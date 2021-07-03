Little moment in the trailer for the new season of Bosch which made me smile. They're talking about going after a criminal mastermind who's "like a female version of Stringer Bell". Jamie Hector (Marlon Stansfield in the Wire) who plays Bosch's partner mutters "hmm, I don't like the sound of that..."



his response in the actual episode is even better.....Collins: "an unusual woman. Looks like a banker, kind of a female Stringer Bell..you watch The Wire ?.....Jerry(aka Marlo Stanfield): Yeah, I binged itLove Bosch - superb police procedural and best thing that's been on Amazon Prime ...this is the final season, but delighted to hear a spin-off show is already in production