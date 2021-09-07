« previous next »
The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers

Ziltoid

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 02:49:39 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on September  7, 2021, 11:52:24 am
Fucking fentanyl.

Has that been proved? Know that a comedian (and 2 other friends/colleagues?) that died just a couple of days before this that had Fentanyl laced in coke - another comedienne is still in hospital I believe. 

https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/comedian-fuquan-johnson-dead-overdose-fentanyl

Apparently she's doing ok
RedSince86

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 03:29:27 pm
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

a treeless whopper

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 04:14:32 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  7, 2021, 03:29:27 pm
Prop Joe.

Nah. It goes Wallace first, then Boadie.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 05:15:57 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  7, 2021, 03:29:27 pm
Prop Joe.
Prop Joe was in the game, so it didn't come as a shock that he got whacked, nor Omar, but it was the irony of Omar being shot, by one of the kids imitating him a few series earlier, it's a hard thing to pull off surprise in a TV show, but they did it here
disgraced cake

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 07:55:02 pm
Jake

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 10:17:01 pm
RIP Michael K Williams. Some of the finest acting in the greatest stories I have ever seen. Thank you sir.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 7, 2021, 10:29:19 pm
Just started watching the Wire after years of mates recommending it.

Michael Williams was great in Boardwalk Empire and also had a major role in Lovecroft Country.
momo22

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 02:56:44 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  7, 2021, 04:14:32 pm
Nah. It goes Wallace first, then Boadie.

Frank Sobotka was a bad one.
a treeless whopper

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 03:08:37 pm
Quote from: momo22 on September  8, 2021, 02:56:44 pm
Frank Sobotka was a bad one.

Ah yes that too. Unfortunately my memory around series 2 and its characters is pretty hazy as I didn't take to it as much as the others.
RedSince86

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 03:13:31 pm
Season 2 first time around it seems pretty average based on when you see The Wire step up in season 3 and 4, but when you end up watching season again it's quite a strong season, i think it's better than seasons 1 & 5 and i rank it #3 overall.

But it's personal preference, i'd like to see some Rawkite rankings of the seasons now. :D

#3
#4
#2
#1
#5
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 03:18:23 pm
Quote from: momo22 on September  8, 2021, 02:56:44 pm
Frank Sobotka was a bad one.
Ziggy was a fucking biff
Malaysian Kopite

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 03:44:52 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  8, 2021, 03:13:31 pm
Season 2 first time around it seems pretty average based on when you see The Wire step up in season 3 and 4, but when you end up watching season again it's quite a strong season, i think it's better than seasons 1 & 5 and i rank it #3 overall.

But it's personal preference, i'd like to see some Rawkite rankings of the seasons now. :D
#3
#4
#1
#5
#2

I think most people would have 4 on top, but I loved the gang war climax in 3
Agent99

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 08:43:46 pm
4,3,1,2,5
disgraced cake

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 10:23:15 pm
I'd say 4, 3, 2, 1, 5

If you asked me on a different day I'd probably have a different answer. It's bizarre to think the first season which is outstanding could be considered weaker than a few other seasons, though I could see why it may be some people's favourites. I think most would say the final one is the weakest, even though it has some great things about it. It's probably better quality TV than many other series could ever reach.

I feel like in seasons 3 and 4 it's actually less entertaining than the first two seasons, but it just goes up a level in a couple of ways. When I started watching the third season I thought it was going to be a whimper, but it's really great. I think season four is probably my favourite for how it explores the education system. Out of all the other focuses in each season (the drug war in the inner cities, the port and the working class, the political set up and the print media) I just don't feel they quite nailed it as well as they did in the fourth season. Like I say though, not an easy choice.
MBL?

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 10:48:29 pm
Very sad to hear of his death.

Its hands down the best show ever, think Ive watched it 3 or 4 times now and its still amazing. A second watch of something really helps cement my opinion and after loving breaking bad initially I had it close but after watching a second time, whilst really really good it doesnt hold a candle. Same goes for the sopranos.

Would like to go back to boardwalk empire as I think that was a bit underrated and game of thrones but the way that ended in the last few years has really put me off.

