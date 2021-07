Spoiler

I absolutely hated that he got done like that at first, but on another watch and in the big picture it was a clever bit of television. Like you, I hoped/expected a showdown between him and Marlo but Omar at that point was ragged, his reputation perhaps dimmed as well. He would never have thought in a million years that a kid like Kenard would do that, so his guard was down and in a funny way it went full circle, because at some point Omar was Kenard, and Kenard always imitated Omar and seemed to look up to him. So the show was saying look, one man goes, but the other simply takes it place, it doesn't stop.