, Joe & Jen should just say Fox , by their own admission, are not a news network . But I guess theres nothing to gain by doing that. It would be fun to see the little minions head explode though then roll out the faux outrage.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1657 on: March 27, 2021, 11:08:13 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 27, 2021, 10:37:49 am
Brian Tyler Cohen made me smile with this.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/LwxBYj674Q0</a>

Do they not use autocue over at Fox? :D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1658 on: April 17, 2021, 11:59:24 pm »
Tucker Carlson has been doubling down on this 'replacement theory' he believes the Democrats are plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Quote
Its a voting-rights question. In a democracy, one person equals one vote. If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter.

I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term replacement, if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate  the voters now casting ballots  with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. But they become hysterical because thats what happening, actually. Lets just say it. Thats true.

Maybe he should invite on some Native Americans to ask for their opinion on people coming to their country and 'changing' their culture.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1659 on: April 18, 2021, 12:31:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 17, 2021, 11:59:24 pm
Tucker Carlson has been doubling down on this 'replacement theory' he believes the Democrats are plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Maybe he should invite on some Native Americans to ask for their opinion on people coming to their country and 'changing' their culture.

Or he could find a way to talk to his great-great-grandfather and ask him what he thinks of immigration. According to Wikipedia his name was Cesare Lombardi and he came to the US from Switzerland. Judging by his name, his ancestors probably emigrated from Italy to Switzerland. I bet he'd be proud of little Tucker...
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,237
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1660 on: April 18, 2021, 08:57:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 17, 2021, 11:59:24 pm
Tucker Carlson has been doubling down on this 'replacement theory' he believes the Democrats are plotting to replace the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Maybe he should invite on some Native Americans to ask for their opinion on people coming to their country and 'changing' their culture.
And there'll be no punishment, no apology, no retribution by Fox management. Nothing that rebukes the perniciousness of Carlson. He is a truly evil fucking c*nt.
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1661 on: Yesterday at 11:45:18 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/663H9mbYKSs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/663H9mbYKSs</a>

USDA PRIME GRADE A B...  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:02:59 pm by stara »
Logged
50+1. Real FFP rules. Now.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1662 on: Yesterday at 02:34:57 pm »
Remember, it was Jon Stewart who coined the term "Bullshit Mountain." ;)

Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 11:45:18 am

USDA PRIME GRADE A B...  ;D

Starting to wonder if the liberal media has had enough of Fox's BS and is going to make a concerted effort to go after them?  Or are they just preaching to the converted when they call out the lies?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:41:03 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,336
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1663 on: Yesterday at 04:47:59 pm »
The more I watch/hear Fox hosts spew their whacked-out drivel, the more I can't help but marvel at what a deviously brilliant business model it is.

CNN can attempt to discredit and delegitimise Fox all they want, but they're essentially on a hiding to nothing


Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1664 on: Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 18, 2021, 12:31:16 am
Or he could find a way to talk to his great-great-grandfather and ask him what he thinks of immigration. According to Wikipedia his name was Cesare Lombardi and he came to the US from Switzerland. Judging by his name, his ancestors probably emigrated from Italy to Switzerland. I bet he'd be proud of little Tucker...

There is such a thing as Swiss Italian.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1665 on: Yesterday at 06:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 04:47:59 pm
The more I watch/hear Fox hosts spew their whacked-out drivel, the more I can't help but marvel at what a deviously brilliant business model it is.

CNN can attempt to discredit and delegitimise Fox all they want, but they're essentially on a hiding to nothing




Would it not be more appropriate to deny it any air time rather than comment on this made up nonsense.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1666 on: Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:13:16 pm
Would it not be more appropriate to deny it any air time rather than comment on this made up nonsense.
No, not really, I don't watch Fox news but ive seen plenty of CNN news reports etc exposing their hypocrisy and bullshit, I wouldn't be able to give any examples to prove Fox news is full of sh.. if asked without seeing the CCN news reports.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1667 on: Yesterday at 09:40:24 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:02:57 pm
There is such a thing as Swiss Italian.

Yes, and those Swiss Italians came from Italy to Switzerland. If not directly then qin the generations before. That was my point. Tucker is whining about immigration yet if there was no immigration he'd probably live in the street somewhere in Milan begging tourist for some change the useless fucker.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1668 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm »
Conservatives eh?  Love to ascend to greatness - and then kick away the ladder behind them.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,336
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1669 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:13:16 pm
Would it not be more appropriate to deny it any air time rather than comment on this made up nonsense.

They can't really ignore it though. As a news network who pride themselves on honest reporting, CNN kind of have to pull Fox on their bullshit and dishonesty. Fox on the other hand, have no interest in truth or honesty. They're essentially an entertainment company masquerading as a news network. Their M.O. isn't to "report" in the true sense of the word. Their job is to pounce on left leaning political topics and reframe them in a way that appeals to their target audience. Unfortunately for CNN, Fox generate most of their "content" and "talking points" directly from CNN's coverage of them.