Deadwood really held up on second viewing and that was cancelled before it came to a proper end as far as I can remember. The follow on  should never have been made with hindsight.

Edit: My memory is so bad I cant rate the seasons anymore so might just have to watch them again..
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 11:25:31 pm
Quote from: MBL? on September  8, 2021, 10:48:29 pm
Very sad to hear of his death.

Its hands down the best show ever, think Ive watched it 3 or 4 times now and its still amazing. A second watch of something really helps cement my opinion and after loving breaking bad initially I had it close but after watching a second time, whilst really really good it doesnt hold a candle. Same goes for the sopranos.

Would like to go back to boardwalk empire as I think that was a bit underrated and game of thrones but the way that ended in the last few years has really put me off.

Deadwood really held up on second viewing and that was cancelled before it came to a proper end as far as I can remember. The follow on  should never have been made with hindsight.

Edit: My memory is so bad I cant rate the seasons anymore so might just have to watch them again..

Have you watched Hell on Wheels ?
MD1990

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 8, 2021, 11:28:16 pm
No show is as rewatchable as The Wire.
Angelius

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 10, 2021, 04:55:15 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  8, 2021, 03:13:31 pm
Season 2 first time around it seems pretty average based on when you see The Wire step up in season 3 and 4, but when you end up watching season again it's quite a strong season, i think it's better than seasons 1 & 5 and i rank it #3 overall.

But it's personal preference, i'd like to see some Rawkite rankings of the seasons now. :D

#3
#4
#2
#1
#5

It's 4, 1, 3, 2, 5 for me. And I totally agree that 2 gets better in future watches. Didn't take to 2 at all the first time round (primarily because it left the streets, I think, and I just wanted to get back to it). But much stronger on second viewing. I think the first 4 seasons are the strongest and some of the best TV ever. 5 has always been a bit disappointing for me.
Fiasco

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 10, 2021, 02:47:42 pm
Truly devastated to hear that Michael K Williams has died. His portrayal of Omar blew me away, it is impossible to imagine anybody else playing that role as well as him. Every scene he is in you are glued to him, and indeed I read the other day someone said similar, that when he was in a scene nobody else in it really mattered. That is about as much credit you can give to him. Omar and other eminent anti-heroes elevate shows to a certain level that put them in a class of their own and Williams will forever be be illuminated in the brilliance of The Wire and everything brought to it.

A man must have a code. RIP Michael.
Jake

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
September 11, 2021, 02:39:42 pm
mallin9

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 12:17:59 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on September  8, 2021, 03:13:31 pm
Season 2 first time around it seems pretty average based on when you see The Wire step up in season 3 and 4, but when you end up watching season again it's quite a strong season, i think it's better than seasons 1 & 5 and i rank it #3 overall.

But it's personal preference, i'd like to see some Rawkite rankings of the seasons now. :D

#3
#4
#2
#1
#5

4, 3, 1, 2, 5
elbow

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 12:42:14 am
Just started re-watching the whole lot for the first time in years since I first watched.

Only halfway through season 1, so many memorable characters - Avon, Stringer, Bubbles, Jimmy, Bunk, Jay - but Omar just demands your attention.

RIP - Michael K Williams
disgraced cake

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 01:37:53 pm
Characters always stand out as why it's one of the great series. I didn't even necessarily care for many of them, and they don't have to be likeable anyway, but it seemed like a masterclass in writing characters. Some may only have had a few lines in their episodes, but even minor characters are memorable. As Lester says, 'all the pieces matter'
ShatnersBassoon

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Yesterday at 03:21:49 pm
theres a book that came out last year i think it was. All the Pieces Matter. Is a really interesting read for fans of the show. Interviews a lot of the actors and crew etc about the development, production, real life influences, etc

definitely recommended
elbow

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Today at 01:39:33 am
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Yesterday at 03:21:49 pm
theres a book that came out last year i think it was. All the Pieces Matter. Is a really interesting read for fans of the show. Interviews a lot of the actors and crew etc about the development, production, real life influences, etc

definitely recommended

Thanks, I'll check that out.
