Author Topic: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers  (Read 291494 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4280 on: July 3, 2021, 08:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on July  3, 2021, 08:47:19 pm
Read "The Corner" too. Almost the sister book, told from the viewpoint from the streets. Co-written by Simon and Burns,  I believe.

Just an amazing set of books.

Also not a bad series.
Offline Kashinoda

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4281 on: July 4, 2021, 01:22:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July  3, 2021, 08:54:06 pm
Also not a bad series.

Watched it recently, good little series.
Offline red_Mark1980

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4282 on: July 4, 2021, 08:09:03 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on June 24, 2021, 11:24:12 am
Little moment in the trailer for the new season of Bosch which made me smile. They're talking about going after a criminal mastermind who's "like a female version of Stringer Bell". Jamie Hector (Marlon Stansfield in the Wire) who plays Bosch's partner mutters "hmm, I don't like the sound of that..."

This series had completely slipped me by.
It's fantastic. Thanks for bringing it to my attention
Offline Pistolero

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4283 on: July 4, 2021, 09:48:40 am »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on June 24, 2021, 11:24:12 am
Little moment in the trailer for the new season of Bosch which made me smile. They're talking about going after a criminal mastermind who's "like a female version of Stringer Bell". Jamie Hector (Marlon Stansfield in the Wire) who plays Bosch's partner mutters "hmm, I don't like the sound of that..."

his response in the actual episode is even better.....

Collins: "an unusual woman. Looks like a banker, kind of a female Stringer Bell..you watch The Wire?.....

Jerry(aka Marlo Stanfield): Yeah, I binged it

 8)


Love Bosch - superb police procedural and best thing that's been on Amazon Prime ...this is the final season, but delighted to hear a spin-off show is already in production
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4284 on: July 4, 2021, 10:07:22 am »
Quote from: Angelius on July  3, 2021, 08:47:19 pm
Read "The Corner" too. Almost the sister book, told from the viewpoint from the streets. Co-written by Simon and Burns,  I believe.

Just an amazing set of books.
The Corner was a mini series too if I remember correctly.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4285 on: July 4, 2021, 01:44:01 pm »
Looking forward to giving Bosch a go. Heard it's been one of the best things on Amazon and expect decent things.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4286 on: July 4, 2021, 05:19:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  4, 2021, 01:44:01 pm
Looking forward to giving Bosch a go. Heard it's been one of the best things on Amazon and expect decent things.

Its terrific mate...Titus Welliver superb as the lead...engrossing plot lines/investigations and an excellent supporting cast - including Jamie Hector as Bosch's aforementioned wingman 'Jerry' - though if you've come straight from the Wire It's initially hard to get your head around how different his character is to the stone-cold evil mofo, Marlo! .......boss opening theme seals the deal...

Offline Jake

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4287 on: July 4, 2021, 05:59:10 pm »
Oh I thought it was james nesbitt doing an accent
Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4288 on: July 6, 2021, 11:48:44 pm »
Just finished season one

WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWW!
Offline blert596

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4289 on: July 10, 2021, 09:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Jake on July  4, 2021, 05:59:10 pm
Oh I thought it was james nesbitt doing an accent

So grateful for this post.

I saw a trailer for this years ago and never bothered with it because I actually thought it was James Nesbitt who I cant fucking stand.

Now binging it and half way through season 2.

Pretty good so far.
Offline blert596

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4290 on: Yesterday at 07:28:41 pm »
Finished Bosch now.  Thought it was great and even got over his annoying daughter in the end.

When does Bosch PI start? :-)
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 03:23:18 am »
Started this a couple of weeks ago and finished today. Sheeiiiiit, What a brilliant show, was gutted when I watched the last episode. So many brilliant and strong characters. Omar by far my favourite but really liked Brother Mouzone and Snoop.

Spoiler
Was kind of disappointed Omar went out like that, I was hoping for a showdown between him and Marlo.
[close]