That's why the Fox business model is so deviously and parasitically brilliant. The more CNN discredit them the more Fox can sink their teeth into them and shit out the bullshit that their audience has been cultivated to swallow. And so, through no real fault of their own, CNN are left on the end of a hiding to nothing. They can't just take the moral high ground and ignore Fox. CNN are beholden to truth, which requires fact checking and objective reporting. Fox are beholden to being "Fair and Balanced", which falls outside the parameters of objectivity and is essentially a free pass to say whatever the fuck they feel like

As depressing and frightening as it is that Fox are top of the cable ratings, you kind of have to hand it to the c*nts. They've got CNN roped into a dog fight that CNN can't back away from nor can CNN ever conceivably win. As I say, it's a heck of a model  :-\



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm by Billy The Kid »
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 02:45:34 pm »
Was it Lester Holt who suggested that it may be time to stop giving airtime to these idiots. Fox and other right wing outlets thrive on controversy and views. If what theyre saying is that far out and frankly, dangerous in the minds of the ignorant, perhaps the mainstream media should stop giving them the publicity they crave? Why give oxygen to batshit climate change skeptics, anti vax loons and conspiracy nuts?
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 03:28:38 pm »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 02:45:34 pm
Was it Lester Holt who suggested that it may be time to stop giving airtime to these idiots. Fox and other right wing outlets thrive on controversy and views. If what theyre saying is that far out and frankly, dangerous in the minds of the ignorant, perhaps the mainstream media should stop giving them the publicity they crave? Why give oxygen to batshit climate change skeptics, anti vax loons and conspiracy nuts?
I think it's a flawed argument for a few reasons, anyone watching the CNN coverage tearing apart Fox propaganda isn't being won over by those Fox news reports, they are being made aware of some of the bulls,, Trump supporters etc believe, they are now able to tackle Trump supporters with a sound argument rather than just shrugging their shoulders and saying it's all bulls.. while trying to think of a argument to show those people they are wrong.
Nobody watching those CNN reports of Fox news will be won over when CNN discuss these Fox reports, they are therefore not giving them the Oxygen they crave.
 Fox news welcomes controversy as well but keeping their ratings is the most important thing for survival. Fox have been very controversial over the last 6 months, it has backfired, they are loosing viewers. think a lot of that's down to Fox viewers hearing the counter arguments that expose Fox bulls,,.
I think the argument you make applies to people like Kate Hopkins who thrives on oxygen, her whole livelihood depends on controversy. the more publicity the better. we should definitely starve her opinions.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1672 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm »
One thing I drew from the John Oliver Covid piece today is that Fucker asks the idiot questions about the vaccines, without putting in any of the answers that are readily available to address these questions.  So he voices and amplifies the fears and concerns of his viewers, without ever saying anything to put them at ease.

He's not stupid; that's a calculated, deliberate move.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1673 on: Today at 05:11:15 pm »
I get the impression many people who fall for right wing propaganda like Carlsons are given opinions rather than forming opinions themselves.  I can't help thinking they sit their just agreeing without considering what he is actually saying.
EG. Carlson said something on the lines of, What is a White Supremacist, What does that even mean, can anyone give us a clear definition of what a White Supremacist is. all said with his practiced look of confusion as if it's something that genuinely baffles him.
First time I heard him say this my first reaction was to think, just pick up a dictionary and look up the word Supremacist you d/head, add white to the meaning and there's your answer.
I can only assume his viewers never think like this, it never crosses their minds to scrutinize anything they hear as long as they like the sound of it, this just doesn't apply to Carlsons audience sadly, we saw it in the UK many many times after 2016.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1674 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
It's what a lot of these right-wing nutjobs do. And when someone dares to point out to them, that what they're doing is wrong, they come up with the old "You can't even ask questions anymore, because of those SJW cucks and political correctness." Trump did basically the same thing with the birther stuff about Obama, but with him it was a mixture of "people are saying" and "I'm just asking questions" while he knew full well that Obama was born in the United States.
Logged

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1675 on: Today at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:11:15 pm
I get the impression many people who fall for right wing propaganda like Carlsons are given opinions rather than forming opinions themselves.  I can't help thinking they sit their just agreeing without considering what he is actually saying.
EG. Carlson said something on the lines of, What is a White Supremacist, What does that even mean, can anyone give us a clear definition of what a White Supremacist is. all said with his practiced look of confusion as if it's something that genuinely baffles him.
First time I heard him say this my first reaction was to think, just pick up a dictionary and look up the word Supremacist you d/head, add white to the meaning and there's your answer.
I can only assume his viewers never think like this, it never crosses their minds to scrutinize anything they hear as long as they like the sound of it, this just doesn't apply to Carlsons audience sadly, we saw it in the UK many many times after 2016.

There is a lot of research that right wing people have low IQ. If you start to question right wing opinions and thinking, it all falls apart as there are no real scientific facts to back up their point of view.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/the-hot-button/study-links-low-intelligence-with-right-wing-beliefs/article543361/
Logged
True North Strong

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,978
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1676 on: Today at 06:05:19 pm »
If Carlson was a lawyer, I think he would be accused of asking leading questions.  He leaves people hanging after drawing them to the edge of the abyss.  Then they jump of their own accord because they don't see a way back.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1677 on: Today at 06:23:07 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 05:47:42 pm
There is a lot of research that right wing people have low IQ. If you start to question right wing opinions and thinking, it all falls apart as there are no real scientific facts to back up their point of view.

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/the-hot-button/study-links-low-intelligence-with-right-wing-beliefs/article543361/
I think there's more to it than that to be honest. am certain many people who swallow right wing propaganda do have a low IQ but there must be millions of very intelligent right wingers in the US. I think it must also have something to do with personalty. selfish, miserable bas.., racist makes people accept some very nasty opinions if they like the sound of it.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,336
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Fox News - still lying to the planet.
« Reply #1678 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
The other thing I find devilishly brilliant about Fox is the way they portray CNN and MSNBC as the "mainstream media" even though its actually Fox who top the cable news ratings in the U.S
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 